Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    Thursday’s high school football rewind: How The Sweet 16 fared, NC scores, schedule

    By Steve Lyttle, Langston Wertz Jr.,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqcVR_0w1QAnv600

    The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur is celebrated Friday night and Saturday, and a number of high school football games in the Charlotte area were played on Thursday this week.

    Below get a complete recap of Thursday’s action, plus previews for Friday’s games, Talking Preps picks and more.

    Quick Links

    Palisades wins 5th straight, stops Olympic, eyes league title

    Providence Day overcomes turnovers, stops Christian

    Roundup: Berry, Catholic, Weddington, Butler among area winners

    New teams join Carolinas Top 25 prep football poll

    Charlotte Latin ‘permanent practice,’ young QB spark turnaround

    NC statewide prep football rankings

    NCHSAA extends football season due to Hurricane Helene

    How the Sweet 16 fared

    Rank

    School

    Record

    This week

    Next week

    1

    Weddington

    (6-0)

    d. Porter Ridge 49-0

    at Sun Valley

    2

    Northwestern

    (7-0)

    at Fort Mill, Fri.

    vs. Rock Hill

    3

    Providence Day

    (6-1)

    d. Charlotte Christian 28-14

    at Rabun Gap

    4

    Mallard Creek

    (6-1)

    d. Harding 53-0

    at Hough

    5

    Hough

    (6-1)

    d. West Charlotte 40-14

    Mallard Creek

    6

    West Charlotte

    (4-2)

    lost 40-14 to Hough

    at Harding

    7

    J.M. Robinson

    (6-0)

    at West Rowan, Fri.

    at South Rowan

    8

    Mooresville

    (5-1)

    at South Iredell, Fri.

    vs. West Cabarrus

    9

    Charlotte Catholic

    (6-2)

    d. Garinger 57-0

    at Butler

    10

    Independence

    (6-1)

    d. Providence 42-14

    at East Mecklenburg

    11

    Monroe

    (6-0)

    d. Parkwood 55-6

    vs. Anson County

    12

    Charlotte Christian

    (4-3)

    lost 28-14 to Providence Day

    at Charlotte Latin

    13

    South Pointe

    (4-2)

    at York, Fri.

    vs. Lancaster

    14

    South Point

    (4-0)

    at Kings Mountain, Fri.

    at Ashbrook

    15

    Ashbrook

    (5-1)

    vs. Stuart Cramer, Fri.

    vs. South Point

    16

    Sun Valley

    (6-1)

    idle

    vs. Weddington

    Game previews

    FRIDAY / MECKLENBURG

    Carver (2-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Cardinals have become a state 1A power, thanks to players like RB Cam Johnson (16 touchdowns, including scoring runs of 85, 45 and 6 yards last week). Noah Best played well last week, rushing for 102 yards and making five tackles. Carver has lost three in a row and is averaging less than 160 yards total offense a game.

    Christ the King (2-4, 2-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. — Christ the King’s defense will face a challenge in stopping the Raptors’ Aamir Gilcreast, who rushed for 178 yards last week against Winston-Salem Prep. The Crusaders’ Cowen Harris had 13 tackles last week as Christ the King beat Pine Lake Prep for the first time in school history.

    Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0 Big 6) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. — Covenant Day last played two weeks ago, losing to unbeaten Charlotte Latin. However, the Lions are unbeaten in the conference. SouthLake Christian MLB Jimmy Lapulosa is among the area’s leading tacklers, averaging 8.5 per game. Covenant Day leads the schools’ all-time series 3-0 and has won the last two meetings by an average score of 53-6.

    North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0), 7 p.m. — This might be the toughest opponent Lake Norman Charter has faced so far this season. The visiting Comets have played a tough schedule and have a rugged defense, led by senior LB Aden Allsbrook (13.2 tackles a game, six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries). Lake Norman Charter was firing on all cylinders in last week’s 50-0 rout of SouthLake Christian, as Dorian Morgan scored on a kickoff return and Major Leak returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

    Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Spartans play for the third time in seven days, and they’re going for a 3-0 sweep. QB Jake Johnson passed the 1,000-yard passing mark in Monday’s 24-6 victory over Mountain Island Charter. The Spartans are trying to keep pace with conference co-leader Corvian Community.

    FRIDAY / TOP AREA GAMES

    Catawba Ridge (4-2, 1-1 S.C. Region 3 5A) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. — The Copperheads travel to Indian Land fresh off a 57-23 loss to Northwestern. QB C.J. Couch is the leading passer in South Carolina, throwing for 1,700 yards. Indian Land has a pair of strong running backs in Jamol Horton and Sequel Patterson, and QB Matt Kucia threw for a pair of touchdowns last week against Nation Ford.

    No. 7 Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0 South Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1), 7 p.m. — This might be the Bulldogs’ toughest conference game, outside of the Oct. 25 contest at Northwest Cabarrus. West Rowan took a lead into the fourth quarter last week against Northwest Cabarrus before falling. Jay M. Robinson QB Jon Bissonnette threw for 315 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s game against East Rowan.

    No. 8 Mooresville (5-1, 2-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. — South Iredell faces Mooresville, A.L. Brown and Lake Norman in its next three games, but so far, life has been good for the Vikings. QB Tyler Johnson is completing 60 percent of his passes and has rushed for 100 or more yards in three games. Mooresville’s tough defense was on display last week in an 18-6 victory at Providence, with Indiana commit Jamari Farmer making 13 tackles.

    No. 14 South Point (4-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. — After an opening loss to Shelby, Kings Mountain has outscored opponents 161-73, with RB Josiah Hill rushing for 13 touchdowns. South Point is coming off a 27-26 decision over Crest, in which QB Patrick Blee passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.

    The picks

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5vK3_0w1QAnv600

    Weekend scores, schedule

    (all kickoffs at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

    THURSDAY

    Queen City 3A-4A

    Chambers 27, Hopewell 14

    Hough 40, West Charlotte 14

    Mallard Creek 53, Harding 0

    North Mecklenburg 19, West Mecklenburg 14

    SoMeck 4A

    Berry Academy 13, Ballantyne Ridge 6

    Myers Park 27, Ardrey Kell 24, 2 OT

    Palisades 27, Olympic 14

    Southwestern 4A

    Butler 50, Rocky River 13

    Charlotte Catholic 57, Garinger 0

    Independence 42, Providence 14

    Big South (NCISAA)

    Charlotte Latin 20, Charlotte Country Day 17

    Providence Day 28, Charlotte Christian 14

    Southern Carolina 4A

    Cuthbertson 7, Marvin Ridge 6

    Weddington 49, Porter Ridge 0

    Rocky River 2A-3A

    Anson County 45, Piedmont 0

    Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 9

    Monroe 55, Parkwood 6

    NC statewide

    Arendell Parrott 57, Jones 7

    Chapel Hill 34, Riverside-Durham 7

    Jordan 56, East Chapel Hill 0

    R-S Central 34, Chase 18

    Ravenscroft 48, Wake Christian 9

    FRIDAY

    Greater Metro 4 4A

    A.L. Brown (4-2, 2-1) at West Cabarrus (3-4, 2-1)

    Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1) at Hickory Ridge (0-7, 0-3)

    Mooresville (5-1, 2-0) at South Iredell (4-2, 2-0)

    Big South 3A

    Forestview (1-5, 1-2) at Hunter Huss (2-2, 1-1), 7:30

    North Gaston (2-3, 0-2) at Crest (4-1, 1-1), 7:30

    South Point (4-0, 2-0) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0), 7:30

    Stuart Cramer (1-4, 0-2) at Ashbrook (5-1, 2-1), 7:30

    South Piedmont 3A

    Central Cabarrus (0-6, 0-3) at East Rowan (0-6, 0-3)

    Concord (4-2, 3-1) at South Rowan (2-4, 1-2)

    Jay M. Robinson (6-0, 4-0) at West Rowan (3-3, 2-1)

    Northwest Cabarrus (5-1, 3-0) at Jesse Carson (2-4, 0-3)

    Western Foothills 3A

    East Lincoln (4-2, 1-2) at Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2), 7:30

    Hickory (6-0, 3-0) at North Iredell (3-3, 1-2)

    North Lincoln (5-1, 2-1) at St. Stephens (2-4, 2-1), 7:30

    Statesville (5-1, 2-1) at West Iredell (2-3, 0-2)

