Want to wear your support for Western North Carolina? These T-shirt shops are helping out

With widespread devastation in Western North Carolina from Hurricane Helene spurring relief efforts that will likely stretch for years, many in the Charlotte area are looking for ways to help and show their support.

One easy way to do that is to buy a shirt or sweatshirt. Many local and regional shops are selling apparel to donate funds to organizations working in storm-hit areas, and all you have to do is click “buy.”

Here are a few options for hurricane relief items that you can check out:

Location: Online

Funds from sales of The Bitter Southerners’ The South – Disaster Relief Shirt will rotate over time, but right now the white T-shirts are benefiting World Central Kitchen .

Cost: $38

[FEEDING THE COMMUNITY: Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen distribute thousands of meals in Western NC.]

Location: Online

Ellis + Olivia Ruth Boutique’s Mountain Strong shirts showcase a blue mountain range image on a black T-shirt. Twenty percent of proceeds will go to those who have been affected by the hurricane.

Cost: $25 (Note: They are currently sold out, but new orders are on the way.)

Ellis + Olivia Ruth Boutique’s Mountain Strong shirts have already sold out once, but you can place an order again soon. Ellis + Olivia Ruth Boutique

Location: 2202 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Glory Days’ custom online exclusive Carolina Strong T-shirts and sweatshirts are available in multiple colors. Youth sizes are available, too. All proceeds from the items will benefit the NC Disaster Relief Fund .

Cost: $34-$70

Location: Online

Homewurk has offered a choice of three Carolina sweatshirts — with green, blue or brown writing — with 100% of proceeds going to Samaritan’s Purse and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue . Online, you can select which organization you’d like your donations to go to.

Cost: $38

You can direct your donation to either Samaritan’s Purse or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue when you purchase a Homewurk sweatshirt. Homewurk

Location: Online

McCall & Co. is offering black and gray Together We Rebuild shirts with your choice of locations, including Asheville, Swannanoa, Chimney Rock and other spots, plus a few Appalachia Strong selections. All proceeds go to Little River Baptist Church in Penrose, which is serving as a disaster relief feeding and distribution center. Shipping is available, but shirts will also be available for pickup at McCall Farm in Penrose .

Cost: $20

Location: Online

Paw Mountain Design’s Western NC Relief collection offers gray and black T-shirts with your choice of multiple designs. Shipping is available, or you can pick up your purchase at Southern Grace Studios , 1207 Southern Grace Lane in Raleigh. All proceeds will be donated to community support and disaster relief.

Cost: $20

Paw Mountain Designs’ hurricane relief shirts come in black or gray. Paw Mountain Designs

Location: 112 Hendersonville Hwy, Pisgah Forest, NC 28768

Sycamore Cycles has created an oatmeal-colored Ride for WNC Helene Relief T-Shirt and a hat option , with 100 percent of the proceeds going to local charities dedicated to rebuilding Western North Carolina. Youth sizes are available, too.

Cost: $24.99-$29.99