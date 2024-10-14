Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    New restaurant The Imperial Treasure brings dim sum, Beijing roast duck to Charlotte area

    By Mari Pressley,

    2 days ago

    After years of running kitchens in both China and California, Li Li and her husband decided to step away from the fast-paced, traffic-heavy lifestyle in California in search of a fresh start in Charlotte.

    In Charlotte, they found a city with a growing Asian community but felt something was missing – authentic Chinese food.

    With intentions of sharing a taste of home, the restaurateurs are introducing their passion for handmade dim sum, Beijing roast duck and stir fry. At The Imperial Treasure , which opened Oct. 8 in Matthews, you can expect to savor traditional Chinese cuisine and wok-fired flavors in every dish.

    “The collaborative culture within the kitchen has allowed for a continuous exchange of ideas and creativity,” Li said. “Everyone is dedicated to refining and innovating while maintaining the traditional flavors that our cuisine is known for.”

    Aiming for an upscale dining experience, The Imperial Treasure is designed to be a place where guests celebrate special occasions or enjoy a night out.

    “Being part of the creation of The Imperial Treasure has been a deeply rewarding and collaborative journey. From the start, we’ve set out to create an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of Chinese cuisine, especially with our focus on dim sum and other traditional dishes,” Li told CharlotteFive

    [EAT MORE CHINESE FOOD: Van Loi reopens, serving roasted pork, barbecue and Chinese meats for takeout in Charlotte.]

    The Imperial Treasure’s team is committed to using only fresh, high-quality ingredients, serving dishes with generous portions.

    “One of the most fulfilling aspects has been the level of care and attention that goes into every detail — whether it’s sourcing fresh, high-quality ingredients or perfecting recipes that have been passed down through generations,” Li said.

    The Imperial Treasure’s atmosphere

    From the moment you step into The Imperial Treasure, you are immersed in a restaurant designed to reflect a “new Chinese style.”

    A water fountain greets visitors, alongside a dumpling-making station that allows diners to watch their meals being made by hand. And its dining room includes plenty of four-top tables, along with a private party room that seats 10.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22knt7_0w5x12HN00
    Modern chandeliers light the dining room at The Imperial Treasure. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

    Menu highlights

    Some of The Imperial Treasure’s must-try dishes include:

    • Soup dumplings (available with chicken, pork or crab)

    • Steamed Crystal shrimp dumplings

    • Beef with jalapeno

    • Braised fried tofu with vegetables

    • Kung Pao chicken

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUuwL_0w5x12HN00
    Spicy wontons at The Imperial Treasure. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

    Additionally, the restaurant offers hot desserts, such as:

    • Sugar coated sweet taro

    • Chocolate soup dumpling

    • Sugar coated fried sweet potato

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eABug_0w5x12HN00
    Black golden lava custard buns at The Imperial Treasure. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

    “Ultimately, seeing our vision come to life, from the moment our guests walk through the door to when they enjoy their last bite, has been an incredible experience. It’s a privilege to be part of a restaurant that values authenticity, quality and the guest experience at its core,” Li said.

    The Imperial Treasure’s owners are already gearing up to expand their operations to a sister store in Ballantyne. While details are still being finalized, there’s a possibility the new location will operate under a different name.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxMYm_0w5x12HN00
    The Imperial Treasure is located at 1826 Windsor Square Drive in Matthews. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

    The Imperial Treasure

    Location: 1826 Windsor Square Dr, Matthews, NC, 28105

    Menu

    Cuisine: Chinese, dim sum

    Instagram: @theimperialtreasure

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lottery player ‘saw one zero then another zero then another’ on NC scratch-off ticket
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Breakfast + BBQ: Two longtime restaurants merge into one space in Lake Norman
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    After 62 years in business, one of Charlotte’s oldest restaurants has closed
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Fig Tree owners bring new restaurant to Charlotte — and now, ‘Shark Tank’ is featuring it
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    In one east Charlotte neighborhood, a Pizza Hut closing is just another symbol of decline
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Excelsior Club plans falter yet again. Historic Charlotte site likely to get new owner
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Popular banh mi restaurant with a bakery will open a second location in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer8 days ago
    He jumped into a river to survive Helene. Sheltering near Charlotte, he looks forward.
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Marshal being dragged by vehicle shoots and kills the driver, Tennessee cops say
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Concord Mills to get several new stores, an NC coffee shop and a children’s play area
    Charlotte Observer8 days ago
    NCHSAA extends football season after Hurricane Helene
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Here are the new rides coming to the 2024 NC State Fair (+ what to know about tickets)
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    King Canary Brewing Co. is opening a second Lake Norman-area taproom. Here’s where
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    Charlotte’s nightlife scene heats up with new, unique bar concepts
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Powerball player just misses jackpot — but still wins big in NC. Where was ticket sold?
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    IKEA sets opening day, new purchase rules for small furniture store in south Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    After thousands of votes, meet the winner of The Charlotte Observer’s cutest dog contest
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    ‘Helping the helpers.’ How Charlotte laundry service aids Duke Energy crews after Helene
    Charlotte Observer7 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Lowe’s, Duke Endowment donating $27 million to hurricane recovery after Helene, Milton
    Charlotte Observer6 days ago
    Husband dies after driver accused of DWI hits married couple on golf cart, NC cops say
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy