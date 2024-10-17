Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    NC utilities can cut off customers despite Helene hardships. Watchdog group asks why.

    By Joe Marusak,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RblB8_0wAJPceb00

    Gov. Roy Cooper included no provision in his statewide Tropical Storm Helene executive order to bar utilities from disconnecting residents who are behind on their bills — unlike his mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The North Carolina Utilities Commission also has enacted no such protections, unlike its orders during the pandemic .

    On Oct. 7, due to Helene, Georgia Power announced it was suspending disconnections and waiving late fees until at least Dec. 15 for residential and business customers. In North Carolina, Duke Energy has made no such public announcement.

    The lack of action by Cooper and utility regulators in North Carolina concerns a utility watchdog group.

    “While many residents are in recovery mode and trying to put their lives back together, a constant threat haunts some: losing utilities again,” Sue Sturgis, a North Carolina-based researcher with the nonprofit Energy and Policy Institute , said in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

    At least 100,000 North Carolinians rely on electricity for their medical and assistive equipment and devices, she said.

    Any customer can be cut off, watchdog group says

    During COVID, Cooper prohibited providers of electricity, gas, water and wastewater services from disconnecting customers and collecting fees, penalties and or interest for late payments.

    Cooper’s COVID mandate lasted 60 days and gave residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills, Sturgis said. His mandate followed a North Carolina Utilities Commission order that suspended disconnections for nonpayment.

    “Why aren’t North Carolina’s utility regulators and its largest utility doing the same for people affected by disaster?” Sturgis asked.

    Cooper’s press office didn’t respond to four email and phone messages from the Observer over the past week.

    Duke Energy and other utilities can still disconnect “any customer with a balance, despite the state of emergency that’s still in effect,” Sturgis said.

    Duke is waiving disconnections, official says

    Sam Watson, general counsel for the state utility commission, said several utilities, including Duke Energy, are voluntarily waiving disconnection and late fees, among other measures, for customers in Helene-affected areas.

    Customers in need of relief from their bills should first contact their utility, Watson said. If the person they talk with is unable to resolve the issue, ask for their supervisor, he said.

    If necessary, Watson said, contact the state’s Public Staff Consumer Services Division at 919-733-9277 or 866-380-9816 or via email at consumer.services@psncuc.gov.

    By Tuesday, Duke Energy had restored power to all but 6,500 customers in the Carolinas and to all but 2,221 by Wednesday afternoon, according to the company outage map, down from more than 2.5 million.

    Power was restored to all customers in the hard-hit mountain county of Buncombe, which includes Asheville, the outage map showed.

    Still, after the deadly wildfires on the island of Maui in 2023, Hawaii’s Public Utilities Commission ordered disconnections suspended, Sturgis said.

    “Hawaii’s largest utility, Hawaii Electric, even publicly announced its moratorium on disconnections,” she said. “Why aren’t North Carolina’s utility regulators and its largest utility doing the same for people affected by disaster?”

    “The North Carolina Utilities Commission and the Public Staff know about Duke Energy’s voluntary suspension of disconnections and late fees,’ Sturgis said. “But how are the people struggling to rebuild their lives in disaster-stricken Western North Carolina supposed to know about the policy?”

    “There’s been no public announcement by the company or by any state agency,” she said. “Duke Energy has repeatedly said it’s committed to customer outreach, but it’s failing to offer any information up front about the disconnection suspension.”

    “Compare this with Georgia Power’s announcement via press release that it suspended disconnections and late fees through at least Dec. 15 for people affected by Helene,” she said.

    “Always here to assist customers”

    Regarding customers who can’t pay their outstanding bills due to Helene, “we are taking a flexible, personal approach to working with those that are facing financial hardships,” Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said in a statement for this story.

    “Those in the heavily impacted areas of upstate SC and western NC will be extended the flexibility needed to help them through this difficult time,” Brooks said.

    “We’re always here to assist our customers,” he said.

    Customers without power are in the “harder and hardest hit areas,” Brooks said. “So, these would be places that we are doing more rebuilding of infrastructure than repair. Some areas have been completely devastated, and all infrastructure is being rebuilt.”

    Comments / 44
    Add a Comment
    FED UP WTS!
    15h ago
    If he could be re-elected, the situation might be very different!
    George Forman
    18h ago
    I'm absolutely disgusted with our governor. kick the dems out of NC!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cabarrus, Union and 10 other NC counties now eligible for FEMA assistance after Helene
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    They bought the town’s oldest restaurant and renovated it. Then Helene destroyed it.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite14 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    No. 1 Weddington football rolls past No. 16 Sun Valley in battle of conference unbeatens
    Charlotte Observer13 hours ago
    ‘A sad reminder.’ NC reports first flu-related death of the season, in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg commission District 6 candidate, answers questions
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Mark Robinson says alleged comments in CNN report won’t hurt his 2024 election chances
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Lowe’s home improvement accused of sabotaging a former vendor, lawsuit says
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    You can track your ballot in NC to make sure your vote gets accepted. Here’s what to do
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Bubble-wrap maker sued in NC court by Israeli tech company over $25M contract dispute
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Obama, the last Democrat to win NC’s electoral votes, to stump for Harris in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer4 hours ago
    Family ‘watched in horror’ as Helene swept their cat away. Then son heard a meow
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    Group urges NC Gov. Cooper: Use your clemency powers more, grant pardons as term ends
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Which restaurants are open and where can I stay in Blowing Rock NC after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    What’s open and safe to do in Boone after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Warrant reveals new details about NC police officer’s accused misdeeds against a woman
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Catherine Bonds Moore, Cabarrus County Board of Education candidate, answers our questions
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy