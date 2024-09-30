Looking ahead to Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game: How to watch, betting odds

The Panthers have an intriguing matchup with the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Carolina fell to 1-3 after losing an offensive shootout at home to the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) in Week 4 in Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The Bears moved to 2-2 after a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Week 5 contest.

Where and when is the Panthers vs. Chicago Bears game?

The game on Sunday, Oct. 6, will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. It’s scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. EST.

What’s the betting line?

The Panthers opened as 5.5-point underdogs to the Bears , according to Vegas Insider.

Carolina looks like a new team with Andy Dalton under center. The veteran quarterback took the reins from second-year quarterback Bryce Young after the former No. 1 overall pick started the year leading an offense that could only muster 13 points in two contests. (The Panthers have since scored 60 in their past two contests.)

That said, the Panthers have shortcomings. And they showed them this past week against the Bengals, who lit up the Panthers’ defense through the air and on the ground.

The Bears and Panthers are inextricably linked. Chicago, after all, was on the other side of the Panthers’ blockbuster trade that earned them the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. The Panthers gave up their 2024 first-round pick in that deal, and thus the Bears had the No. 1 overall pick after the Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 — and the Bears spent it on quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears’ offense has struggled through the first part of the season. Williams, to provide a glimpse, has thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions But there’s a compelling reason why the Bears are favored: Every other phase of the game has been sharp. The Bears are in the Top 10 of most important defensive stats — including Top 5 in opponents’ third-down conversions — and take the ball away on average twice a game.

What’s the TV channel and radio info for the Panthers-Bears game?

You can catch this one on FOX. Fans can also catch the game on WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox or 1060 AM (WXNC 97.3 FM) for Spanish radio if you’re in the Charlotte area.

If you’re not in the Charlotte area, use the Carolina Panthers Radio Network as your guide. Check the table below for your local affiliate.