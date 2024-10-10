Thursday’s high school football rewind: How The Sweet 16 fared, NC scores, schedule

The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur is celebrated Friday night and Saturday, and a number of high school football games in the Charlotte area were played on Thursday this week.

Below get a complete recap of Thursday’s action, plus previews for Friday’s games, Talking Preps picks and more.

FRIDAY / MECKLENBURG

Carver (2-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals have become a state 1A power, thanks to players like RB Cam Johnson (16 touchdowns, including scoring runs of 85, 45 and 6 yards last week). Noah Best played well last week, rushing for 102 yards and making five tackles. Carver has lost three in a row and is averaging less than 160 yards total offense a game.

Christ the King (2-4, 2-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. — Christ the King’s defense will face a challenge in stopping the Raptors’ Aamir Gilcreast, who rushed for 178 yards last week against Winston-Salem Prep. The Crusaders’ Cowen Harris had 13 tackles last week as Christ the King beat Pine Lake Prep for the first time in school history.

Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0 Big 6) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. — Covenant Day last played two weeks ago, losing to unbeaten Charlotte Latin. However, the Lions are unbeaten in the conference. SouthLake Christian MLB Jimmy Lapulosa is among the area’s leading tacklers, averaging 8.5 per game. Covenant Day leads the schools’ all-time series 3-0 and has won the last two meetings by an average score of 53-6.

North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0), 7 p.m. — This might be the toughest opponent Lake Norman Charter has faced so far this season. The visiting Comets have played a tough schedule and have a rugged defense, led by senior LB Aden Allsbrook (13.2 tackles a game, six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries). Lake Norman Charter was firing on all cylinders in last week’s 50-0 rout of SouthLake Christian, as Dorian Morgan scored on a kickoff return and Major Leak returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Spartans play for the third time in seven days, and they’re going for a 3-0 sweep. QB Jake Johnson passed the 1,000-yard passing mark in Monday’s 24-6 victory over Mountain Island Charter. The Spartans are trying to keep pace with conference co-leader Corvian Community.

FRIDAY / TOP AREA GAMES

Catawba Ridge (4-2, 1-1 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Copperheads travel to Indian Land fresh off a 57-23 loss to Northwestern. QB C.J. Couch is the leading passer in South Carolina, throwing for 1,700 yards. Indian Land has a pair of strong running backs in Jamol Horton and Sequel Patterson, and QB Matt Kucia threw for a pair of touchdowns last week against Nation Ford.

No. 7 Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. — This might be the Bulldogs’ toughest conference game, outside of the Oct. 25 contest at Northwest Cabarrus. West Rowan took a lead into the fourth quarter last week against Northwest Cabarrus before falling. Jay M. Robinson QB Jon Bissonnette threw for 315 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s game against East Rowan.

No. 8 Mooresville (5-1, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. — South Iredell faces Mooresville, A.L. Brown and Lake Norman in its next three games, but so far, life has been good for the Vikings. QB Tyler Johnson is completing 60 percent of his passes and has rushed for 100 or more yards in three games. Mooresville’s tough defense was on display last week in an 18-6 victory at Providence, with Indiana commit Jamari Farmer making 13 tackles.

No. 14 South Point (4-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. — After an opening loss to Shelby, Kings Mountain has outscored opponents 161-73, with RB Josiah Hill rushing for 13 touchdowns. South Point is coming off a 27-26 decision over Crest, in which QB Patrick Blee passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.

(all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

THURSDAY

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers 27, Hopewell 14

Hough 40, West Charlotte 14

Mallard Creek 53, Harding 0

North Mecklenburg 19, West Mecklenburg 14

SoMeck 4A

Berry Academy 13, Ballantyne Ridge 6

Myers Park 27, Ardrey Kell 24, 2 OT

Palisades 27, Olympic 14

Southwestern 4A

Butler 50, Rocky River 13

Charlotte Catholic 57, Garinger 0

Independence 42, Providence 14

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Latin 20, Charlotte Country Day 17

Providence Day 28, Charlotte Christian 14

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson 7, Marvin Ridge 6

Weddington 49, Porter Ridge 0

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County 45, Piedmont 0

Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 9

Monroe 55, Parkwood 6

NC statewide

Arendell Parrott 57, Jones 7

Chapel Hill 34, Riverside-Durham 7

Jordan 56, East Chapel Hill 0

R-S Central 34, Chase 18

Ravenscroft 48, Wake Christian 9

FRIDAY

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown (4-2, 2-1) at West Cabarrus (3-4, 2-1)

Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1) at Hickory Ridge (0-7, 0-3)

Mooresville (5-1, 2-0) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0)

Big South 3A

Forestview (1-5, 1-2) at Hunter Huss (2-2, 1-1), 7:30

North Gaston (2-3, 0-2) at Crest (4-1, 1-1), 7:30

South Point (4-0, 2-0) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30

Stuart Cramer (1-4, 0-2) at Ashbrook (5-1, 2-1), 7:30

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (0-6, 0-3) at East Rowan (0-6, 0-3)