    Catawba Valley 2A

    East Burke (1-3, 0-1) at Bunker Hill (4-1, 2-0), 7:30

    Maiden (4-2, 2-1) at Bandys (4-1, 1-1), 7:30

    Newton-Conover (1-4, 1-1) at West Lincoln (3-3, 1-2), 7:30

    West Caldwell (0-5, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 2-1), 7:30

    Catawba Shores 1A-2A

    Bishop McGuinness (4-2, 1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (2-4, 2-1)

    Carver (2-4, 0-3) at Corvian Community (6-0, 3-0)

    Christ the King (2-4, 2-1) at Mountain Island Charter (2-4, 1-2)

    Winston-Salem Prep (1-4, 0-3) at Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-0)

    Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

    Burns (4-2, 2-0) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-5, 0-3), 7:30

    East Gaston (2-3, 2-0) at Bessemer City (4-3, 2-1), 7:30

    Highland Tech (3-3, 0-3) at Cherryville (1-5, 0-2), 7:30

    Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

    Union Academy (4-2, 0-1) at Mount Pleasant (5-1, 1-0), 7:30

    South Stanly (3-2, 0-1) at Albemarle (2-4, 0-0), 7:30

    Big 6 (NCISAA)

    Covenant Day (3-2, 2-0) at SouthLake Christian (3-3, 0-2)

    Western Athletic (NCISAA)

    Cannon School (3-4, 0-0) at Metrolina Christian (3-3, 0-0)

    Nonconference

    North Stanly (4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (5-0)

    S.C. Region 3 5A

    Catawba Ridge (4-2. 1-1) at Indian Land (4-2, 1-1), 7:30

    Nation Ford (1-5, 0-2) at Rock Hill (4-3, 3-0), 7:30

    Northwestern (7-0, 3-0) at Fort Mill (1-5, 0-3), 7:30

    S.C. Region 3 4A

    Dreher (3-3, 1-2) at Lancaster (2-4, 0-2), 7:30

    Richland Northeast (6-1, 2-1) at A.C. Flora (5-2, 2-1), 7:30

    South Pointe (4-2, 2-0) at York (2-4, 1-1), 7:30

    S.C. Region 4 2A

    Andrew Jackson (0-6, 0-1) at Chesterfield (5-1, 0-1), 7:30

    Pageland Central (5-1, 1-0) at Cheraw (3-3, 1-0), 7:30

    S.C. Region 3 1A

    Lewisville (5-1, 1-0) at Great Falls (2-4, 0-1), 7:30

    Great Falls (2-4, 0-1) at Lamar (4-2, 1-0), 7:30

    SATURDAY

    Nonconference

    Carolina Bearcats (1-3) at South Wake Lions (3-3), 3

    Greenville Hurricanes (2-5) at Cabarrus Stallions (3-4), 3

    Georgia Force (7-0) at S.C. Spartans (1-6), 4

    Week off: Buford, Clover, Cox Mill, East Mecklenburg, South Mecklenburg, Sun Valley

    Next week’s schedule

    WEEK 9

    FRIDAY, OCT. 18

    Queen City 3A-4A

    Mallard Creek at Hough

    North Mecklenburg at Chambers

    West Charlotte at Harding

    West Mecklenburg at Hopewell

    South Meck 4A

    Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

    Ballantyne Ridge at Palisades

    Myers Park at Olympic

    Southwestern 4A

    Charlotte Catholic at Butler

    Independence at East Mecklenburg

    Providence at Rocky River

    Big South (NCISAA)

    Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin

    Greater Metro 4 4A

    A.L. Brown at South Iredell

    Cox Mill at Lake Norman

    West Cabarrus at Mooresville

    Southern Carolina 4A

    Porter Ridge at Cuthbertson

    Weddington at Sun Valley

    Big South 3A

    Crest at Forestview, 7:30

    Hunter Huss at North Gaston, 7:30

    Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer, 7:30

    South Point at Ashbrook, 7:30

    South Piedmont 3A

    Jay M. Robinson at South Rowan

    Jesse Carson at East Rowan

    Northwest Cabarrus at Concord

    West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

    Western Foothills 3A

    East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 7:30

    Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 7:30

    North Iredell at Statesville

    West Iredell at Hickory, 7:30

    Rocky River 2A-3A

    Anson County at Monroe

    Forest Hills at Piedmont

    Parkwood at West Stanly

    Big 6 (NCISAA)

