Charlotte has some nice options right now if you enjoy teaching kids or sharing your love of art. Mix of full-time and part-time, with roles in both schools and a creative studio.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (varies by experience, county, and education)

Lead your own classroom with children from six weeks to 12 years old and help shape a growing early childhood program. This role comes with 50% off child tuition, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250, paid holidays, PTO, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, and more).

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (varies by experience, county, and education)

Support classrooms across the center, helping lead activities and keep kids safe and engaged. You’ll get the same strong benefits as the lead teachers, including 50% off child tuition, tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, PTO, and full health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Hawaii Fluid Art Charlotte

Hawaii Fluid Art Charlotte Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time (3 full days/week)

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour + tips and commission

Teach fun fluid art and resin art classes (training provided) while also helping guests in the studio gallery. Great if you love art, people, and events—plus you get a flexible, predictable schedule, free or discounted art classes, and a casual work environment.

Employer: Kiddie College Preschool

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time (approx. 3–7 pm)

Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour

Afternoon/early evening role working with a small group of children, perfect if you need a second-shift schedule. This daycare offers a big list of benefits for part-time, including 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.