Concord (4-2, 3-1) at South Rowan (2-4, 1-2)

Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1)

Northwest Cabarrus (5-1, 3-0) at Jesse Carson (2-4, 0-3)

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln (4-2, 1-2) at Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2), 7:30

Hickory (6-0, 3-0) at North Iredell (3-3, 1-2)

North Lincoln (5-1, 2-1) at St. Stephens (2-4, 2-1), 7:30

Statesville (5-1, 2-1) at West Iredell (2-3, 0-2)

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke (1-3, 0-1) at Bunker Hill (4-1, 2-0), 7:30

Maiden (4-2, 2-1) at Bandys (4-1, 1-1), 7:30

Newton-Conover (1-4, 1-1) at West Lincoln (3-3, 1-2), 7:30

West Caldwell (0-5, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 2-1), 7:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bishop McGuinness (4-2, 1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (2-4, 2-1)

Carver (2-4, 0-3) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0)

Christ the King (2-4, 2-1) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2)

Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0)

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns (4-2, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-5, 0-3), 7:30

East Gaston (2-3, 2-0) at Bessemer City (4-3, 2-1), 7:30

Highland Tech (3-3, 0-3) at Cherryville (1-5, 0-2), 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Union Academy (4-2, 0-1) at Mount Pleasant (5-1, 1-0), 7:30

South Stanly (3-2, 0-1) at Albemarle (2-4, 0-0), 7:30

Big 6 (NCISAA)

Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2)

Western Athletic (NCISAA)

Cannon School (3-4, 0-0) at Metrolina Christian (3-3, 0-0)

Nonconference

North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0)

S.C. Region 3 5A

Catawba Ridge (4-2. 1-1) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30

Nation Ford (1-5, 0-2) at Rock Hill (4-3, 3-0), 7:30

Northwestern (7-0, 3-0) at Fort Mill (1-5, 0-3), 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A

Dreher (3-3, 1-2) at Lancaster (2-4, 0-2), 7:30

Richland Northeast (6-1, 2-1) at A.C. Flora (5-2, 2-1), 7:30

South Pointe (4-2, 2-0) at York (2-4, 1-1), 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A

Andrew Jackson (0-6, 0-1) at Chesterfield (5-1, 0-1), 7:30

Pageland Central (5-1, 1-0) at Cheraw (3-3, 1-0), 7:30

S.C. Region 3 1A

Lewisville (5-1, 1-0) at Great Falls (2-4, 0-1), 7:30

Great Falls (2-4, 0-1) at Lamar (4-2, 1-0), 7:30

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats (1-3) at South Wake Lions (3-3), 3

Greenville Hurricanes (2-5) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4), 3

Georgia Force (7-0) at S.C. Spartans (1-6), 4

Week off: Buford, Clover, Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley

Next week’s schedule

WEEK 9

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

Queen City 3A-4A

Mallard Creek at Hough

North Mecklenburg at Chambers

West Charlotte at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Hopewell

South Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Ballantyne Ridge at Palisades

Myers Park at Olympic

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic at Butler

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Rocky River

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Southern Carolina 4A

Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson

Weddington at Sun Valley

Big South 3A

Crest at Forestview, 7:30

Hunter Huss at North Gaston, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer, 7:30

South Point at Ashbrook, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A

Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan

Jesse Carson at East Rowan

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 7:30

Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 7:30

North Iredell at Statesville

West Iredell at Hickory, 7:30

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Monroe

Forest Hills at Piedmont

Parkwood at West Stanly

Big 6 (NCISAA)

Asheville School at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at High Point Christian

Big West (NCISAA)

Christ School at Cannon School

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover, 7:30

Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7:30

Lincolnton at East Burke, 7:30

West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 7:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep

Community School of Davidson at Corvian Community

Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness

Pine Lake Prep at Carver

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns at East Gaston, 7:30

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Shelby at Bessemer City, 7:30

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30

Nonconference

Berry at Garinger

Lake Norman Charter at Union Academy

North Cross (VA) at Covenant Day

North Wake Saints at Carolina Bearcats

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA) School

S.C. Region 3 5A

Indian Land at Clover, 7:30

Nation Ford at Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Rock Hill at Northwestern, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 4A

Dreher at A.C. Flora, 7:30

Lancaster at South Pointe, 7:30

York at Camden, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 2A

Columbia at Chester, 7:30

Eau Claire at Fairfield Central, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A

Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central, 7:30

Cheraw at North Central, 7:30

Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30

S.C. Region 3 1A

Great Falls at C.A. Johnson, 7:30

Lee Central at Lamar, 7:30

Lewisville at McBee, 7:30

Open week: Berry Academy, Community School of Davidson, Corvian Community, Fort Mill, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Marvin Ridge,