What’s open and safe to do in Boone after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina?

As Western North Carolina recovers from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, many restaurants and small businesses who rely on tourism dollars during the fall foliage travel season are struggling.

While major roadwork will be underway for the foreseeable future and the North Carolina Department of Transportation has called for essential travel only in the region, some towns are now accessible and cautiously welcoming back travelers.

We’re taking a look at various Western North Carolina towns to consider visiting with safety in mind, as well as support for those who rely on tourism for their livelihoods.

Here is what you need to know about traveling to Boone in the near future.

Is travel to Boone safe?

While Boone remains under a state of emergency declaration, the town is also finding some return to normalcy, too. Appalachian State University has resumed classes, and visitors are slowly beginning to return.

David Jackson, president and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, said via Instagram that as those visitors make their way to Boone, they should be mindful of the destruction that took place.

“As we continue the careful return of students and visitors to our area over the days and weeks ahead, it is important to understand that you aren’t coming back to the same community you saw just a few weeks ago,” Jackson said.

“While some areas have restored their infrastructure and ability to operate quickly, other areas throughout Watauga County and the High Country region are still deeply involved in recovery efforts, and will be for quite some time.”

Jackson added, “Please be respectful and pack plenty of grace and patience,” in a similar statement on the Boone area Chamber of Commerce website.

How to get to Boone

Boone is accessible from Charlotte via I-85 North to U.S. 321 North, as well as via I-77 North to U.S. 421 North. From Raleigh or Durham , take I-40 West to U.S. 421 North. (Note: I-40 West is indefinitely closed past the Maggie Valley interchange, but traffic flowing east from Asheville has reopened.)

Main roadways, including U.S. 421 South/W. King Street in downtown Boone, are open for travel.

Many secondary roads are undergoing repairs, and lane closures and detours remain in place, especially along NC Hwy 105 and U.S. Hwy 421 North toward the Tennessee line. Stay on primary routes and follow posted advisories.

A person walks by a section of washed out road near Highway 421 in Boone, N.C., days after Hurricane Helene brought heavy rain and flooding to the western part of the state. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Can I stay in Boone?

Many hotels and lodging facilities are filled with displaced families, aid workers and repair crews. Explore Boone recommends visitors consider making a day trip to support local shops, restaurants and businesses, adding: “Thank you for your understanding and for helping us prioritize those most in need.”

What restaurants are open in Boone?

Restaurants in Boone may be operating on limited hours and menus. Here are a few local spots to check out:

Betty’s Biscuits

Location: 640 West King Street, Boone, NC 28604

Betty’s Biscuits serves up savory and sweet biscuits, plus bowls and plates, using ingredients from local farms and purveyors. Its biscuits can also be ordered by the dozen — with jam, butter or gravy — packed up in boxes to go. For now, hours are 9 a.m.-noon with a limited menu. Gift cards and store merchandise are available online, too.

Black Cat Burrito

Location: 127 S. Depot St., Boone, NC 28607

Black Cat Burrito has resumed normal hours and is open in downtown Boone from Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Of course, you’ll find a variety of burritos there. (It is in the name, after all.) But there are also tacos, enchiladas, loaded fries and salad.

F.A.R.M. Cafe

Location: 617 W King St, Boone, NC 28607

In addition to making meals to donate to community members, F.A.R.M. Cafe is open for lunch Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Items on the menu include breakfast burritos, soups, salads and desserts. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free options are available.

Gamekeeper

Location: 3005 Shulls Mill Rd, Boone, NC 28607

Gamekeeper, a fine dining restaurant in the mountains between Boone and Blowing Rock, has reopened for dinner service Wednesday-Sunday from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are required for its “adventurous” menu, which includes emu, duck, elk and bison. You’ll also want to take note that valet parking is offered, as the driveway and parking lots are steep and can be difficult to access. Gift cards are also available.

Melanie’s Food Fantasy

Location: 664 W King St, Boone, NC 28607

For now, Melanie’s Food Fantasy is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Customers can purchase gift cards at the cafe that will help fund the restaurant’s free meals for the community. Melanie’s calls its vegan-friendly menu “eclectic,” and its meals include pimento cheese grits, a tempeh scramble, corned beef hash and more.

Troy’s 105 Diner

Location: 1286 Highway 105, Boone, NC, 28607

Troy’s 105 Diner offers breakfast all day, along with house-made soups, thick burgers, comfort food platters and a variety of salads. Daily specials and a whole lineup of desserts are among the selections. It’s open Sunday-Tuesday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Important information for Boone travelers

Here are need-to-know points for visiting Boone and the surrounding area:

A curfew from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. is in effect in Watauga County.

The Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina is indefinitely closed for all uses, including foot and bike traffic.

North Carolina State Parks, including Elk Knob State Park and Grandfather Mountain State Park , will be closed through at least Oct. 31. Hiking on Boone-area trails outside of these areas is not recommended for safety reasons , Explore Boone has said.

[STATE PARKS UPDATES: 13 state parks closed in Western NC after Hurricane Helene. Estimated reopening timeline.]

A sign offers encouragement along Highway 421 in Boone, N.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, days after Hurricane Helene brought heavy rain and flooding to the North Carolina mountains. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Resources to check before you go

Storm cleanup is an ever-changing situation, so make sure to get the most up-to-date information you can before you head out.