Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    Watch: Popular YouTuber uses chopper to rescue Hurricane Helene victims in Western NC

    By Evan Moore,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1PJr_0vt0rrPq00

    As Western North Carolinians recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, a popular YouTuber has taken to the skies to assist with rescue efforts.

    In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Lawrence Mitchell, a racing driver and helicopter pilot known professionally as Cleetus McFarland , detailed his experience flying a helicopter to help those affected by the hurricane evacuate the area on Saturday.

    “My wife and I got someone to watch the kids, and we loaded up with one bag and flew to North Carolina with no plan, and posted that we were on our way,” Mitchell said in the video. “By the time we got there, we had about 500 emails and a ton of text messages, my post had been shared thousands of times, and we were blown away.”

    Mitchell and his wife, Madi, were able to rescue multiple people, including a mother and her 4-month-old baby, he said in the video, and deliver food, water and other supplies to the area.

    “It’s been some of the craziest days of my life, and I just wanted to share some of these clips,” Mitchell said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jean Baker
    1d ago
    Great humanitarian
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    As residents dig out of the mud, they know Helene has forever changed their NC town
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Friday’s high school rewind: NC statewide scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Waffle House Index: Is it closed in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer18 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    No. 6 Hough routs Chambers in Monday night football game, 58-3
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Powerball player misses $258M jackpot but wins big in NC. Where was ticket sold?
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    NCHSAA commissioner: Damage from Hurricane Helene could affect NC prep playoff schedule
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    High school football roundup: Incident at Forest Hills mars rivalry game with Monroe
    Charlotte Observer13 hours ago
    Eddy Piñeiro slept in a car the day his life changed forever. He’s now paving a new way
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Still no cell service in much of battered western NC. Why is it so tough to fix?
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    ‘In one day, it’s wiped out.’ Helene brought misery to businesses near the Catawba too
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Panthers veterans told Trevin Wallace 2 things. The first? ‘It’s your defense now’
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    When does hurricane season end? What to know, how to stay prepared in NC after Helene
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    After Helene, can NC businesses and tourist sites restore ‘the magic of Asheville’?
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    At Kounter, restaurant operations have come to a halt. Now, it’s feeding NC storm workers.
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Levine Foundation gives $5M after Helene, other big Charlotte donors also help Western NC
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In NC’s tiny ‘Dogtown,’ Hurricane Helene’s fury left these close cousins worlds apart
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Former Charlotte Chamber CEO Bob Morgan charged with domestic violence in coastal SC
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Mountain Island Lake residents can’t go home as Mecklenburg County begins recovery effort
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    New South End cocktail lounge with rotating drink lineup opens this week in Charlotte
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    Why Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi scolded the team’s defensive coordinator
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    County says there’s hope for Mountain Island Lake-area homes left off Helene disaster list
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy