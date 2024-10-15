Open in App
    • Charlotte Observer

    My house is covered in sludge. Don’t tell me we can’t build better in western NC | Opinion

    By Jonathan Phillips,

    2 days ago

    As soon as roads allowed last week, I arrived at my property in Bat Cave, North Carolina with a car full of water, food and supplies for neighbors. There was only one thing I had that was of interest to people — gasoline and diesel fuel. For days, military helicopters and good Samaritans had been airdropping supplies up and down Highway 9 near my house. Pallets of pre-made military meals, water and other supplies were already piling up in garages. What people wanted was energy to drive the machinery needed to dig out, power the wells that pump water and generate electrons that keep the lights and communications devices operating.

    This is also what I find every day in my work in Africa and South Asia on energy poverty. People are willing to spend enormous shares of their income on energy. It is the essential backbone to modern life. Billions of dollars are siphoned off annually to pay for expensive fuel. Badly needed investment flows elsewhere because businesses don’t set-up operations where power supplies are unreliable. People remain stuck in poverty.

    Western North Carolina already had a major power reliability problem. People who can, including my family, own generators to compensate for an extremely weak grid in the region. But everyone should be able to access reliable power. Building back smarter right now means building to new specifications. Bury power lines where necessary. Build redundancies into the grid. Update flood maps to reflect a world that is changing because of climate change. These are exactly the types of policies that recent legislation — the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act in particular — are helping enable.

    These measures represent hard work that will take time, but people in the region are hurting now. Unfortunately, the Trump campaign is driving an exploitative misinformation campaign that pins suffering on immigration policy, preying on people’s vulnerability and anger while providing no relief.

    These lies are spreading across North Carolina mountain country like wildfire right now. They are part of a new climate change denial messaging playbook that we do not have time for.

    Leaders should be focusing on how the southeast must prepare for storm devastation it’s never seen before and what that means — building more resilient power grids, avoiding building in vulnerable locations, providing better risk information to people so they can buy insurance. Virtually nobody in western North Carolina owns flood insurance so they will not get benefits from the policies they’ve paid into for decades. Instead, the misinformation specialists blame, dodge, and stoke anger. All of this is to avoid talking about the fact that the Gulf of Mexico was an abnormally warm 85 degrees as Helene gathered strength, and those waters are fueling bigger and more devastating storms, according to scientists.

    Where is the call (eh-hum, North Carolina Senate delegation) for Congress to pass emergency response funding, which will certainly be needed once members return to Washington in November?

    My property is buried two feet deep in toxic sludge, and I have a new creek running through my yard. I’ll have no grid power or water for months. Don’t tell me that I live in an area that doesn’t flood. Don’t tell me we can’t build homes to higher resilience standards . Don’t tell me we can’t climate-proof power systems. Don’t tell me cowardly lies like recovery money is going to illegal immigrants. We live in a new, harsher environment here in the Southeast. Tell me how we as Americans are going to rise to the challenge of surviving and thriving in it.

    It is disappointing that someone running for the highest office in the land has chosen to exploit this natural disaster for political purposes. Efforts such as the bipartisan infrastructure act and new regulations that will help FEMA develop better flood maps backed by the current White House are only the beginning of the real work needed to harden our infrastructure and ready our communities for what is to come.

    Jonathan Phillips, writing in a personal capacity, is Director of Energy Access at Duke University’s Nicholas energy institute. He was an advisor to Congress and Obama’s administration on climate and foreign policy.
    Comments / 36
    Add a Comment
    Milo
    10h ago
    Yo' Hemmroid - instead of placing responsibility for the failed guvment response at the feet of Biden/Harris...you somehow manage to blame President Trump - Really? Have you considered the two feet of sludge now occupying your home...perhaps that's a measure of KARMA? "Here's Your Sign" - Bill Engval 🤣🤣
    Rightway
    19h ago
    Here we go blaming Trump again! Ever think your lack of sufficient energy is from decades of democrat control. Drill baby drill will lower power costs and put more money into the new grid. This isn’t a Trump based problem. Energy companies are restricted. Wonder why? There’s misinformation on both sides.
    View all comments
