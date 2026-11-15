Charlotte’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From pizza runs to OTR freight, there are plenty of ways to earn behind the wheel right now.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 14154 Steele Creek Rd., Suite 150, Charlotte, NC

14154 Steele Creek Rd., Suite 150, Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year (hourly + tips + mileage)

(hourly + tips + mileage) Type: Full-time

Turn your own car into a “cash machine” with nightly tips, flexible shifts, and 50% off pizza. Good fit if you know the area, want fast cash every shift, and like a busy, team‑style store.

Employer: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Competitive pay with delivery fees + tips (exact rate not listed)

Competitive pay with (exact rate not listed) Type: Full-time

Deliver catering orders, set up food in an appealing way, and help in‑store between runs. Comes with potential medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a people‑first culture via Thrive Restaurant Group.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Local CDL‑A work with late‑model equipment, local pickups/deliveries, and a strong focus on safety and DOT compliance. Good if you want to be home daily and like working with dispatch and customers.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

General CDL‑A freight work using modern logistics tech, with emphasis on safe, on‑time deliveries and accurate paperwork. Best for drivers who are comfortable with tech and detailed processes.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: $26.52–$50.00/hour , 30–60 hours/week

, Type: Local/other

Local routes with some possible OTR, hauling freight in tractor‑trailers and other commercial trucks. High hourly range for experienced CDL drivers who can handle loading, inspections, and DOT/FMSCA rules.

Employer: UPS

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: From $40.24/hour

Type: Full-time, permanent

Keep UPS delivery trucks and tractors on the road by diagnosing and repairing diesel and gas vehicles. Union role with weekly pay, pension, 401(k), $0 healthcare premium, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Varies by experience, county, and education

Varies by experience, county, and education Type: Full-time

Drive children safely to and from the center and possibly help in the classroom. Offers 50% off tuition for your own kids, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and full health benefits for full‑time staff.

Employer: Scott Clark Honda

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in a large, climate‑controlled Honda service center with 54 bays, handling diagnostics and repairs on all major systems. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Charlotte, NC (within 75 miles)

Based near (within 75 miles) Salary: $1,940–$2,375/week avg , plus bonuses

, plus bonuses Type: Full-time, team, OTR

Run terminal‑to‑terminal, mostly east of the Mississippi, with 100% no‑touch, drop‑and‑hook freight in doubles. Includes $10K sign‑on for experienced drivers, performance pay, PTO, and pet‑friendly policy.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, regional/long‑haul

Haul flatbed freight using late‑model trucks, handling securement and tarping with a safety‑first mindset. Ideal if you already know flatbed loading and want steady industrial/commercial freight.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: 4755 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC

4755 South Boulevard, Salary: About $15–$20/hour avg, $30K–$40K/year (split hourly + tips + mileage)

(split hourly + tips + mileage) Type: Full-time

Busy store with split in‑store/road pay, strong tip potential, and nightly cash. Good for students or anyone wanting flexible hours, 50% off pizza, and a path into management.

Employer: ZETO Verified

Location: Charlotte, NC (regional/OTR network)

(regional/OTR network) Salary: Not listed (paid per load via brokers)

Not listed (paid per load via brokers) Type: Full-time, owner‑operator

Platform‑style setup that connects owner‑operators with active MC authority to brokers and freight nationwide. Offers dispatch help, load booking, and support for cargo vans, box trucks, dry vans, reefers, and more.

Employer: UniFirst

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Cover uniform delivery routes when regular reps are out—driving, delivering, picking up garments, and supporting new installs. Comes with 401(k) + match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Arrow Freight LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: About $1,700–$2,000/week (ad also notes $1,750–$1,800/week and $1,800/week)

(ad also notes $1,750–$1,800/week and $1,800/week) Type: CDL‑A, likely full-time (Amazon Relay lanes)

Drive Volvo I‑Shift dry vans on Amazon Relay freight with no‑touch loads, toll passes, and up to one week paid vacation in year one. Best for CDL‑A drivers with 2+ years’ experience and a clean record.

Employer: Airport Courier Service (ACS)

Location: Charlotte, NC – CLT market

Salary: $300–$2,500/week , mileage‑based

, mileage‑based Type: Contract, owner‑operator

Use your own car, SUV, van, or truck for on‑demand courier work with 24/7 dispatch support. You set your availability, handle time‑sensitive deliveries, and get paid per mile.

Employer: Yes We Can Transportation LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC (OTR, on the road)

Salary: About $1,600–$2,600/week (35% of gross load)

(35% of gross load) Type: Contract, CDL‑A OTR

Manual‑transmission dry van OTR work with weekends off every other week, safety/performance bonuses, and health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonuses. Requires 2 years of OTR and a CDL‑A.

Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise

Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise Location: 16646 Hawfield Way, Suite 103, Charlotte, NC

16646 Hawfield Way, Suite 103, Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year

Type: Full-time

Family‑owned franchise with a big focus on Golden Rule, teamwork, and enthusiasm. Same strong tip potential, flexible shifts, and growth path into management.

Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise

Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise Location: 6420 B1 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC

6420 B1 Rea Road, Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year

Type: Full-time

Neighborhood‑style store where you’ll deliver, answer phones, and help in‑store. Good if you want a steady route area and a tight‑knit team feel.

Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise

Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise Location: 9020 A‑2 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC

9020 A‑2 Albemarle Road, Salary: $15–$20/hour avg, about $30K–$40K/year

Type: Full-time

High‑energy store with advertised $20/hour average potential, nightly tips, and 50% off pizza. Great if you like staying busy and stacking cash each shift.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.