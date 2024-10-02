Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Charlotte Observer

    At Kounter, restaurant operations have come to a halt. Now, it’s feeding NC storm workers.

    By Mari Pressley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eq5BA_0vrHREZP00

    A Rock Hill restaurant steps up to support linemen, providing thousands of meals to those restoring power in NC.

    In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation across the Southeast, outages have left more than a million in the Carolinas without power. Amidst the chaos, a Rock Hill restaurant known for its significant site in civil rights history has become an advocate. Kounter has temporarily closed its doors to regular customers – to support lineman at Duke Energy as they tend to relief efforts.

    Kounter’s team, led by Chef Rob Masone, is currently serving between 600 and 800 meals daily at Duke Energy’s training facility in Kings Mountain.

    “We got a phone call and prayed about it, and it just felt like we needed to put our talents to use,” Masone told CharlotteFive. “We’re going to go do some of the things that we do well for some of the folks that are dealing with a lot of things that none of us want to imagine dealing with on a daily basis right now, but I couldn’t do this without my entire team. This is a lot. It’s a big ask.”

    US Foods covers some costs in Helene relief effort

    With support from US Foods , which is covering refrigeration costs and helping with the logistics of food supply, the partnership between Kounter and Duke Energy has become an essential part of the disaster relief efforts. Masone expressed his appreciation for US foods’ role, noting, “We have a good relationship with US Foods here in Rock Hill …. US Foods reached out and said, ‘How can we help out? How can we get involved?’”

    The meals being prepared include pork, chicken and beef dishes. Each morning, the linemen receive hot breakfasts and cold lunches packed for them to take with them into the field. And after a long day’s work, they are served dinner before heading to their hotels or cots.

    Kounter is trying to ‘create a little sense of normalcy’

    “We’re trying to create a little sense of normalcy for them when they get back up. You know, I can’t speak for all the great things and the hard things that they’re doing out there, But I mean, it’s got to be, it’s not just physically taxing for them. I mean, they’re just working hard. They’re finding a lot of things out there that none of us want to think about,” Masone said.

    This effort required all hands on deck from the Kounter staff for the 24-hour operation. “We’re producing all day, all night. We’re shipping, moving things back and forth from Rock Hill, South Carolina, to Kings Mountain every few hours,” Masone said. “My team has showed up, and we’re working on very little sleep. We got a lot less sleep in our future, and we’re rocking and rolling.”

    Masone remains focused on one primary goal: “My job is to make sure these guys get fed, and they have a good meal.”

    For the time being, Kounter’s doors will remain closed to regular diners, but the restaurant’s heart is firmly rooted in serving the community.

    If you’re interested in volunteering with Kounter, email hello@kre8events.com for more information.

    Kounter

    Location: 135 E Main Street, Suite 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730

    Menu

    Cuisine: American

    Instagram: @kounterdining

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    shereedre10
    1d ago
    God bless you!
    brenda mahlewhite
    1d ago
    thank you!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bananas, beer and coffee could be supply chain casualties from Helene and a port strike
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Waffle House Index: Is it closed in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene?
    Charlotte Observer9 hours ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Inside a makeshift helicopter mission to western NC, where index cards are saving lives
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Pools, bottles, creeks: How one Western NC community is finding water after Helene damage
    Charlotte Observer9 hours ago
    NCHSAA commissioner: Damage from Hurricane Helene could affect NC prep playoff schedule
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 hours ago
    Eddy Piñeiro slept in a car the day his life changed forever. He’s now paving a new way
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Our western NC neighbors need our help now and long after the waters recede | Opinion
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    No. 6 Hough routs Chambers in Monday night football game, 58-3
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    At the Salty Goat Grill in Western North Carolina, residents come in for coffee and community
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Congress ignored disaster relief requests. Now, calls begin to return for Helene recovery
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Former Charlotte Chamber CEO Bob Morgan charged with domestic violence in coastal SC
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Rethinking your homeowners insurance after Helene? What to know about what policies cover
    Charlotte Observer1 day ago
    Levine Foundation gives $5M after Helene, other big Charlotte donors also help Western NC
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena11 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care22 days ago
    Powerball player misses $258M jackpot but wins big in NC. Where was ticket sold?
    Charlotte Observer3 days ago
    ‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    In NC’s tiny ‘Dogtown,’ Hurricane Helene’s fury left these close cousins worlds apart
    Charlotte Observer2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy