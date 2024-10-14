Carolina Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs to surging Washington Commanders in Week 7

The Carolina Panthers have their work cut out for them in the next game.

And the sportsbooks seem to think so, too.

The Panthers, fresh off a 38-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home , will travel to Washington to take on the Commanders for Week 7 of the NFL slate. According to DraftKings, Carolina (1-5) is an 8.5-point underdog to the Commanders (4-2) — who are absolutely surging behind the golden arm of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Here’s an early look at the Panthers-Commanders contest.

Where and when is the Panthers vs. Commanders game?

The game on Sunday, Oct. 20, will be played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, five miles east of Washington. It’s scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m.

What’s the betting line?

The Panthers are 8.5-point underdogs to the Commanders, according to DraftKings as of late Sunday evening. That might change throughout the week, of course — but with the Commanders looking good (even in a one-score loss against the Ravens) and the Panthers looking rough, this feels about right.

The over/under was at 49 as of Sunday evening. The two struggling defenses mixed with Washington’s high-powered offense suggests that the over is the safe bet. Moneyline is a compelling bet, too, if you’re high on the Panthers right now: The Panthers are +340; the Commanders are -440.

Carolina is only 1-5 against the spread. The Commanders are 4-1-1 against the spread — the push coming in this past week’s seven-point loss to the Ravens.

What’s the TV channel and radio info for the Panthers-Bears game?

You can catch this one on CBS. Fans can also catch the game on WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox or 1060 AM (WXNC 97.3 FM) for Spanish radio if you’re in the Charlotte area.

If you’re not in the Charlotte area, use the Carolina Panthers Radio Network as your guide. Check the table below for your local affiliate.