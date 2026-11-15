Charlotte’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around energy, infrastructure, and construction. Here are several solid roles if you like solving real-world problems with design and tech.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,353 – $113,595

Work on nuclear power plant electrical systems, from new builds to upgrades. You’ll do detailed power studies, troubleshoot complex issues, and help lead project work plans in a team known for strong benefits and clean-energy projects.

Employer: Timmons Group

Timmons Group Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design utility-scale solar and battery storage projects using AutoCAD. Great fit if you know medium-voltage systems and want to turn big renewable concepts into clear, buildable drawing sets.

Employer: Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Temporary, variable hours (summer internship)

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on location, education, and skills)

Not listed (pay depends on location, education, and skills) Timeline: Apps open Aug 2026, close Nov 30, 2026; internship runs Jun 14 – Aug 20, 2027

Summer civil engineering internship with site inspections, design work, and client meetings. Good option if you’re working toward a CE degree and want hands-on consulting experience plus mentorship.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead R&D on ceramic and high‑temperature coatings for gas turbines and energy tech. You’ll move ideas from lab to production, work with global teams, and travel up to 20% while helping push cleaner power.

Employer: Independence Excavating, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel to job sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-and-office surveying role supporting heavy civil projects. You’ll handle cut sheets, layouts, as‑builts, and supervise survey techs, with weekly pay, strong benefits, and lots of time on active job sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often a path to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.