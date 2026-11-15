Charlotte’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid and remote options, plus strong pay for cloud, AI, and data talent. Here are several standout IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: InfoBeans

Location: Charlotte, NC (2 days in office, onsite interview required)

Type: Contract (C2H / 1099 / W2)

Lead backend microservices in Python/Django, work with React, Azure, Databricks, and PySpark, and mentor junior devs. Great fit if you have 8–15+ years experience and like owning architecture and big data pipelines.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: City-specific ranges via KPMG site; CA range: $92,150 – $193,545 (for reference)

Hands-on role designing and implementing enterprise data protection with Microsoft Purview and DLP across cloud, endpoints, and collaboration tools. Ideal if you have 3+ years in data security and want client-facing advisory work.

Employer: USAA

Location: Charlotte, NC or Remote (4 days in office if within 60 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,320 – $313,820

Lead AI risk and governance across a major financial institution, building frameworks around NIST AI RMF, cybersecurity, and model risk. Great for senior leaders with 8+ years in tech risk and 3+ years people management.

Employer: WP Engine

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000

Own NetSuite ERP for a global tech company, plus tools like Coupa, Avalara, Nexonia, Mulesoft. Good match if you have 2–3+ years NetSuite admin experience and enjoy solving complex order-to-cash and revenue workflows.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Senior architect role designing iMOM/MES/SCADA/LIMS/PLM solutions for refining and chemicals clients. Best for folks with 10+ years in manufacturing systems and multiple full-cycle implementations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Work directly with clients to build GenAI and Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) solutions. Great if you have 1+ year hands-on with Palantir and LLMs and want a client-facing engineering role.

Employer: Deloitte (ConvergeHEALTH)

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Blend Python/SQL engineering with healthcare data to build agentic AI use cases on a unified data platform. Ideal for engineers with 4+ years experience and strong provider/payer domain knowledge.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Lead SAP S/4HANA security and SAP GRC (ARA, ARM, EAM, BRM, Process Control) across complex environments. Great for SAP security pros with 8+ years hands-on and multiple full-cycle implementations.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Charlotte, NC (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. states): $204,000 – $264,000

Lead backend search and recommendations for Affirm’s marketplace using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Spark, Kubernetes, React. Best for engineers with 8+ years backend experience and 2+ years in search/recs.

Employer: Sharp Decisions

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 2 days onsite)

Type: W2 Contract

Develop and support trading, risk, and market data systems using Python, SQL, C#/.NET, IBM MQ, and cloud. Strong fit if you have 5–7+ years in capital markets/trading tech.

Employer: Foodbuy USA (Compass Group)

Location: Charlotte, NC or Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Lead a team managing vendor data onboarding and file loads, using tools like SQL and Power BI to keep data clean and on time. Good for managers with data operations/master data experience and people leadership.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Charlotte, NC (remote-first, US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. states): $173,000 – $233,000

Build core ML infrastructure for training and serving models at scale using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes. Great if you have 4+ years backend experience and care about platform reliability and developer velocity.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Hands-on role building AI-enabled ALM workflows (requirements, tests, change, traceability) and integrating ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Good for engineers with 5+ years experience and background in ALM, DevOps, or Python LLM/RAG.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, no telecommute)

Type: Full-time

Build automation platforms for network engineering using Python, .NET, JavaScript/React, APIs, SQL/NoSQL, plus Ansible and event-driven systems like Kafka. Great for engineers with 4+ years experience who enjoy infra + app work.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.63 – $28.37/hour

Frontline technical support for commercial online banking and payments platforms—browser, connectivity, and workflow troubleshooting. Good entry point if you have 1+ year in customer or tech support and like client-facing problem solving.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $279,000

Senior SRE-style role leading observability, reliability, and AI-driven operations for Salesforce and container-based platforms using Splunk, AppDynamics, Grafana, Prometheus, OpenShift/Kubernetes. Ideal for seasoned engineers with deep production support experience.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Focus on observability, SLOs, automation, and incident response for critical banking systems, using AI-assisted coding tools and runbooks. Good for engineers comfortable with 24/7 reliability work and complex multi-system debugging.

Employer: Humana

Location: Charlotte, NC (remote with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,900 – $147,000

Own enterprise DevOps platforms across Azure & GCP, including JFrog Artifactory/Xray/Curation, Argo CD, SonarQube, LaunchDarkly, GitHub. Great for senior DevOps engineers with strong Terraform, Kubernetes, and supply chain security experience.

Employer: SATO America

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000

Pre-sales and solutions role supporting RFID, networking, and printer tech, with programming in C++/C#/.NET/Java and scripting (Python, PowerShell, Bash, etc.) plus up to 50% travel. Great if you like customer-facing engineering.

Employer: LTM Limited (LTIMindtree)

Location: Charlotte, NC (US-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000

Lead Salesforce Agentforce + Data Cloud + GenAI architecture for large enterprises—designing agents, integrations, security, and governance. Best for senior Salesforce architects with 8+ years Salesforce and deep AI/LLM experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring at multiple levels or for related positions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.