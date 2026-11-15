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🛒 Several Charlotte Customer Service & Retail Jobs, Up to $125K
Charlotte’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—from mall retail to management roles and even bike shops, there’s something for every experience level. Here are some solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Produce Manager
Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the produce department at a fast-growing natural grocery chain. You’ll run inventory, merchandising, scheduling, and coach a team—plus get store discounts, benefits, and DailyPay access.
CASHIER-FOH/ DAY SHIFT/11:00-5:00PM !
Employer: Giacomos Italian Restaurant
Location: Charlotte, NC (Berkeley Place Dr, 28262)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $11–$13/hour, 25–35 hrs/week
Day-shift cashier role at a family Italian spot—take orders, handle payments, and keep the dining room tidy. Good fit if you like a steady schedule, weekends, and a small-team vibe with employee discounts.
Customer Service Trainee
Employer: Bennetts Company
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time (training program)
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level training program to build customer service skills, learn CRM tools, and get career-ready. Great if you’re just starting out and want structured coaching before stepping into support roles.
Automotive Service Consultant
Employer: Scott Clark Honda
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (competitive wages)
Help customers with vehicle maintenance and repair needs at a busy Honda dealership. Comes with benefits like 401(k) match, insurance, PTO, and discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.
Rental Agent
Employer: Scott Clark Honda
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line rental role helping guests choose cars, complete contracts, and handle returns. Good for someone with strong people skills who likes a fast-moving, detail-heavy job.
Manager, Customer Experience – Strategic Enterprise
Employer: NAVEX (The Network, A NAVEX Global Company)
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $125,000/year + 10% MBO
Lead a team of enterprise Customer Experience Managers for a SaaS company focused on ethics and compliance. Ideal for seasoned CX or Customer Success leaders who want data-driven work, cross-functional impact, and clear performance-based rewards.
Seasonal Associate – SouthPark Mall
Employer: Psycho Bunny
Location: Charlotte, NC (SouthPark Mall)
Type: Temporary / Seasonal
Pay: $15/hour
Help customers with bold, premium menswear during the busy season—ring sales, build client relationships, and support visual standards. Comes with a nice employee discount and a fun, fashion-forward brand.
Retail Sales & Merchandising Representative
Employer: CROSSMARK (Acosta Group)
Location: Charlotte, NC 28206
Type: Part-time
Pay: $17/hour, weekly pay
Daytime, no-evenings role visiting local stores to stock shelves, build displays, and maintain relationships with managers. Includes paid training, mileage reimbursement, and access to health and 401(k) options.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Citi Trends
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Step into retail leadership at a growing value-fashion chain. You’ll help run daily operations, coach associates, support hiring, and get access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, and paid training.
Service Manager – Bikesource
Employer: Specialized Bicycle Components
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the bike service department for a major cycling brand—oversee repairs, workflow, parts, and rider communication. Great for bike lovers who want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits and product discounts.
General Manager – Carolina Pavilion
Employer: Old Navy
Location: Charlotte, NC (Carolina Pavilion)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Full-store leadership role owning sales, staffing, and operations. Includes a big brand discount (50% off at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta), PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid volunteer time for eligible employees.
Full Time Health and Beauty Clerk
Employer: Harris Teeter
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Stock and organize health and beauty products, help shoppers, and keep aisles clean in a busy grocery setting. Good fit if you like steady hours, being active, and learning store systems.
Customer Service Representative – 4755 South Boulevard
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Charlotte, NC (South Blvd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hour
Take phone orders, answer questions, and keep customers happy at a high-energy pizza shop. Offers flexible schedules, pizza discounts, and growth paths for strong performers.
Customer Service Representative – 7211-16 Independence Blvd.
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Charlotte, NC (Independence Blvd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hour
Similar CSR role at a different Domino’s location—great if you want something close to home, with benefits eligibility and room to move up.
Customer Service Representative – 8510 Park Road
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Charlotte, NC (Park Rd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hour
Phone-based customer service and order taking in a fast-paced store. Ideal if you like talking with people and working on a team.
Customer Service Representative – 16646 Hawfield Way, Suite 103
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hawfield Way)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hour
Another Domino’s CSR opening in south Charlotte—same core duties, different neighborhood. Flexible hours and strong focus on friendly service.
Customer Service Representative – 2515 Park Rd
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Charlotte, NC (Park Rd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hour
Help guests by phone and in-store, support the team, and enjoy 50% off pizza. Good entry-level role if you’re building customer service experience.
Customer Service Representative – 4350 Colwick Road
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Charlotte, NC (Colwick Rd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $10–$12/hour
Join another local Domino’s crew handling orders and guest questions. Same benefits structure and growth potential as the other CSR roles.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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