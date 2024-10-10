Thursday’s high school football rewind: How The Sweet 16 fared, NC scores, schedule

Carver (2-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals have become a state 1A power, thanks to players like RB Cam Johnson (16 touchdowns, including scoring runs of 85, 45 and 6 yards last week). Noah Best played well last week, rushing for 102 yards and making five tackles. Carver has lost three in a row and is averaging less than 160 yards total offense a game.
Christ the King (2-4, 2-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. — Christ the King’s defense will face a challenge in stopping the Raptors’ Aamir Gilcreast, who rushed for 178 yards last week against Winston-Salem Prep. The Crusaders’ Cowen Harris had 13 tackles last week as Christ the King beat Pine Lake Prep for the first time in school history.
Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0 Big 6) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. — Covenant Day last played two weeks ago, losing to unbeaten Charlotte Latin. However, the Lions are unbeaten in the conference. SouthLake Christian MLB Jimmy Lapulosa is among the area’s leading tacklers, averaging 8.5 per game. Covenant Day leads the schools’ all-time series 3-0 and has won the last two meetings by an average score of 53-6.
North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0), 7 p.m. — This might be the toughest opponent Lake Norman Charter has faced so far this season. The visiting Comets have played a tough schedule and have a rugged defense, led by senior LB Aden Allsbrook (13.2 tackles a game, six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries). Lake Norman Charter was firing on all cylinders in last week’s 50-0 rout of SouthLake Christian, as Dorian Morgan scored on a kickoff return and Major Leak returned an interception 70 yards for a score.
Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Spartans play for the third time in seven days, and they’re going for a 3-0 sweep. QB Jake Johnson passed the 1,000-yard passing mark in Monday’s 24-6 victory over Mountain Island Charter. The Spartans are trying to keep pace with conference co-leader Corvian Community.
FRIDAY / TOP AREA GAMES
Catawba Ridge (4-2, 1-1 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Copperheads travel to Indian Land fresh off a 57-23 loss to Northwestern. QB C.J. Couch is the leading passer in South Carolina, throwing for 1,700 yards. Indian Land has a pair of strong running backs in Jamol Horton and Sequel Patterson, and QB Matt Kucia threw for a pair of touchdowns last week against Nation Ford.
No. 7 Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. — This might be the Bulldogs’ toughest conference game, outside of the Oct. 25 contest at Northwest Cabarrus. West Rowan took a lead into the fourth quarter last week against Northwest Cabarrus before falling. Jay M. Robinson QB Jon Bissonnette threw for 315 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s game against East Rowan.
No. 8 Mooresville (5-1, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. — South Iredell faces Mooresville, A.L. Brown and Lake Norman in its next three games, but so far, life has been good for the Vikings. QB Tyler Johnson is completing 60 percent of his passes and has rushed for 100 or more yards in three games. Mooresville’s tough defense was on display last week in an 18-6 victory at Providence, with Indiana commit Jamari Farmer making 13 tackles.
No. 14 South Point (4-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. — After an opening loss to Shelby, Kings Mountain has outscored opponents 161-73, with RB Josiah Hill rushing for 13 touchdowns. South Point is coming off a 27-26 decision over Crest, in which QB Patrick Blee passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.
The picks
Weekend scores, schedule
(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
THURSDAY
Queen City 3A-4A
Chambers 27, Hopewell 14
Hough 40, West Charlotte 14
Mallard Creek 53, Harding 0
North Mecklenburg 19, West Mecklenburg 14
SoMeck 4A
Berry Academy 13, Ballantyne Ridge 6
Myers Park 27, Ardrey Kell 24, 2 OT
Palisades 27, Olympic 14
Southwestern 4A
Butler 50, Rocky River 13
Charlotte Catholic 57, Garinger 0
Independence 42, Providence 14
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Latin 20, Charlotte Country Day 17
Providence Day 28, Charlotte Christian 14
Southern Carolina 4A
Cuthbertson 7, Marvin Ridge 6
Weddington 49, Porter Ridge 0
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County 45, Piedmont 0
Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 9
Monroe 55, Parkwood 6
NC statewide
Arendell Parrott 57, Jones 7
Chapel Hill 34, Riverside-Durham 7
Jordan 56, East Chapel Hill 0
R-S Central 34, Chase 18
Ravenscroft 48, Wake Christian 9
FRIDAY
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown (4-2, 2-1) at West Cabarrus (3-4, 2-1)
Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1) at Hickory Ridge (0-7, 0-3)
Mooresville (5-1, 2-0) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0)
Big South 3A
Forestview (1-5, 1-2) at Hunter Huss (2-2, 1-1), 7:30
North Gaston (2-3, 0-2) at Crest (4-1, 1-1), 7:30
South Point (4-0, 2-0) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30
Stuart Cramer (1-4, 0-2) at Ashbrook (5-1, 2-1), 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus (0-6, 0-3) at East Rowan (0-6, 0-3)
Concord (4-2, 3-1) at South Rowan (2-4, 1-2)
Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1)
Northwest Cabarrus (5-1, 3-0) at Jesse Carson (2-4, 0-3)
