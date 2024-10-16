Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    Should the Carolina Panthers make a trade? And for whom? Plus a Commanders preview

    By Alex Zietlow, Mike Kaye,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPsrk_0w8pk1tl00

    The Carolina Panthers’ loss this past weekend dropped them to 1-5 and delivered them a bevy of unanswerable questions.

    The good news?

    Charlotte Observer reporters Mike Kaye and Alex Zietlow have many thoughts on how the Panthers can forge forward through the 2024 season.

    In the latest episode of Processing Blue — The Observer podcast that covers all the NFL happenings inside and outside Bank of America Stadium — the Kaye-Zietlow duo discusses possible trade scenarios worth contemplating. The two also break down all of the injury decisions facing head coach Dave Canales and briefly preview the team’s Week 7 opponent in the Washington Commanders.

    Listen to the latest episode at the embed in this story below, or download it on Spotify , Apple Music or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to the show on YouTube .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    robert
    2d ago
    👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻ABSOLUTELY!! Somebody frame his ass like they did The Big Cat Richardson and force him out!!
    Rob Hunter
    2d ago
    Can they trade Tepper??
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lottery player predicted he’d win a $4 million prize. Then it actually happened
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    High school football gameday: Your guide to this weekend’s games in the Charlotte area
    Charlotte Observer8 hours ago
    After thousands of votes, meet the winner of The Charlotte Observer’s cutest dog contest
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Charlotte 49ers mailbag: On bowl eligibility, Ja’Qurious Conley’s status, QB competition
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    ‘My knees buckled.’ NC man hits jackpot in popular lottery game. ‘Is this real?’
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Which restaurants are open and where can I stay in Blowing Rock NC after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer8 hours ago
    Fig Tree owners bring new restaurant to Charlotte — and now, ‘Shark Tank’ is featuring it
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Family ‘watched in horror’ as Helene swept their cat away. Then son heard a meow
    Charlotte Observer21 hours ago
    Living in the dark: 13+ days without power in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    ‘A sad reminder.’ NC reports first flu-related death of the season, in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer22 hours ago
    Novant and Atrium both want to add a high-tech medical device. NC will choose who gets it
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    ‘Sweetheart’ cat and her shy brother have spent 4 years in shelter. They need homes
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    NC man’s arrest after alleged FEMA threat a reminder lies can destroy democracy | Opinion
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Queens basketball has a fast-paced offense, notable transfers and a home in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Diamond Staton-Williams, NC House District 73 candidate, answers our questions
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Cabarrus, Union and 10 other NC counties now eligible for FEMA assistance after Helene
    Charlotte Observer20 hours ago
    NC superintendent debate: Michele Morrow, Mo Green clash over ‘biggest problem we have’
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    How NBA veteran Taj Gibson is already leaving an imprint with the Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Jim Marascio, Republican Mecklenburg commission District 6 candidate, answers our questions
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Vote for The Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (10.18.24)
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy