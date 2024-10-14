Open in App
    • Charlotte Observer

    Carolina Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs to surging Washington Commanders in Week 7

    By Alex Zietlow,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhnkN_0w5vb0lU00

    The Carolina Panthers have their work cut out for them in the next game.

    And the sportsbooks seem to think so, too.

    The Panthers, fresh off a 38-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home , will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders for Week 7 of the NFL slate. According to DraftKings, Carolina (1-5) is an 8.5-point underdog to the Commanders (4-2) — who are absolutely surging behind the golden arm of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

    Here’s an early look at the Panthers-Commanders contest.

    Where and when is the Panthers vs. Commanders game?

    The game on Sunday, Oct. 20, will be played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, five miles east of Washington. It’s scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m.

    What’s the betting line?

    The Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs to the Commanders, according to DraftKings as of late Sunday evening. That might change throughout the week, of course — but with the Commanders looking good (even in a one-score loss against the Ravens) and the Panthers looking rough, this feels about right.

    The over/under was at 49 as of Sunday evening. The two struggling defenses mixed with Washington’s high-powered offense suggests that the over is the safe bet. Moneyline is a compelling bet, too, if you’re high on the Panthers right now: The Panthers are +340; the Commanders are -440.

    Carolina is only 1-5 against the spread. The Commanders are 4-1-1 against the spread — the push coming in this past week’s seven-point loss to the Ravens.

    What’s the TV channel and radio info for the Panthers-Bears game?

    You can catch this one on CBS. Fans can also catch the game on WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox or 1060 AM (WXNC 97.3 FM) for Spanish radio if you’re in the Charlotte area.

    If you’re not in the Charlotte area, use the Carolina Panthers Radio Network as your guide. Check the table below for your local affiliate.

    City State Station Frequency
    Abemarle NC WSPC-AM 1010
    Albemarle NC WSPC-FM 107.3
    Asheville NC WWNC-AM 570
    Bedford VA WLVA-FM 94.1
    Blacksburg VA WPIN-AM 810
    Burlington NC WKRR-FM 92.3
    Camden SC WPUB-FM 102.7
    Charleston SC WYBB-FM 98.1
    Charlotte NC WRFX-FM 99.7
    Cherryville NC WCSL-AM 1590
    Cherryville NC WCSL-FM 92.3
    Chesterfield SC WVSZ-FM 107.3
    Christianburg VA WPIN-FM 97.1
    Columbia SC WQXL-FM 100.7
    Dalton VA WPIN-FM 93.1
    Elkin NC WIFM-FM 100.9
    Fayetteville NC WRCQ-FM 103.5
    Florence SC WOHL-AM 1230
    Florence SC WOHL-FM 96.3
    Greensboro NC WKRR-FM 92.3
    Greenville NC WTIB-FM 103.7
    Greenville SC WROQ-FM 101.1
    Hanging Rock VA WPLY-AM 610
    Hanging Rock VA WPLY-FM 101.1
    HendersonviIle NC WHKP-AM 1450
    HendersonviIle NC WHKP-FM 107.7
    Hickory NC WNNC-FM 101.3
    Hopewell VA WHAP-AM 1340
    Hopewell VA WHAP-FM 96.9
    Jacksonville NC WJNC-AM 1240
    Kinston NC WRNS-AM 960
    Lincolnton NC WLON-AM 1050
    Lincolnton NC WLON-FM 107.5
    Lynchburg VA WPLI-AM 1390
    Lynchburg VA WPLI-FM 107.5
    Madison Heights VA WLVA-AM 580
    Madison Heights VA WLVA-FM 94.1
    Morehead City NC WTKF-FM 107.1
    Myrtle Beach SC WSEA-FM 100.3
    Newton NC WNNC-AM 1230
    Raleigh NC WRAL-FM 101.5
    Rock Hill SC WRHM-FM 107.1
    Rocky Mount NC WZAX-FM 99.3
    Salem VA WPLY-FM 98.5
    Salisbury NC WSAT-AM 1280
    Salisbury NC WSAT-FM 103.3
    Shallotte NC WVCB-AM 1410
    Shelby NC WOHS-AM 1390
    Shelby NC WOHS-FM 101.5
    Spartanburg SC WROQ-FM 101.1
    Statesville NC WSIC-AM 1400
    Statesville NC WSIC-FM 100.7, 105.9
    Timberlake VA WLVA-FM 100.5
    Topsail Beach NC WNTB-FM 93.7
    Wilmington NC WNTB-FM 93.7
    Winston-Salem NC WKRR-FM 92.3
