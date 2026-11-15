Charlotte’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to lead tech roles. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Charlotte, NC (Maddox South End, mid-rise, 200 units)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $35.00/hour + potential bonuses and robust benefits

Oversee a small apartment community’s maintenance, from work orders and make-readies to safety meetings and vendor oversight. Monday–Friday with rotating on-call; ideal if you have property maintenance experience and EPA HVAC certs.

Employer: RYN Services LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Contract

Pay: $32.00 – $50.00/hour, ~20–40 hours/week

Inspect, install, and repair fireplaces and related equipment in homes and other sites. Good fit if you’ve done HVAC, appliance repair, or mechanical troubleshooting and want flexible hours.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Entry-level industrial maintenance role working on engines, motors, conveyors, and production machines. Great if you have 1–2 years’ experience, like hands-on troubleshooting, and want room to grow with a large building materials company.

Employer: Goldberg Companies | GCI Residential

Location: Charlotte, NC (Legacy Ballantyne)

Type: Full-time

Help turn apartments and keep the community looking sharp with light maintenance, trash-out, landscaping, and basic repairs. Good step if you have general maintenance skills and want benefits and growth in property management.

Employer: ServiceMaster Franchise (IICRC listing)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Handle water extraction, demolition, and drying for residential and commercial jobs, plus documentation for insurance. Physical work with lots of variety; restoration or construction experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Legacy of Favah

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Contract

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Mix of event room setups and some cleaning, including floor care and moving furniture. Good fit if you have janitorial/event setup experience and don’t mind heavy lifting.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour (union benefits)

Outdoor role climbing trees and doing pruning/removal around utility lines with full gear provided. Great if you love working outside, want union benefits, and are ready to learn advanced climbing systems.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Charlotte, NC (multi-site)

Type: Full-time

Lead and coach maintenance techs across several car wash locations, handling complex mechanical, electrical, and plumbing issues. Best for experienced hands-on leaders who like field work, travel between sites, and fast-paced problem solving.

Employer: Claremont Companies

Location: 10951 Netherly Drive, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

General property maintenance role covering interiors, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and grounds, with on-call rotation. Comes with a full benefits package and suits techs with 2+ years’ experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and some basic skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.