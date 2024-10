Part gallery, part bar: New Charlotte gallery space meshes art, cocktails (+ a dog!)

There’s a new space packed with personality in uptown Charlotte offering a place to grab a drink, sit with your laptop and meet new people. And there’s a bonus: A house dog named Luna will greet you at the door.

Gallery House — which owner Jess Gillman opened at the end of September — is part art gallery and part bar.

After Gillman opens the space at noon Tuesday through Sunday, you can settle in to work through the afternoon with a cup of coffee or tea amid a backdrop of old movies and TV shows. Or you can drop in after work for a cocktail and chit chat about the paintings on the wall. One of the artists might just show up to chime in, too, Gillman said.

Funky furniture and accents compliment the art at Gallery House. Gallery House

A cozy nook at Gallery House. Gallery House

“At some places, people come in and stay to themselves — and that’s not what goes on here,” Gillman told CharlotteFive.

“I wanted to build a community where people come in and talk to one another. That’s how you find connections,” she said. “Here, you can have a good discussion with someone, make a friend and even buy a piece of artwork.”

The bar at Gallery House. Gallery House

Gillman aims to have something fresh hung up on the bright blue walls quite often to give her customers a new conversation point. Local artists including John Hairston Jr. (whose work you might recognize from the Black Lives Matter street mural ) have pieces up for sale, along with a few nationally known names.

There’s art everywhere you turn at Gallery House. Gallery House

“You can talk about the beautiful art on the wall and the beautiful community that is in those walls,” she said.

While you curl up in a cozy chair or lounge on Gallery House’s burnt orange couch, you can visit with Luna the house dog and sip drinks with art-driven names like The Smithsonian, Dirty Diva, Canvas Cooler and Soso Soda. There are $10 ‘tinis every day.

Gallery House’s Dirty Diva martini. Gallery House

Gallery House’s Klein Blue cocktail. Gallery House

Food isn’t on hand, but Gillman plans to connect with a ghost kitchen to rotate options — “because culinary is a form of art, too.”

“It’s a welcoming place for all — that’s the best way to put it,” she said.

Gallery House is located in uptown Charlotte at 231 N. Tryon St. Gallery House

Location: 231 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28212

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-12 a.m.

Instagram: @galleryhouseclt