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln (4-2, 1-2) at Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2), 7:30
Hickory (6-0, 3-0) at North Iredell (3-3, 1-2)
North Lincoln (5-1, 2-1) at St. Stephens (2-4, 2-1), 7:30
Statesville (5-1, 2-1) at West Iredell (2-3, 0-2)
Catawba Valley 2A
East Burke (1-3, 0-1) at Bunker Hill (4-1, 2-0), 7:30
Maiden (4-2, 2-1) at Bandys (4-1, 1-1), 7:30
Newton-Conover (1-4, 1-1) at West Lincoln (3-3, 1-2), 7:30
West Caldwell (0-5, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 2-1), 7:30
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Bishop McGuinness (4-2, 1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (2-4, 2-1)
Carver (2-4, 0-3) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0)
Christ the King (2-4, 2-1) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2)
Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0)
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns (4-2, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-5, 0-3), 7:30
East Gaston (2-3, 2-0) at Bessemer City (4-3, 2-1), 7:30
Highland Tech (3-3, 0-3) at Cherryville (1-5, 0-2), 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Union Academy (4-2, 0-1) at Mount Pleasant (5-1, 1-0), 7:30
South Stanly (3-2, 0-1) at Albemarle (2-4, 0-0), 7:30
Big 6 (NCISAA)
Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2)
Western Athletic (NCISAA)
Cannon School (3-4, 0-0) at Metrolina Christian (3-3, 0-0)
Nonconference
North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0)
S.C. Region 3 5A
Catawba Ridge (4-2. 1-1) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30
Nation Ford (1-5, 0-2) at Rock Hill (4-3, 3-0), 7:30
Northwestern (7-0, 3-0) at Fort Mill (1-5, 0-3), 7:30
S.C. Region 3 4A
Dreher (3-3, 1-2) at Lancaster (2-4, 0-2), 7:30
Richland Northeast (6-1, 2-1) at A.C. Flora (5-2, 2-1), 7:30
South Pointe (4-2, 2-0) at York (2-4, 1-1), 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Andrew Jackson (0-6, 0-1) at Chesterfield (5-1, 0-1), 7:30
Pageland Central (5-1, 1-0) at Cheraw (3-3, 1-0), 7:30
S.C. Region 3 1A
Lewisville (5-1, 1-0) at Great Falls (2-4, 0-1), 7:30
Great Falls (2-4, 0-1) at Lamar (4-2, 1-0), 7:30
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Carolina Bearcats (1-3) at South Wake Lions (3-3), 3
Greenville Hurricanes (2-5) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4), 3
Georgia Force (7-0) at S.C. Spartans (1-6), 4
Week off: Buford, Clover, Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley
Next week’s schedule
WEEK 9
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Queen City 3A-4A
Mallard Creek at Hough
North Mecklenburg at Chambers
West Charlotte at Harding
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell
South Meck 4A
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Ballantyne Ridge at Palisades
Myers Park at Olympic
Southwestern 4A
Charlotte Catholic at Butler
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Providence at Rocky River
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at South Iredell
Cox Mill at Lake Norman
West Cabarrus at Mooresville
Southern Carolina 4A
Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson
Weddington at Sun Valley
Big South 3A
Crest at Forestview, 7:30
Hunter Huss at North Gaston, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer, 7:30
South Point at Ashbrook, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan
Jesse Carson at East Rowan
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord
West Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 7:30
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 7:30
North Iredell at Statesville
West Iredell at Hickory, 7:30
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Monroe
Forest Hills at Piedmont
Parkwood at West Stanly
Big 6 (NCISAA)
Asheville School at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at High Point Christian
Big West (NCISAA)
Christ School at Cannon School
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7:30
Lincolnton at East Burke, 7:30
West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 7:30
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep
Community School of Davidson at Corvian Community
Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness
Pine Lake Prep at Carver
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns at East Gaston, 7:30
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Shelby at Bessemer City, 7:30
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech, 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle at Mount Pleasant, 7:30
South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30
Nonconference
Berry at Garinger
Lake Norman Charter at Union Academy
North Cross (VA) at Covenant Day
North Wake Saints at Carolina Bearcats
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA) School
S.C. Region 3 5A
Indian Land at Clover, 7:30
Nation Ford at Catawba Ridge, 7:30
Rock Hill at Northwestern, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 4A
Dreher at A.C. Flora, 7:30
Lancaster at South Pointe, 7:30
York at Camden, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 2A
Columbia at Chester, 7:30
Eau Claire at Fairfield Central, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central, 7:30
Cheraw at North Central, 7:30
Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30
S.C. Region 3 1A
Great Falls at C.A. Johnson, 7:30
Lee Central at Lamar, 7:30
Lewisville at McBee, 7:30
Open week: Berry Academy, Community School of Davidson, Corvian Community, Fort Mill, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Marvin Ridge,
