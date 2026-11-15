Charlotte’s legal market is busy right now, especially for folks who know compliance, litigation, and privacy. Here are several strong roles worth a look if you’re ready for a new chapter.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role on Vanguard’s advisory compliance team, focused on the ’40 Act, advisory services, and building strong compliance programs. Great fit if you like partnering with business leaders, handling exams, and leading training to strengthen a culture of compliance.

Employer: USAA

Location: Charlotte, NC (in office 4 days/week; other cities also available)

(in office 4 days/week; other cities also available) Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,800 – $218,030

Lead complex legal operations processes—from design to optimization—in a highly regulated environment. Ideal if you have 8+ years in process improvement, Lean/BPM, and want to own KPIs, dashboards, and tech-enabled legal workflows.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Charlotte, NC (Advisory practice)

(Advisory practice) Type: Full-time

Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG’s pay transparency site

Hands-on privacy program role advising clients on global privacy laws, frameworks, and tech (data discovery, DSARs, consent tools). Good match if you have 5+ years in privacy/compliance or cyber and want client-facing work plus some business development.

Employer: USAA

Location: Charlotte, NC or remote (on-site 4 days/week if near an office)

or remote (on-site 4 days/week if near an office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,320 – $313,820

Senior first-line role building and overseeing AI risk and governance using frameworks like NIST AI RMF and COBIT. Great for someone with deep IT/cyber/data risk experience who wants to shape responsible AI in financial services.

Employer: Swinerton

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.25 – $34.62/hour

Construction-focused labor compliance role handling certified payroll audits, prevailing wage, and public works requirements. Good fit if you have 3+ years in labor compliance and like a mix of office work, site visits, and contractor interaction.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced IP paralegal role supporting patents, trademarks, and domain names, including USPTO filings and global portfolio management. Best for someone with 5+ years IP paralegal experience and strong docketing and database skills.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of employment lawyers and manage a docket of employment litigation and agency matters for a major financial institution. Designed for a seasoned attorney with 15+ years’ experience and deep HR/employment law expertise.

Employer: Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Location: Charlotte, NC (multi-office role)

(multi-office role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $260,000 – $350,000

Associate role in Seyfarth’s Litigation practice, with a focus on background screening and consumer cases (FCRA experience a plus). Great if you have 3–8 years of litigation, strong writing skills, and want big-firm training and national matters.

Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $172,500 – $187,500

Join a trial-focused firm defending product liability and complex litigation for major companies. Perfect for a 2–4 year litigator who wants real courtroom exposure, direct client contact, and a clear path to growth.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte’s legal roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.