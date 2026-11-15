Charlotte neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and rugs to a treadmill and even a MacBook.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your home or your needs.

Item: Assorted cardboard boxes

Condition: Various sizes, good for moving or storage

Location: Providence Estates East, Matthews, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of different-sized boxes, handy if you’re packing up a house, organizing a garage, or storing seasonal items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Red patterned sofa with ornate wooden frame

Condition: Described as beautiful and stylish

Location: Brighton Park, Mint Hill, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

A statement sofa with a red pattern and carved wood frame, great if you want a more formal or classic look in your living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Collection of binders, notebooks, and folders in a storage bin

Location: Highland Creek, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice bundle for school, home office, or craft projects. Everything is grouped together in a bin for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin bed frame, mattress, bedding, and two end tables

Condition: Guest room bed, rarely used; one end table in great shape, one has damaged corners

Pickup: Front porch pickup, message the poster

Location: Williamsburg, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Good setup if you need to furnish a guest or kids’ room. You’ll get the bed, bedding, and two small tables; just note one table has corner damage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large dog folding crate and 5-gallon water bottle cover

Condition: Both new and not used

Location: Oaklawn Park, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for a large dog owner needing a crate and someone who uses big water jugs and wants a cover.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Toddler shoes in sizes 3, 5, 6, 7, 8

Condition: Mix of hardly worn and well-loved pairs

Meetup: Can meet at Steele Creek shopping centers for exchange

Location: Bennington Place, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice range of sizes if your child is growing fast and you don’t want to buy new shoes every few months.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Treadmill

Condition: About 20 years old; will need a new motor soon

Location: Carmel Station, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Best for someone who knows how to change a treadmill motor or wants it for parts. The owners now go to the gym instead.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two matching rugs with geometric design

Location: Coulwood Hills, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

A matching pair is perfect for living rooms, hallways, or bedrooms where you want a coordinated look.

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Item: White shelf unit (fits IKEA Flisat bins) and IKEA tabletop with metal leg

Pickup: Curb alert on Shady Reach Ln

Location: Mt. Isle Harbor, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a kids’ playroom, craft area, or home office. Since it’s a curb alert, it’s likely first come, first served.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two framed oil paintings of yellow roses in a vase

Condition: Very good condition

Size: About 28" x 32" each

Pickup: Must pick up

Location: Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Lovely floral art pieces to add color to a living room, hallway, or bedroom.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 50–60 empty moving boxes

Location: Highgrove, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

A large batch of boxes, ideal if you’re moving soon or helping someone else pack up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin bed, mattress, dresser with mirror, and mini dresser/nightstand

Condition: Mattress has a small coffee spot; dressers hardly used

Help needed: Poster may need help moving the bigger dresser

Location: Hamilton Lakes, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice full bedroom set, especially helpful if someone is setting up a child’s or teen’s room on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 16" MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Max)

Specs (as listed): 36GB unified memory, 1TB SSD, 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Condition: Never used, stored carefully, like-new

Location: Rozzelles Ferry, Charlotte, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

High-end laptop that the owner no longer needs due to a change in plans.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

That’s the latest round of free items around Charlotte. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head to the curb spot soon—freebies tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.