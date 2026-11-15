Charlotte’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hospital roles to private practices and travel gigs. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there’s a lot to pick from across the city.

Employer: Novant Health

Novant Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide bedside care and help with daily living for hematology/oncology patients under RN supervision. Great fit if you’re a NA I on the NC registry with a HS diploma/GED and want big-system experience.

Employer: EternaGen Imaging

EternaGen Imaging Location: Steele Creek, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45–$50/hour, ~48 hrs/week, sign-on bonus negotiable

Help launch a brand-new outpatient imaging center using a new Philips CT. Ideal for ARRT (CT) techs with multi-modality experience who want a steady weekday schedule and a say in building workflows.

Employer: EternaGen Imaging

EternaGen Imaging Location: Steele Creek, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48–$52/hour, ~48 hrs/week, sign-on bonus negotiable

Join the startup team for a new Philips MRI service with a calm, patient-focused vibe. Best for ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT techs who like independence and multi-modality work.

Employer: Happy Life Home Care Agency LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Likely part-time/PRN (Other)

Likely Salary: Listed $17.00–$222.00/hour (range appears inconsistent; confirm with employer)

Hands-on CNA role supporting patients with daily care in home care and facility settings. Good for CNAs with prior patient care experience who want variety and direct client impact.

Employer: Sole Solutions Counseling & Consulting Services PLLC

Location: Charlotte, NC 28262 (Hybrid)

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Salary: $50–$70 per completed session (up to about $70/hour)

Outpatient caseload of ~15–20 sessions/week with strong referral support and flexible scheduling. Great for licensed or associate-level clinicians who want autonomy plus a supportive group practice.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a dialysis clinic’s operations, staff, and patient care for people with ESRD/CKD. Ideal for RNs with dialysis and leadership experience ready to step into (or grow in) a management role.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Charlotte, NC & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Salary: $1,740–$1,916/week, 40 hrs/week, paid hourly

Home health OT contract with OASIS and computer charting, plus day-one benefits and 401(k). Great if you have home health + OASIS experience and want travel pay while staying around Charlotte.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: $1,685–$1,843/week (36 hrs/week estimate)

ICU travel contract in a busy urban hospital setting with tax-advantaged stipends and day-one benefits. Best for ICU RNs (1–2+ years) wanting both experience and adventure.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: $2,422–$2,650/week (36 hrs/week estimate)

High-acuity CVICU travel role with strong stipends and full benefits. Great for experienced CVICU RNs (2+ years) who want top-tier cardiac experience.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Salary: $2,422–$2,650/week (36 hrs/week estimate)

Another CVICU travel opening in Charlotte with similar pay and perks, giving you more options on unit fit and schedule while staying in the same specialty.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support interventional spine procedures across three locations within Atrium’s MSKI Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Good match for RNs with 1+ year experience and interest in ortho/spine and procedural care.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Central sterile role handling instrument cleaning, assembly, and sterilization (steam, gas plasma, etc.). Requires CSPDT or CRCST and is great if you like behind-the-scenes work that keeps surgeries safe.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester (hiring for Charlotte)

(hiring for Charlotte) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct respiratory care, manage oxygen and ventilators, respond to emergencies, and perform diagnostic tests. Solid fit for RRTs who want broad bedside responsibility.

Employer: SlimFit Wellness Clinic & MedSpa

Location: Charlotte, NC 28213

Type: Part-time / PRN (W-2)

Salary: $19–$22/hour + 8% service commission + 10% retail commission

PRN esthetician role doing facials, HydraFacial, peels, dermaplaning, and more in a medical spa. Great for licensed NC estheticians wanting flexible hours and commission upside.

Employer: Handprints and Footsteps Pediatric Therapy, LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus offered)

Clinic-based pediatric OT in a therapist-owned practice with OT/PT/SLP, flexible schedule, and strong mentorship. New grads are welcome, and benefits include 401(k) with match, health, vision, dental, PTO.

Employer: Handprints and Footsteps Pediatric Therapy, LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC and/or Indian Land, SC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus offered)

Pediatric SLP role with flexible schedule, EMR, and multidisciplinary team. Perfect for experienced SLPs, new grads, and CFs seeking strong mentoring and a family-centered clinic.

Employer: South Blvd Dentistry

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: Up to $300,000/year + bonuses, signing bonus available

Locally owned practice with huge earning potential, internal promotion, and flexible hours. Great for a dentist who wants long-term growth without the corporate feel.

Employer: Mollie E. Griswold, DDS, PA

Location: South Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$30/hour

Front desk role in a fee-for-service prosthodontic specialty office, with PTO and 401(k) + profit sharing. Dental front office experience is preferred; assisting skills are a plus but not required.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Charlotte’s healthcare jobs move fast, so don’t sit on a role that fits you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.