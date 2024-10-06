Open in App
    Remember NC destruction and climate change in November election | Opinion

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LX106_0vwFp3sE00

    The recent apocalyptic destruction across North Carolina has been billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event. Sadly, it won’t be. Global warming driven by atmospheric carbon levels continues to rise steadily. Scientists now agree that these storms will become more frequent and more intense, unless we address climate change immediately. To ensure a secure future for the next generation of Carolina residents, please remember the devastation you see today when you go to the polls in November. Vote with the changing climate in mind.

    Sandra O’Neill, Cornelius

    Neighbors help out

    As tragic as Helene was in North Carolina, it provided the stage to demonstrate the better side of human nature. One example - our next-door neighbors. We are in our eighties and live in a nice neighborhood with most residents in their mid to late fifties. But not our next-door neighbors, who are a young couple in their mid-thirties. Our yard contains five large, mature trees that have stood the test of the storms, but not without some loss of limb and leaves. After this storm, our front yard looked like a battle zone. Too much for me, so I planned to contact our yard service to take care of it. Well, our younger neighbors beat me to it. While taking a nap I woke to hear a leaf blower. Our young neighbors were clearing the debris. Tragedy sometimes brings out our best.

    Albert Guy Dancy, Jr, Charlotte

    New building codes

    The author has a background in urban design.

    I am heartbroken about the damage in western North Carolina.

    Over the past 15 years, state lawmakers have rejected limits on construction on steep slopes, which might have reduced the number of homes lost to landslides; blocked a rule requiring homes to be elevated above the height of an expected flood; weakened protections for wetlands, increasing the risk of dangerous storm water runoff; and slowed the adoption of updated building codes, making it harder for the state to qualify for federal climate-resilience grants.

    When appropriate, an independent investigation should be conducted to see how current building codes may have contributed to the loss of homes and to determine if these codes need to be changed or modified. We need to take politics out of building codes when it impacts the safety of our community.

    Stephen Berg , Chapel Hill

    Trump for inflation

    It is remarkable that Trump consistently polls better as to who would be more trusted with the economy. Of course people felt better five years ago. Everything was cheaper. What people are responding to is inflation and corresponding high interest rates which were driven primarily by the pandemic, not the economic policies of the Biden administration. The entire world saw inflation spike. Our present economy is the envy of the world. Trump’s plan is to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations and to impose tariffs across the board. Most economists agree that this will increase inflation, increase spending deficits and hurt everyday Americans.

    Willard Osburn, Cornelius

    Clemson’s wrong response

    Why would Clemson University hold its homecoming football the day after Hurricane Helene hit the town of Clemson? Eighty thousand fans descended on the town using up scant resources. The stadium lights blazed while many in the town were without power. Its power lines are buried. Clemson University has just told the people in the area a football game is more important than your survival.

    Compare this response to Appalachian State University. It canceled its football game and offered free food to people in the area. Also the university donated as many additional supplies as possible and many of its students volunteered to deliver food to Helene victims and served free food at various locations.

    I wonder which experience is more meaningful? Having a homecoming football game or serving the community?

    Augie Beasley, Charlotte

    Epictetus
    1d ago
    Yes, I’ll certainly remember Harris/Bidens incompetent FEMA response as just another failure to add to their pile of disasters. I will be voting Trump
    Imperial_Puppy
    1d ago
    I will not vote for Red or Blue! But I sure will march on them if given the chance. Red or blue doesn’t matter because they still gonna fight for the government and not the people, Their gonna tell us what we wanna hear but do the opposite
