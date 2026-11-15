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💻 Charlotte IT Roles With Multiple Openings From $80K+
Charlotte’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid and remote options, plus strong pay for cloud, AI, and data talent. Here are several standout IT roles worth a look this week.
Senior Python Developer (Full Stack, Django/Azure)
Employer: InfoBeans
Location: Charlotte, NC (2 days in office, onsite interview required)
Type: Contract (C2H / 1099 / W2)
Lead backend microservices in Python/Django, work with React, Azure, Databricks, and PySpark, and mentor junior devs. Great fit if you have 8–15+ years experience and like owning architecture and big data pipelines.
Senior Associate, Data Protection (Microsoft Purview/DLP)
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG site; CA range: $92,150 – $193,545 (for reference)
Hands-on role designing and implementing enterprise data protection with Microsoft Purview and DLP across cloud, endpoints, and collaboration tools. Ideal if you have 3+ years in data security and want client-facing advisory work.
Director, AI Risk Management and Governance
Employer: USAA
Location: Charlotte, NC or Remote (4 days in office if within 60 miles)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $143,320 – $313,820
Lead AI risk and governance across a major financial institution, building frameworks around NIST AI RMF, cybersecurity, and model risk. Great for senior leaders with 8+ years in tech risk and 3+ years people management.
NetSuite Administrator, Financial Systems
Employer: WP Engine
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $110,000
Own NetSuite ERP for a global tech company, plus tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia, Mulesoft. Good match if you have 2–3+ years NetSuite admin experience and enjoy solving complex order-to-cash and revenue workflows.
Integrated Manufacturing Ops Architect Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Charlotte, NC (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Senior architect role designing iMOM/MES/SCADA/LIMS/PLM solutions for refining and chemicals clients. Best for folks with 10+ years in manufacturing systems and multiple full-cycle implementations.
Associate Forward Deployed Engineer II – Palantir
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Charlotte, NC (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Work directly with clients to build GenAI and Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) solutions. Great if you have 1+ year hands-on with Palantir and LLMs and want a client-facing engineering role.
Forward Deployed Engineer, Data Studio – Healthcare
Employer: Deloitte (ConvergeHEALTH)
Location: Charlotte, NC (travel up to 25%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,400 – $207,800
Blend Python/SQL engineering with healthcare data to build agentic AI use cases on a unified data platform. Ideal for engineers with 4+ years experience and strong provider/payer domain knowledge.
Cyber – SAP Security & GRC Access/Process Control Manager
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Charlotte, NC (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Lead SAP S/4HANA security and SAP GRC (ARA, ARM, EAM, BRM, Process Control) across complex environments. Great for SAP security pros with 8+ years hands-on and multiple full-cycle implementations.
Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Search)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Charlotte, NC (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most U.S. states): $204,000 – $264,000
Lead backend search and recommendations for Affirm’s marketplace using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Spark, Kubernetes, React. Best for engineers with 8+ years backend experience and 2+ years in search/recs.
Application Developer – Capital Markets (Python/Trading)
Employer: Sharp Decisions
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 2 days onsite)
Type: W2 Contract
Develop and support trading, risk, and market data systems using Python, SQL, C#/.NET, IBM MQ, and cloud. Strong fit if you have 5–7+ years in capital markets/trading tech.
Data Intelligence Manager – Vendor Onboarding
Employer: Foodbuy USA (Compass Group)
Location: Charlotte, NC or Atlanta, GA
Type: Full-time
Lead a team managing vendor data onboarding and file loads, using tools like SQL and Power BI to keep data clean and on time. Good for managers with data operations/master data experience and people leadership.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training & Serving)
Employer: Affirm
Location: Charlotte, NC (remote-first, US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary (most U.S. states): $173,000 – $233,000
Build core ML infrastructure for training and serving models at scale using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes. Great if you have 4+ years backend experience and care about platform reliability and developer velocity.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer – Senior Consultant
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Charlotte, NC (travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Hands-on role building AI-enabled ALM workflows (requirements, tests, change, traceability) and integrating ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Good for engineers with 5+ years experience and background in ALM, DevOps, or Python LLM/RAG.
Senior Software Engineer – Network Automation
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, no telecommute)
Type: Full-time
Build automation platforms for network engineering using Python, .NET, JavaScript/React, APIs, SQL/NoSQL, plus Ansible and event-driven systems like Kafka. Great for engineers with 4+ years experience who enjoy infra + app work.
GPL Technical Support Analyst (Business Relationship Support)
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.63 – $28.37/hour
Frontline technical support for commercial online banking and payments platforms—browser, connectivity, and workflow troubleshooting. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in customer or tech support and like client-facing problem solving.
Senior Lead Systems Operations Engineer (SRE/Observability)
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $159,000 – $279,000
Senior SRE-style role leading observability, reliability, and AI-driven operations for Salesforce and container-based platforms using Splunk, AppDynamics, Grafana, Prometheus, OpenShift/Kubernetes. Ideal for seasoned engineers with deep production support experience.
Software Engineer II – Observability Engineer
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Focus on observability, SLOs, automation, and incident response for critical banking systems, using AI-assisted coding tools and runbooks. Good for engineers comfortable with 24/7 reliability work and complex multi-system debugging.
Senior DevOps Platform Engineer (Azure/GCP, JFrog)
Employer: Humana
Location: Charlotte, NC (remote with some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $106,900 – $147,000
Own enterprise DevOps platforms across Azure & GCP, including JFrog Artifactory/Xray/Curation, Argo CD, SonarQube, LaunchDarkly, GitHub. Great for senior DevOps engineers with strong Terraform, Kubernetes, and supply chain security experience.
Applications Engineer (RFID/Networking)
Employer: SATO America
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $95,000 – $105,000
Pre-sales and solutions role supporting RFID, networking, and printer tech, with programming in C++/C#/.NET/Java and scripting (Python, PowerShell, Bash, etc.) plus up to 50% travel. Great if you like customer-facing engineering.
Principal – Architecture (Salesforce Agentforce Technical Architect)
Employer: LTM Limited (LTIMindtree)
Location: Charlotte, NC (US-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $160,000
Lead Salesforce Agentforce + Data Cloud + GenAI architecture for large enterprises—designing agents, integrations, security, and governance. Best for senior Salesforce architects with 8+ years Salesforce and deep AI/LLM experience.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring at multiple levels or for related positions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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