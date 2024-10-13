Open in App
    • Charlotte Observer

    Third-year Palisades High School joins The Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

    By Langston Wertz Jr.,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39W4v3_0w54CmwQ00

    Palisades High School, which opened in 2022, makes its first appearance in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 football rankings this week.

    The Sweet 16, which began in 1984, is the region’s oldest high school football poll. Teams in the following counties are eligible: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Union as well as York and Lancaster in South Carolina.

    Palisades was 2-9 in its first season in 2022 and was 3-7 last season.

    The Pumas are 6-2 after Friday’s 27-14 win over Steele Creek rival Olympic High. Palisades, which started 1-2, has won five straight games and can win a share of the league title Friday at home against Ballantyne Ridge (0-7).

    Note: The Sweet 16 is compiled by longtime N.C. football expert Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s “Talking Preps” streaming show.

    Rank School Record Prev.
    1 Weddington (6-0) 1
    2 Northwestern (8-0) 2
    3 Hough (6-1) 5
    4 Providence Day (6-1) 3
    5 Mallard Creek (6-1) 4
    6 J.M. Robinson (7-0) 7
    7 Charlotte Catholic (6-2) 9
    8 Independence (6-1) 10
    9 West Charlotte (4-2) 6
    10 Mooresville (6-1) 8
    11 Monroe (6-0) 11
    12 South Point (5-0) 14
    13 Ashbrook (6-1) 15
    14 South Pointe (5-2) 13
    15 Charlotte Christian (4-3) 12
    16 Palisades (6-2) NR
