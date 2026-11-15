Charlotte’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—from mall retail to management roles and even bike shops, there’s something for every experience level. Here are some solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department at a fast-growing natural grocery chain. You’ll run inventory, merchandising, scheduling, and coach a team—plus get store discounts, benefits, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Giacomos Italian Restaurant

Location: Charlotte, NC (Berkeley Place Dr, 28262)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11–$13/hour, 25–35 hrs/week

Day-shift cashier role at a family Italian spot—take orders, handle payments, and keep the dining room tidy. Good fit if you like a steady schedule, weekends, and a small-team vibe with employee discounts.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (training program)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level training program to build customer service skills, learn CRM tools, and get career-ready. Great if you’re just starting out and want structured coaching before stepping into support roles.

Employer: Scott Clark Honda

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages)

Help customers with vehicle maintenance and repair needs at a busy Honda dealership. Comes with benefits like 401(k) match, insurance, PTO, and discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.

Employer: Scott Clark Honda

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line rental role helping guests choose cars, complete contracts, and handle returns. Good for someone with strong people skills who likes a fast-moving, detail-heavy job.

Employer: NAVEX (The Network, A NAVEX Global Company)

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $125,000/year + 10% MBO

Lead a team of enterprise Customer Experience Managers for a SaaS company focused on ethics and compliance. Ideal for seasoned CX or Customer Success leaders who want data-driven work, cross-functional impact, and clear performance-based rewards.

Employer: Psycho Bunny

Location: Charlotte, NC (SouthPark Mall)

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $15/hour

Help customers with bold, premium menswear during the busy season—ring sales, build client relationships, and support visual standards. Comes with a nice employee discount and a fun, fashion-forward brand.

Employer: CROSSMARK (Acosta Group)

Location: Charlotte, NC 28206

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour, weekly pay

Daytime, no-evenings role visiting local stores to stock shelves, build displays, and maintain relationships with managers. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, and access to health and 401(k) options.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership at a growing value-fashion chain. You’ll help run daily operations, coach associates, support hiring, and get access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and paid training.

Employer: Specialized Bicycle Components

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the bike service department for a major cycling brand—oversee repairs, workflow, parts, and rider communication. Great for bike lovers who want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits and product discounts.

Employer: Old Navy

Location: Charlotte, NC (Carolina Pavilion)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-store leadership role owning sales, staffing, and operations. Includes a big brand discount (50% off at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta), PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid volunteer time for eligible employees.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and organize health and beauty products, help shoppers, and keep aisles clean in a busy grocery setting. Good fit if you like steady hours, being active, and learning store systems.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Charlotte, NC (South Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Take phone orders, answer questions, and keep customers happy at a high-energy pizza shop. Offers flexible schedules, pizza discounts, and growth paths for strong performers.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Charlotte, NC (Independence Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Similar CSR role at a different Domino’s location—great if you want something close to home, with benefits eligibility and room to move up.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Charlotte, NC (Park Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Phone-based customer service and order taking in a fast-paced store. Ideal if you like talking with people and working on a team.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hawfield Way)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Another Domino’s CSR opening in south Charlotte—same core duties, different neighborhood. Flexible hours and strong focus on friendly service.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Charlotte, NC (Park Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Help guests by phone and in-store, support the team, and enjoy 50% off pizza. Good entry-level role if you’re building customer service experience.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Charlotte, NC (Colwick Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Join another local Domino’s crew handling orders and guest questions. Same benefits structure and growth potential as the other CSR roles.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.