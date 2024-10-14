New restaurant The Imperial Treasure brings dim sum, Beijing roast duck to Charlotte area

After years of running kitchens in both China and California, Li Li and her husband decided to step away from the fast-paced, traffic-heavy lifestyle in California in search of a fresh start in Charlotte.

In Charlotte, they found a city with a growing Asian community but felt something was missing – authentic Chinese food.

With intentions of sharing a taste of home, the restaurateurs are introducing their passion for handmade dim sum, Beijing roast duck and stir fry. At The Imperial Treasure , which opened Oct. 8 in Matthews, you can expect to savor traditional Chinese cuisine and wok-fired flavors in every dish.

“The collaborative culture within the kitchen has allowed for a continuous exchange of ideas and creativity,” Li said. “Everyone is dedicated to refining and innovating while maintaining the traditional flavors that our cuisine is known for.”

Aiming for an upscale dining experience, The Imperial Treasure is designed to be a place where guests celebrate special occasions or enjoy a night out.

“Being part of the creation of The Imperial Treasure has been a deeply rewarding and collaborative journey. From the start, we’ve set out to create an authentic dining experience that captures the essence of Chinese cuisine, especially with our focus on dim sum and other traditional dishes,” Li told CharlotteFive

The Imperial Treasure’s team is committed to using only fresh, high-quality ingredients, serving dishes with generous portions.

“One of the most fulfilling aspects has been the level of care and attention that goes into every detail — whether it’s sourcing fresh, high-quality ingredients or perfecting recipes that have been passed down through generations,” Li said.

The Imperial Treasure’s atmosphere

From the moment you step into The Imperial Treasure, you are immersed in a restaurant designed to reflect a “new Chinese style.”

A water fountain greets visitors, alongside a dumpling-making station that allows diners to watch their meals being made by hand. And its dining room includes plenty of four-top tables, along with a private party room that seats 10.

Modern chandeliers light the dining room at The Imperial Treasure. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

Menu highlights

Some of The Imperial Treasure’s must-try dishes include:

Soup dumplings (available with chicken, pork or crab)

Steamed Crystal shrimp dumplings

Beef with jalapeno

Braised fried tofu with vegetables

Kung Pao chicken

Spicy wontons at The Imperial Treasure. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

Additionally, the restaurant offers hot desserts, such as:

Sugar coated sweet taro

Chocolate soup dumpling

Sugar coated fried sweet potato

Black golden lava custard buns at The Imperial Treasure. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

“Ultimately, seeing our vision come to life, from the moment our guests walk through the door to when they enjoy their last bite, has been an incredible experience. It’s a privilege to be part of a restaurant that values authenticity, quality and the guest experience at its core,” Li said.

The Imperial Treasure’s owners are already gearing up to expand their operations to a sister store in Ballantyne. While details are still being finalized, there’s a possibility the new location will operate under a different name.

The Imperial Treasure is located at 1826 Windsor Square Drive in Matthews. Tonya Russ Price/CharlotteFive

Location: 1826 Windsor Square Dr, Matthews, NC, 28105

Menu

Cuisine: Chinese, dim sum

Instagram: @theimperialtreasure