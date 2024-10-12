Parts of Western NC remain closed after Helene — but some towns welcome fall leaf visitors

For Western North Carolina, October is typically prime “leaf season,” when visitors flock to see the vibrant transformation of fall foliage into warm, striking hues.

Two weeks ago, however, Hurricane Helene devastated the region — destroying homes, closing schools and roads, and leaving thousands without power or cell service.

Many spots that would normally see a surge of tourists this time of year are not only recovering from the storm’s aftermath but are also struggling due to the drop in visitors.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 3 that tourists are not welcome in Western North Carolina, and he only wants dedicated response efforts coming into the region.

A Visit North Carolina advisory warns against coming to the area, citing continued risks of “landslides, slope failures, downed trees and road closures.”

And on Wednesday, Oct. 9, NC Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said 600 roads remain closed in the area, The News & Observer reported. “Non-essential traffic is hindering our efforts to get roads opened back up. Crews are having to stop work to allow traffic to pass through damaged areas. To help us get roads open, cleared and open as fast as possible, we again ask that traffic use alternative routes,” he said.

To safely reach the towns that are unaffected and cautiously welcoming visitors, it might mean driving a long way around in some cases.

How to get there: Traditionally, people traveling from the eastern part of the state could take Interstate 40 to many of these places. But with I-40 closed after Helene , that’s not an option. It’s also best to avoid taking local roads that are too close to the damaged towns — save those roads for local traffic, people bringing in aid and emergency care.

NCDOT has posted a detour map you can consult when planning your route. Drivenc.gov has road closures listed as well, but be mindful that some of the impacted areas may not have been able to report.

The bottom line: Be smart, and respectful of work crews. But if you’ve found a way to travel there safely, here are a few places that have indicated they’re ready for visitors.

Blowing Rock, NC

Just this week, Blowing Rock invited visitors to return , although on Friday, Oct. 11, a curfew remained from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tweetsie Railroad remains closed . For those looking for a quaint tourist destination, Blowing Rock offers farms, wineries, a resort, spas, museums and more. Although the majority of the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain closed for the foreseeable future (check updates with the National Park Service ), the town’s positioning on the crown of the mountains still leaves visitors surrounded by the gorgeous, colorful foliage.

Fall leaves are shown around Boone and Blowing Rock in this file photo. After Hurricane Helene, is it possible to see the fall leaves in the mountains safely?

Bryson City, NC

Far Western NC in the Smoky Mountains, including Bryson City , was primarily spared by Hurricane Helene. Within Bryson City is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is the most visited national park in the nation and is also a great option for seeing a spectacular display of colorful fall leaves. The town touts that its “shops, lodging, restaurants and attractions showcase the best of the Smokies.” The fall color display usually reaches peak at mid and lower elevations between mid-October and early November, so there’s plenty of time to plan your leaf-peeping adventure. Aside from leaves, Bryson City offers a variety of outdoor and indoor attractions such as train excursions, mountain biking, museums and more.

Cashiers, NC

Lauding itself as a “vacation paradise,” Cashiers is another great destination to consider for those seeking a beautiful display of this fall’s leaf colors. The town is open and eager to serve visitors . While some nearby attractions remain closed, plenty of beloved natural areas are open for visitors . The town is lush with fall foliage, so no need to worry whether you’ll catch a glimpse of the leaves. If you visit, be sure to check out the community’s farmers market, antique shops and boutiques. Cashiers also offers a 13-acre park called The Village Green that holds a variety of events. This weekend, from Oct. 11-13, the park will hold the Cashiers Valley Leaf festival .

Cherokee, NC

Cherokee is another great destination for enjoying the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains, and the area is welcoming visitors . This town is home to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians , who make their home on the 56,600-acre Qualla Boundary in five Western North Carolina counties. Rich with culture, Cherokee has plenty to offer for those who enjoy art and history. The array of colors will be visible throughout the town as it’s surrounded by natural beauty — Visit Cherokee has even put together a list of the best spots for viewing the fall foliage . Whether you’re looking to enjoy the Oconaluftee Indian Village, hiking, elk viewing, fishing or golf, Cherokee’s list of fun things to do is certainly expansive.

Highlands, NC

The quaint mountain town of Highlands , known for its upscale charm and breathtaking mountain views, is a prime spot for leaf-peeping this fall. The town is back open for business after the storm, according to a message from the mayor on the town’s website. Highlands is a great home base for exploring the nearby Nantahala National Forest’s beauty while also enjoying the town’s relaxed, mountain vibe, complete with plenty of outdoor activities and a killer downtown shopping area. Nantahala Forest reopened for visitors on Friday, Oct. 11 , offering access to some of the best views in the region. The forest bursts into shades of red, orange, and yellow during peak season, and its trails and overlooks make it perfect for a day of hiking or simply taking in the scenery.

Sylva, NC

Sylva located within Jackson County, is open for visitors . The town is located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the town is surrounded by plenty of trees and foliage for all of your leaf-viewing needs. Its proximity to both the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Nantahala National forest make it a great home base for leaf-peeping visitors. Sylva also offers the Pinnacle Park Trail and the Jackson County Greenway, so plenty of outdoor activities are still possible. As for indoor activities, shopping, dining, museums and events are all plentiful in charming Sylva.

Other Western North Carolina areas are open

Other towns that are open and welcoming visitors include Boone (which advises sticking to the main roads and is still under a curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.), Murphy , West Jefferson and more. Check out highcountryhost.com for updates.