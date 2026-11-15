Charlotte’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, tech, and financial services. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options to move up or pivot.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year

Lead large HVAC and piping projects for a top ENR mechanical contractor across data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Great fit if you know mechanical systems and want big-project responsibility plus profit sharing, bonus, and a vehicle package for qualified candidates.

Employer: Kastle Systems

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Oversee installation planning nationwide for a leading property technology security company. You’ll own demand/supply planning, procurement, inventory, fleet, and subcontractors—ideal for a senior operations or supply chain leader with security tech or managed services experience.

Employer: ARCO – A Family of Construction Companies

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Run design/build commercial projects from estimating through closeout while owning project performance and profit from day one. Strong choice for a Project Engineer or Assistant PM ready to step up, with standout perks like performance bonuses, ESOP, 401(k), sabbaticals, and tuition help.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Manage large mechanical, electrical, and plumbing projects, from planning and design to execution and closeout. Best for seasoned mechanical project managers who want to lead multiple complex jobs and enjoy strong benefits including ESOP, 401(k) with contributions, bonus, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Shape strategy for Intuit’s Fast Money and Lending products (like refund advances and fast deposits) across TurboTax and Credit Karma. This is a high-impact role for a senior lending/fintech strategist with deep consumer credit, risk-reward, and analytics experience; base pay varies by location and may include bonus and equity.

Employer: College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Own the P&L, daily operations, and team culture for a fast-growing moving and junk removal franchise. Great for hands-on operators with 3+ years leading teams who want bonus potential, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time

Provide top-level direction on large aviation projects ($75M+) across the U.S., overseeing safety, financials, client relationships, and teams. Ideal for a senior construction leader with 15+ years’ experience who’s comfortable traveling and steering multiple complex jobs.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Lead and optimize Atrium’s enterprise Virtual Social Care operations, from workflow design to performance dashboards and AI-enabled tools. Strong match for healthcare operations leaders with 5+ years’ experience and a background in virtual care, social health, or population health.

Employer: PwC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year

Help banks modernize commercial lending—origination, servicing, underwriting, collections, and more—within PwC’s Advisory practice. Good fit if you have 3+ years in financial services or consulting and want client-facing work, data-driven problem solving, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Wrench Group (Morris-Jenkins)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $115,000–$175,000/year (earnings potential)

Lead and grow a residential electrical service department, managing licensed electricians, setting standards, and shaping a new team’s culture. Perfect for a NC/SC licensed electrician with operations leadership experience who loves coaching techs and building a department.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Vanguard)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

Own product strategy for Vanguard’s advisor-facing digital platform serving RIAs and broker-dealers. Best for senior product leaders who know advisor workflows and can guide multiple product teams from vision through launch and measurable outcomes.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$165,000/year

Design and run a global, governed AI and citizen-development program so teams can safely build with AI and low-code tools. Great for someone with 5+ years in innovation or tech enablement who can bridge business, IT, risk, and security in a consulting environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.