Third-year Palisades High School joins The Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

Palisades High School, which opened in 2022, makes its first appearance in The Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 football rankings this week.

The Sweet 16, which began in 1984, is the region’s oldest high school football poll. Teams in the following counties are eligible: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Union as well as York and Lancaster in South Carolina.

Palisades was 2-9 in its first season in 2022 and was 3-7 last season.

The Pumas are 6-2 after Friday’s 27-14 win over Steele Creek rival Olympic High. Palisades, which started 1-2, has won five straight games and can win a share of the league title Friday at home against Ballantyne Ridge (0-7).

Note: The Sweet 16 is compiled by longtime N.C. football expert Chris Hughes, a co-host of The Observer’s “Talking Preps” streaming show.