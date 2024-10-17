Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    Group urges NC Gov. Cooper: Use your clemency powers more, grant pardons as term ends

    By Ryan Oehrli,

    2 days ago

    A national group urged North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to use his clemency powers more often before he leaves office.

    “As a critical component of your gubernatorial powers and invaluable piece of North Carolina’s criminal justice system, we hope that you will take our recommendations under strong consideration and use your clemency powers to their fullest extent during your remaining time in office,” Families Against Mandatory Minimums said in an Oct. 9 letter.

    Exonerees and lawyers who represent them told The Charlotte Observer earlier this year that Cooper and governors before him have taken too long to review petitions for pardons of innocence and forgiveness. The state’s clemency system isn’t just slow but secretive and political, they say.

    A pardon of innocence formally acknowledges that someone isn’t guilty of the charge they spent time in prison for. A pardon of forgiveness says that someone has reformed and earned some lost privileges.

    Particularly concerning to FAMM: People who were under 25 when they committed an offense, and older people.

    “Fortunately, people mature as they age — even those who have committed serious offenses,” FAMM said, urging Cooper to consider them especially. His Juvenile Sentence Review Board often takes on that work.

    Research has shown that older people “are the least likely to reoffend yet the most expensive to incarcerate,” the group added.

    A spokesperson for Cooper did not answer Wednesday when asked if the governor expects to approve more pardons in the coming weeks. Cooper has approved nine pardons of innocence, 12 pardons of forgiveness and 14 commutations since he took office, spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said Thursday.

    “Given the limited time remaining in your term, we encourage you to urge the Governor’s Clemency Office, the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, and the Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission to review as many clemency petitions as they can and to recommend cases where the petitioning individual has shown a clear record of rehabilitation, would not be an elevated risk to public safety upon release, and has a good home plan,” FAMM told the governor.

    Cooper’s second term expires Jan. 1 and he was prevented by state law from running for a third term.

    Ryan Oehrli covers criminal justice in the Charlotte region for The Charlotte Observer. His work is produced with financial support from the nonprofit The Just Trust. The Observer maintains full editorial control of its journalism.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Donna Lee
    2d ago
    whatever happened to the money from covid that he received that he said he was saving for a natural disaster?
    Nikki McQueen
    2d ago
    TRUMP2024
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cabarrus, Union and 10 other NC counties now eligible for FEMA assistance after Helene
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    No. 1 Weddington football rolls past No. 16 Sun Valley in battle of conference unbeatens
    Charlotte Observer13 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    NC utilities can cut off customers despite Helene hardships. Watchdog group asks why.
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Mark Robinson says alleged comments in CNN report won’t hurt his 2024 election chances
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg commission District 6 candidate, answers questions
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    These 4 NC legislature races in Charlotte area could decide if GOP gets a supermajority
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Obama, the last Democrat to win NC’s electoral votes, to stump for Harris in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer4 hours ago
    You can track your ballot in NC to make sure your vote gets accepted. Here’s what to do
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    ‘A sad reminder.’ NC reports first flu-related death of the season, in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Tricia Cotham, Republican NC House District 105 candidate, answers our questions
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Which restaurants are open and where can I stay in Blowing Rock NC after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Warrant reveals new details about NC police officer’s accused misdeeds against a woman
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    What’s open and safe to do in Boone after Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Family ‘watched in horror’ as Helene swept their cat away. Then son heard a meow
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Catherine Bonds Moore, Cabarrus County Board of Education candidate, answers our questions
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Lowe’s home improvement accused of sabotaging a former vendor, lawsuit says
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy