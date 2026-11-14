Charlotte’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of kitchens, cafes, and dining rooms are hiring at every level. Whether you want to lead a team or pick up flexible shifts, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you love a fast-paced hotel kitchen and take pride in consistent, high-quality plates, this lead role puts you at the center of service, prep, and standards.

Employer: Westin Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Location: Uptown Charlotte, NC (601 S College St)

Type: Full-time, Management

Salary: $81,000–$101,000/year + bonus eligible

Oversee front desk, bell, valet, concierge, retail, and security teams at a major Uptown hotel—ideal for an experienced hospitality leader ready for a big step up.

Employer: BlueStar Resort & Golf – Trilogy Lake Norman

Location: Huntersville area near Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour + medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)

Keep a resort-style club kitchen running smoothly with steady hours, solid benefits, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Novant Mint Hill, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18/hour

Hospital-based cooking with purpose—prepare meals for patients and staff with benefits available for both full-time and part-time team members.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:00pm + some evenings

Pay: $20–$22/hour + paid holidays, vacation, possible quarterly bonus

Lead catering events on a college campus—great if you have cooking/catering experience and want mostly daytime hours.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:00pm

Pay: $16–$18/hour + benefits, paid holidays, vacation

Campus cook role with set weekday hours—perfect if you want kitchen work without late nights.

Employer: Restaurant Associates

Location: Bank of America, 100 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $22–$23/hour

Fine-dining style cooking in a corporate setting—no weekends or holidays, plus strong benefits through Compass Group.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–3:30pm

Pay: $15–$17/hour + benefits, paid holidays, vacation

Day-shift dishwashing with a steady weekday schedule and room to grow within Compass Group.

Employer: The Cypress of Charlotte

Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, varied shifts incl. evenings/weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Manage front-of-house service at a luxury senior living community with strong benefits, free meals, and a resort-style environment.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:00pm

Pay: $16–$18/hour + benefits, paid holidays, vacation

Hands-on role doing prep, serving, and basic kitchen work—good fit if you have a year of food service experience and like daytime shifts.

Employer: Raydal Hospitality LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, cleaning, and sanitation, with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Eurest USA

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year

Run a $3M corporate catering program with no nights, weekends, or holidays—ideal for an experienced chef ready to own a large operation.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (QDOBA Mexican Eats)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (salary + bonus potential)

Lead a QDOBA location, manage the team and operations, and enjoy perks like free meals, PTO, 401(k) match, and strong growth potential.

Employer: Fumée Kitchen & Cocktails

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Join a lively, growing restaurant with flexible hours, training, and an employee discount while keeping the kitchen running smoothly.

Employer: Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse

Location: Rea Farms, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $2.13/hour + tips

High-energy sports bar setting with strong regulars, deep beer list, and training—great if you want busy nights and strong tip potential.

Employer: Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse

Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12–$15/hour

Front-door role greeting guests and managing the flow at a popular local spot—good for friendly, organized folks who like fast-paced evenings.

Employer: Steak ‘n Shake

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Flexible, entry-level role in a classic burger and shake brand, with paid training, meal discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Fumée Kitchen & Cocktails

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Pay: $19–$20/hour

Serve in a lively, upscale environment with flexible scheduling, paid training, and food provided during shifts.

Employer: Little Caesars Pizza

Location: 10223 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour + tips

Support daily operations, lead the crew, and grow your management skills in a busy quick-service pizza shop with flexible scheduling.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.