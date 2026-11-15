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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Charlotte
Looking for a loyal friend in Charlotte? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a fresh start and a family to call their own.
BLONDIE
- Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Poodle (Miniature) mix (Schnoodle)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
Blondie is a petite Schnoodle who mostly wants one thing: someone to belong to. She came from a senior couple’s home where there were too many dogs, and now she’s ready for a calmer life where her personality can shine.
She is happiest when she’s close to her humans, and would do well with someone who is home often or wants a close companion by their side.
For details on her health, vaccines, and spay status, please contact the rescue directly.
👉 Meet Blondie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARSHALL
- Breed: American Bulldog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix
- Age: Young (about 6–7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: ~25 lbs now, expected around 40 lbs full grown
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - NC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
Marshall is described as a “unicorn puppy” – a rare kind of youngster who defies the usual puppy problems. He has the cute, blocky Bulldog look but is gentle, not tough, and offers puppy sweetness without all the typical chaos.
If you want puppy energy and charm without constant frustration, Marshall may be a great match.
For full info on his training, vaccines, and neuter status, please reach out to the rescue.
👉 Meet Marshall and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nyx
- Breed: Border Collie / Bouvier des Flandres mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Charlotte, NC)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
Nyx is a high-energy, playful dog who loves children. He came to his current family after a family member passed away, and now he needs a new home.
Key notes:
- Very strong and gets extremely excited, so he’ll do best with someone who can handle a powerful, energetic dog.
- Loves to play and stay active.
He sounds like a great fit for an active home that can give him exercise and structure.
👉 Meet Nyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasper
- Breed: Bernedoodle / Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Charlotte, NC)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
Jasper is described as very good with children and loves attention. He enjoys playing with his brother Nyx (also listed) and has a chill, easygoing side.
He also came from a family member who passed away, so he’s looking for a stable, loving home to start his next chapter. He may do especially well in a home that enjoys both playtime and cuddle time.
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Charlotte area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Sharing their listings with friends and neighbors can also help them find the right match.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.