Looking for a loyal friend in Charlotte? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a fresh start and a family to call their own.

Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)

Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who mostly wants one thing: someone to belong to. She came from a senior couple’s home where there were too many dogs, and now she’s ready for a calmer life where her personality can shine.

She is happiest when she’s close to her humans, and would do well with someone who is home often or wants a close companion by their side.

For details on her health, vaccines, and spay status, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Blondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix

American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix Age: Young (about 6–7 months)

Young (about 6–7 months) Gender: Male

Weight: ~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown

~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Marshall is described as a “unicorn puppy” – a rare kind of youngster who defies the usual puppy problems. He has the cute, blocky Bulldog look but is gentle, not tough, and offers puppy sweetness without all the typical chaos.

If you want puppy energy and charm without constant frustration, Marshall may be a great match.

For full info on his training, vaccines, and neuter status, please reach out to the rescue.

👉 Meet Marshall and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Bouvier des Flandres mix

Border Collie / Bouvier des Flandres mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Charlotte, NC)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Nyx is a high-energy, playful dog who loves children. He came to his current family after a family member passed away, and now he needs a new home.

Key notes:

Very strong and gets extremely excited , so he’ll do best with someone who can handle a powerful, energetic dog.

and gets , so he’ll do best with someone who can handle a powerful, energetic dog. Loves to play and stay active.

He sounds like a great fit for an active home that can give him exercise and structure.

👉 Meet Nyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernedoodle / Husky mix

Bernedoodle / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Charlotte, NC)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Jasper is described as very good with children and loves attention. He enjoys playing with his brother Nyx (also listed) and has a chill, easygoing side.

He also came from a family member who passed away, so he’s looking for a stable, loving home to start his next chapter. He may do especially well in a home that enjoys both playtime and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Charlotte area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find the right match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.