Three teams, from Gaston and Union counties, join The Observer’s Sweet 16 prep football poll

After a busy Week 7 of high school football, the top 10 teams in The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll remained the same, but there were a lot of changes after that.

Three new teams are in the poll — two from Gaston County and one from Union.

▪ In at No. 14 is Belmont’s South Point High. The Red Raiders are 4-0 after a 27-26 win over previously unbeaten Crest on Friday night. Although it is outside The Observer’s coverage zone, Crest owns a win, at home, over No. 9 Charlotte Catholic.

▪ Gastonia’s Ashbrook High is in at No. 15. The Greenwave are 5-1 after Friday’s 41-13 win over North Gaston. Ashbrook’s only loss was to Crest on Sept. 20.

▪ Finally at No. 16 is Sun Valley from Indian Trail. The Spartans won their fourth straight game Friday, beating Union County rival Cuthbertson 14-13. It was Sun Valley’s fourth straight win.