    • Charlotte Observer

    King Canary Brewing Co. is opening a second Lake Norman-area taproom. Here’s where

    By Joe Marusak,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x28V4_0w1NpnFk00

    Mooresville-based King Canary Brewing Co. has opened its second Lake Norman-area taproom, in downtown Davidson behind the Davidson College bookstore, owner Andrea Gravina said.

    “Since opening the doors of King Canary six years ago, the Charlotte-area community has been so supportive of our goal to brew great beer and create a cozy community gathering spot,” Gravina said in an email statement.

    The new taproom opened on Friday, Oct. 4, beside Davidson Village Inn .

    Gravina called the Davidson taproom a “natural progression” for the brewery, whose flagship location is on Williamson Road, off Interstate 77 Mooresville exit 33.

    What’s brewing at King Carnary

    The Davidson taproom’s 10-tap draft tower holds eight King Canary beers, a Prosecco and a seasonally rotating cider. The opening tap list includes King Canary flagship beers Stud Puffin Pale Ale and Little Wing Blonde Ale, along with its Oktoberfest and other styles.

    The taproom has an extensive wine list, with by-the-bottle and glass options, and a cocktail menu with specially selected classic craft recipes.

    The Davidson location has traditional bar seating and various other seating areas, including a small raw bar counter.

    Taproom design

    The King Canary theme in the taproom includes birdcage light fixtures, custom wallpaper and custom, hand-whittled bird tap handles.

    A dog-friendly back patio includes tables and chairs with umbrellas for shade in the summer and drop-down awning panels with heating in winter.

    Marlee Jeans Raw Bar & Kitchen is the in-house restaurant partner.

    King Canary will participate in the town’s Oct. 25 Halloween March, Nov. 2 Cookie Crawl and Dec. 5-7 Christmas in Davidson, Gravina said.

    King Canary also is part of the Davidson social district.

    King Canary Brewing Co.

    Locations: 562 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 28117 ; 121 Depot St., Davidson, 28036 .

    Menu

    Instagram: @KingCanaryDavidson

