undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charlotte
🍽️ Charlotte Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $18/hr to $70K
4 days ago
Charlotte’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and feeding people well, this week has some strong options.
Head Artisan Baker (Overnight)
- Employer: NPAworldwide (for Copains)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
- Lead the full sourdough and long-fermentation bread program overnight, from mixing to packaging, for restaurants and wholesale. Great fit if you’re an experienced artisan baker who loves fermentation, high standards, and running a small overnight team.
Restaurant Assistant Manager (QDOBA)
- Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group – QDOBA Mexican Eats
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly + growth potential)
- Step into a leadership role running busy shifts, coaching the crew, and keeping guests happy in a fast-casual taco spot. Comes with free shift meals, flexible scheduling, and a clear path to GM and beyond.
Pizza Cook
- Employer: Wegmans Food Markets
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive with strong benefits)
- Make pizzas, calzones, wings, and more in a busy in-store pizza shop while helping customers. Wegmans is known for solid pay, great health benefits, 401(k) match, and even scholarships.
Food Runner (Upscale / Fine Dining)
- Employer: Del Frisco's Restaurant Group
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Tipped position
- Pay: From $4.50/hr + tips
- Join a fine-dining team where you’ll run food, support servers, and keep service smooth in a high-end setting. Offers training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to move up.
Cake Decorator – Deli/Bakery
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1464
- Location: 8180 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$31/hour + incentives & premiums
- Decorate cakes and prep deli/bakery items while helping customers at the counter. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Brauhaus General Manager
- Employer: The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery
- Location: Charlotte, NC (OMB Riverview at Mount Holly – opening Fall 2026)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive + annual bonus (exact amount not listed)
- Lead OMB’s third Brauhaus & Biergarten as the top operator and culture-setter. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in high-volume restaurants who wants strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and a founding leadership role.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Tupelo Honey
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Back-of-house, schedule-flexible
- Pay: Not listed (fair start wage + benefits)
- Entry-level role with no experience required—keep the kitchen running by handling dishes, trash, and cleanliness. Offers health coverage, PTO from day one, wellness and tuition help, and growth paths.
Hair Stylist (Men’s Salon)
- Employer: Shear Excellence
- Location: Charlotte, NC (multiple locations)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $60,000/year + commission
- Work in an upscale men’s salon doing precision cuts, shaves, and beard services with strong client flow. Benefits include medical (up to 100% paid after 2 years), dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and monthly massages.
Cashier / Restaurant Teammate – ilios crafted Greek
- Employer: Ilios Crafted Greek – Xenia Hospitality
- Location: Charlotte, NC 28277 (Stonecrest)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $10–$16/hour + tip share
- Be the friendly face at the counter, ring up in-person and online orders, and keep guest areas clean at a fresh Greek concept. Includes employee meals, discounts, PTO, and chances to grow inside the company.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.