    Asheville School at SouthLake Christian

    Hickory Grove Christian at High Point Christian

    Big West (NCISAA)

    Christ School at Cannon School

    Catawba Valley 2A

    Bandys at Newton-Conover, 7:30

    Bunker Hill at Maiden, 7:30

    Lincolnton at East Burke, 7:30

    West Lincoln at West Caldwell, 7:30

    Catawba Shores 1A-2A

    Christ the King at Winston-Salem Prep

    Community School of Davidson at Corvian Community

    Mountain Island Charter at Bishop McGuinness

    Pine Lake Prep at Carver

    Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

    Burns at East Gaston, 7:30

    Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

    Shelby at Bessemer City, 7:30

    Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech, 7:30

    Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

    Albemarle at Mount Pleasant, 7:30

    South Stanly at North Stanly, 7:30

    Nonconference

    Berry at Garinger

    Lake Norman Charter at Union Academy

    North Cross (VA) at Covenant Day

    North Wake Saints at Carolina Bearcats

    Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Country Day

    Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA) School

    S.C. Region 3 5A

    Indian Land at Clover, 7:30

    Nation Ford at Catawba Ridge, 7:30

    Rock Hill at Northwestern, 7:30

    S.C. Region 3 4A

    Dreher at A.C. Flora, 7:30

    Lancaster at South Pointe, 7:30

    York at Camden, 7:30

    S.C. Region 3 2A

    Columbia at Chester, 7:30

    Eau Claire at Fairfield Central, 7:30

    S.C. Region 4 2A

    Andrew Jackson at Pageland Central, 7:30

    Cheraw at North Central, 7:30

    Chesterfield at Buford, 7:30

    S.C. Region 3 1A

    Great Falls at C.A. Johnson, 7:30

    Lee Central at Lamar, 7:30

    Lewisville at McBee, 7:30

    Open week: Berry Academy, Community School of Davidson, Corvian Community, Fort Mill, Garinger, Hickory Ridge, Marvin Ridge,

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    He jumped into a river to survive Helene. Sheltering near Charlotte, he looks forward.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    NCHSAA extends football season after Hurricane Helene
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    When Helene crippled NC’s small mountain communities, lifelines lived next door
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Which are the top high school football teams in North Carolina? Our rankings before Week 7
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Powerball player just misses jackpot — but still wins big in NC. Where was ticket sold?
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    IKEA sets opening day, new purchase rules for small furniture store in south Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Concord Mills to get several new stores, an NC coffee shop and a children’s play area
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    After 62 years in business, one of Charlotte’s oldest restaurants has closed
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Mama cat helped ‘abandoned’ kittens ‘without hesitation.’ But who will step in for her?
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Here are the new rides coming to the 2024 NC State Fair (+ what to know about tickets)
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    A scrum with my dog over cat food put football injuries into perspective | Opinion
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Lowe’s, Duke Endowment donating $27 million to hurricane recovery after Helene, Milton
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Vote for The Observer’s high school athlete of the week (10.11.24)
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    Lisa Rudisill, Mecklenburg Soil and Water Conservation candidate, answers our questions
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    Former governor: The story behind how North Carolina gets ready for disasters like Helene
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    Why a Union County school bus driver crashed, according to the sheriff’s office
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    No. 3 Providence Day overcomes four turnovers to defeat No. 12 Charlotte Christian
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    ‘Practice makes permanent.’ How better habits, talented QB have Charlotte Latin at 7-0
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    ‘Still reeling.’ Challenges are just beginning for some Western NC schools after Helene
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    13 state parks closed in Western NC after Hurricane Helene. Estimated reopening timeline
    Charlotte Observer5 days ago
    Meet the massive lineman who will start in place of Panthers RT Taylor Moton vs. Falcons
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    If healthy, Hornets’ Cody Martin could be key piece for Charles Lee. When will he return?
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Want to wear your support for Western North Carolina? These T-shirt shops are helping out
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Marshal being dragged by vehicle shoots and kills the driver, Tennessee cops say
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Breakfast + BBQ: Two longtime restaurants merge into one space in Lake Norman
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy