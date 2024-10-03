Watch: Popular YouTuber uses chopper to rescue Hurricane Helene victims in Western NC

As Western North Carolinians recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, a popular YouTuber has taken to the skies to assist with rescue efforts.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Lawrence Mitchell, a racing driver and helicopter pilot known professionally as Cleetus McFarland , detailed his experience flying a helicopter to help those affected by the hurricane evacuate the area on Saturday.

“My wife and I got someone to watch the kids, and we loaded up with one bag and flew to North Carolina with no plan, and posted that we were on our way,” Mitchell said in the video. “By the time we got there, we had about 500 emails and a ton of text messages, my post had been shared thousands of times, and we were blown away.”

Mitchell and his wife, Madi, were able to rescue multiple people, including a mother and her 4-month-old baby, he said in the video, and deliver food, water and other supplies to the area.

“It’s been some of the craziest days of my life, and I just wanted to share some of these clips,” Mitchell said.