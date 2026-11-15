Charlotte’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good teams, and feeding people well, this week has some strong options.

Employer: NPAworldwide (for Copains)

NPAworldwide (for Copains) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, overnight

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

Lead the full sourdough and long-fermentation bread program overnight, from mixing to packaging, for restaurants and wholesale. Great fit if you’re an experienced artisan baker who loves fermentation, high standards, and running a small overnight team.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group – QDOBA Mexican Eats

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly + growth potential)

Not listed (competitive hourly + growth potential) Step into a leadership role running busy shifts, coaching the crew, and keeping guests happy in a fast-casual taco spot. Comes with free shift meals, flexible scheduling, and a clear path to GM and beyond.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with strong benefits)

Not listed (competitive with strong benefits) Make pizzas, calzones, wings, and more in a busy in-store pizza shop while helping customers. Wegmans is known for solid pay, great health benefits, 401(k) match, and even scholarships.

Employer: Del Frisco's Restaurant Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Tipped position

Pay: From $4.50/hr + tips

Join a fine-dining team where you’ll run food, support servers, and keep service smooth in a high-end setting. Offers training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to move up.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1464

Location: 8180 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$31/hour + incentives & premiums

Decorate cakes and prep deli/bakery items while helping customers at the counter. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Location: Charlotte, NC (OMB Riverview at Mount Holly – opening Fall 2026)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + annual bonus (exact amount not listed)

Competitive + annual bonus (exact amount not listed) Lead OMB’s third Brauhaus & Biergarten as the top operator and culture-setter. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in high-volume restaurants who wants strong benefits, PTO, retirement match, and a founding leadership role.

Employer: Tupelo Honey

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Back-of-house, schedule-flexible

Pay: Not listed (fair start wage + benefits)

Not listed (fair start wage + benefits) Entry-level role with no experience required—keep the kitchen running by handling dishes, trash, and cleanliness. Offers health coverage, PTO from day one, wellness and tuition help, and growth paths.

Employer: Shear Excellence

Location: Charlotte, NC (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $60,000/year + commission

Work in an upscale men’s salon doing precision cuts, shaves, and beard services with strong client flow. Benefits include medical (up to 100% paid after 2 years), dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and monthly massages.

Employer: Ilios Crafted Greek – Xenia Hospitality

Location: Charlotte, NC 28277 (Stonecrest)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $10–$16/hour + tip share

Be the friendly face at the counter, ring up in-person and online orders, and keep guest areas clean at a fresh Greek concept. Includes employee meals, discounts, PTO, and chances to grow inside the company.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.