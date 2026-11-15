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Charlotte
🚌 Charlotte transportation jobs with multiple high‑pay options
5 days ago
Charlotte’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From pizza runs to OTR freight, there are plenty of ways to earn behind the wheel right now.
Delivery Driver – Steele Creek (Store 07426)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 14154 Steele Creek Rd., Suite 150, Charlotte, NC
- Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year (hourly + tips + mileage)
- Type: Full-time
Turn your own car into a “cash machine” with nightly tips, flexible shifts, and 50% off pizza. Good fit if you know the area, want fast cash every shift, and like a busy, team‑style store.
Catering Delivery Driver
- Employer: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Competitive pay with delivery fees + tips (exact rate not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Deliver catering orders, set up food in an appealing way, and help in‑store between runs. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a people‑first culture via Thrive Restaurant Group.
Local CDL‑A Truck Driver (Safety‑Focused)
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Local CDL‑A work with late‑model equipment, local pickups/deliveries, and a strong focus on safety and DOT compliance. Good if you want to be home daily and like working with dispatch and customers.
CDL‑A Truck Driver
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
General CDL‑A freight work using modern logistics tech, with emphasis on safe, on‑time deliveries and accurate paperwork. Best for drivers who are comfortable with tech and detailed processes.
Commercial Driver’s License Local Driver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: $26.52–$50.00/hour, 30–60 hours/week
- Type: Local/other
Local routes with some possible OTR, hauling freight in tractor‑trailers and other commercial trucks. High hourly range for experienced CDL drivers who can handle loading, inspections, and DOT/FMSCA rules.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: From $40.24/hour
- Type: Full-time, permanent
Keep UPS delivery trucks and tractors on the road by diagnosing and repairing diesel and gas vehicles. Union role with weekly pay, pension, 401(k), $0 healthcare premium, PTO, and paid holidays.
Bus Driver – Childcare
- Employer: Child Development Schools
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Varies by experience, county, and education
- Type: Full-time
Drive children safely to and from the center and possibly help in the classroom. Offers 50% off tuition for your own kids, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and full health benefits for full‑time staff.
Automotive Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Scott Clark Honda
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Work in a large, climate‑controlled Honda service center with 54 bays, handling diagnostics and repairs on all major systems. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k).
CDL‑A Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Estes Account
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Based near Charlotte, NC (within 75 miles)
- Salary: $1,940–$2,375/week avg, plus bonuses
- Type: Full-time, team, OTR
Run terminal‑to‑terminal, mostly east of the Mississippi, with 100% no‑touch, drop‑and‑hook freight in doubles. Includes $10K sign‑on for experienced drivers, performance pay, PTO, and pet‑friendly policy.
CDL‑A Flatbed Driver
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, regional/long‑haul
Haul flatbed freight using late‑model trucks, handling securement and tarping with a safety‑first mindset. Ideal if you already know flatbed loading and want steady industrial/commercial freight.
Delivery Driver – South Boulevard (Store 05552)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 4755 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
- Salary: About $15–$20/hour avg, $30K–$40K/year (split hourly + tips + mileage)
- Type: Full-time
Busy store with split in‑store/road pay, strong tip potential, and nightly cash. Good for students or anyone wanting flexible hours, 50% off pizza, and a path into management.
Owner‑Operators – Need More Loads?
- Employer: ZETO Verified
- Location: Charlotte, NC (regional/OTR network)
- Salary: Not listed (paid per load via brokers)
- Type: Full-time, owner‑operator
Platform‑style setup that connects owner‑operators with active MC authority to brokers and freight nationwide. Offers dispatch help, load booking, and support for cargo vans, box trucks, dry vans, reefers, and more.
Route Coverage Specialist
- Employer: UniFirst
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
Cover uniform delivery routes when regular reps are out—driving, delivering, picking up garments, and supporting new installs. Comes with 401(k) + match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help.
CDL‑A Truck Driver – Amazon Relay
- Employer: Arrow Freight LLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Salary: About $1,700–$2,000/week (ad also notes $1,750–$1,800/week and $1,800/week)
- Type: CDL‑A, likely full-time (Amazon Relay lanes)
Drive Volvo I‑Shift dry vans on Amazon Relay freight with no‑touch loads, toll passes, and up to one week paid vacation in year one. Best for CDL‑A drivers with 2+ years’ experience and a clean record.
Delivery Driver – Independent Contractor (Own Vehicle)
- Employer: Airport Courier Service (ACS)
- Location: Charlotte, NC – CLT market
- Salary: $300–$2,500/week, mileage‑based
- Type: Contract, owner‑operator
Use your own car, SUV, van, or truck for on‑demand courier work with 24/7 dispatch support. You set your availability, handle time‑sensitive deliveries, and get paid per mile.
Manual Truck OTR Drivers – 35% of Load Pay
- Employer: Yes We Can Transportation LLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC (OTR, on the road)
- Salary: About $1,600–$2,600/week (35% of gross load)
- Type: Contract, CDL‑A OTR
Manual‑transmission dry van OTR work with weekends off every other week, safety/performance bonuses, and health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonuses. Requires 2 years of OTR and a CDL‑A.
Delivery Driver – Hawfield Way (Store 08825)
- Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise
- Location: 16646 Hawfield Way, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC
- Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year
- Type: Full-time
Family‑owned franchise with a big focus on Golden Rule, teamwork, and enthusiasm. Same strong tip potential, flexible shifts, and growth path into management.
Delivery Driver – Rea Rd (Store 08916)
- Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise
- Location: 6420 B1 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC
- Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year
- Type: Full-time
Neighborhood‑style store where you’ll deliver, answer phones, and help in‑store. Good if you want a steady route area and a tight‑knit team feel.
Delivery Driver – Albemarle Rd (Store 08918)
- Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise
- Location: 9020 A‑2 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC
- Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year
- Type: Full-time
High‑energy store with advertised $20/hour average potential, nightly tips, and 50% off pizza. Great if you like staying busy and stacking cash each shift.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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