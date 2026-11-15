undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Finds Around Charlotte — Furniture, Tech, Kids’ Gear & More
Charlotte neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture and rugs to a treadmill and even a MacBook.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your home or your needs.
Assorted Cardboard Boxes
Item: Assorted cardboard boxes
Condition: Various sizes, good for moving or storage
Location: Providence Estates East, Matthews, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of different-sized boxes, handy if you’re packing up a house, organizing a garage, or storing seasonal items.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Elegant Red Patterned Sofa
Item: Red patterned sofa with ornate wooden frame
Condition: Described as beautiful and stylish
Location: Brighton Park, Mint Hill, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
A statement sofa with a red pattern and carved wood frame, great if you want a more formal or classic look in your living room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Binders and Notebooks
Item: Collection of binders, notebooks, and folders in a storage bin
Location: Highland Creek, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice bundle for school, home office, or craft projects. Everything is grouped together in a bin for easy pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free – Twin Bed Frame and Mattress
Item: Twin bed frame, mattress, bedding, and two end tables
Condition: Guest room bed, rarely used; one end table in great shape, one has damaged corners
Pickup: Front porch pickup, message the poster
Location: Williamsburg, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Good setup if you need to furnish a guest or kids’ room. You’ll get the bed, bedding, and two small tables; just note one table has corner damage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Folding Pet Crate for Large Dog + 5 Gallon Water Bottle Cover
Item: Large dog folding crate and 5-gallon water bottle cover
Condition: Both new and not used
Location: Oaklawn Park, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for a large dog owner needing a crate and someone who uses big water jugs and wants a cover.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Toddler Shoes Sizes 3–8
Item: Toddler shoes in sizes 3, 5, 6, 7, 8
Condition: Mix of hardly worn and well-loved pairs
Meetup: Can meet at Steele Creek shopping centers for exchange
Location: Bennington Place, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice range of sizes if your child is growing fast and you don’t want to buy new shoes every few months.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Treadmill
Item: Treadmill
Condition: About 20 years old; will need a new motor soon
Location: Carmel Station, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Best for someone who knows how to change a treadmill motor or wants it for parts. The owners now go to the gym instead.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Geometric Pattern Rugs
Item: Two matching rugs with geometric design
Location: Coulwood Hills, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
A matching pair is perfect for living rooms, hallways, or bedrooms where you want a coordinated look.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Curb Alert: White Shelf and Tabletop with Metal Leg
Item: White shelf unit (fits IKEA Flisat bins) and IKEA tabletop with metal leg
Pickup: Curb alert on Shady Reach Ln
Location: Mt. Isle Harbor, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a kids’ playroom, craft area, or home office. Since it’s a curb alert, it’s likely first come, first served.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Framed Floral Oil Painting
Item: Two framed oil paintings of yellow roses in a vase
Condition: Very good condition
Size: About 28" x 32" each
Pickup: Must pick up
Location: Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Lovely floral art pieces to add color to a living room, hallway, or bedroom.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Empty Moving Boxes
Item: 50–60 empty moving boxes
Location: Highgrove, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
A large batch of boxes, ideal if you’re moving soon or helping someone else pack up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bed, Nightstand and Dresser w/ Mirror
Item: Twin bed, mattress, dresser with mirror, and mini dresser/nightstand
Condition: Mattress has a small coffee spot; dressers hardly used
Help needed: Poster may need help moving the bigger dresser
Location: Hamilton Lakes, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice full bedroom set, especially helpful if someone is setting up a child’s or teen’s room on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Max Chip
Item: 16" MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Max)
Specs (as listed): 36GB unified memory, 1TB SSD, 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Condition: Never used, stored carefully, like-new
Location: Rozzelles Ferry, Charlotte, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
High-end laptop that the owner no longer needs due to a change in plans.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
That’s the latest round of free items around Charlotte. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head to the curb spot soon—freebies tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.