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🍽️ Multiple Charlotte Hospitality Jobs From $12/hr to $100K+
Charlotte’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of kitchens, cafes, and dining rooms are hiring at every level. Whether you want to lead a team or pick up flexible shifts, there’s something here for you.
Lead Cook
Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
If you love a fast-paced hotel kitchen and take pride in consistent, high-quality plates, this lead role puts you at the center of service, prep, and standards.
Director of Front Office
Employer: Westin Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)
Location: Uptown Charlotte, NC (601 S College St)
Type: Full-time, Management
Salary: $81,000–$101,000/year + bonus eligible
Oversee front desk, bell, valet, concierge, retail, and security teams at a major Uptown hotel—ideal for an experienced hospitality leader ready for a big step up.
Dishwasher, Food & Beverage
Employer: BlueStar Resort & Golf – Trilogy Lake Norman
Location: Huntersville area near Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16/hour + medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)
Keep a resort-style club kitchen running smoothly with steady hours, solid benefits, and a team-focused environment.
Cook (Full Time and Part Time)
Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)
Location: Novant Mint Hill, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time & Part-time
Pay: $18/hour
Hospital-based cooking with purpose—prepare meals for patients and staff with benefits available for both full-time and part-time team members.
Catering Captain (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:00pm + some evenings
Pay: $20–$22/hour + paid holidays, vacation, possible quarterly bonus
Lead catering events on a college campus—great if you have cooking/catering experience and want mostly daytime hours.
Cook (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:00pm
Pay: $16–$18/hour + benefits, paid holidays, vacation
Campus cook role with set weekday hours—perfect if you want kitchen work without late nights.
Senior Cook (Full Time)
Employer: Restaurant Associates
Location: Bank of America, 100 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
Pay: $22–$23/hour
Fine-dining style cooking in a corporate setting—no weekends or holidays, plus strong benefits through Compass Group.
Dishwasher (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00am–3:30pm
Pay: $15–$17/hour + benefits, paid holidays, vacation
Day-shift dishwashing with a steady weekday schedule and room to grow within Compass Group.
Dining Room Manager
Employer: The Cypress of Charlotte
Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, varied shifts incl. evenings/weekends/holidays
Salary: Not listed
Manage front-of-house service at a luxury senior living community with strong benefits, free meals, and a resort-style environment.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: CPCC Parr Center, Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:00pm
Pay: $16–$18/hour + benefits, paid holidays, vacation
Hands-on role doing prep, serving, and basic kitchen work—good fit if you have a year of food service experience and like daytime shifts.
Dishwasher
Employer: Raydal Hospitality LLC
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, cleaning, and sanitation, with access to health, dental, vision, PTO, and referral bonuses.
Executive Chef
Employer: Eurest USA
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, leadership
Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year
Run a $3M corporate catering program with no nights, weekends, or holidays—ideal for an experienced chef ready to own a large operation.
Restaurant General Manager
Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group (QDOBA Mexican Eats)
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (salary + bonus potential)
Lead a QDOBA location, manage the team and operations, and enjoy perks like free meals, PTO, 401(k) match, and strong growth potential.
Dishwasher
Employer: Fumée Kitchen & Cocktails
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $16–$18/hour
Join a lively, growing restaurant with flexible hours, training, and an employee discount while keeping the kitchen running smoothly.
Restaurant Servers – Rea Farms
Employer: Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse
Location: Rea Farms, Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Pay: $2.13/hour + tips
High-energy sports bar setting with strong regulars, deep beer list, and training—great if you want busy nights and strong tip potential.
Host – SouthPark
Employer: Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse
Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Pay: $12–$15/hour
Front-door role greeting guests and managing the flow at a popular local spot—good for friendly, organized folks who like fast-paced evenings.
Team Member
Employer: Steak ‘n Shake
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Flexible, entry-level role in a classic burger and shake brand, with paid training, meal discounts, and room to grow.
Server
Employer: Fumée Kitchen & Cocktails
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Not specified (in-person)
Pay: $19–$20/hour
Serve in a lively, upscale environment with flexible scheduling, paid training, and food provided during shifts.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Little Caesars Pizza
Location: 10223 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Type: Part-time
Pay: $12–$14/hour + tips
Support daily operations, lead the crew, and grow your management skills in a busy quick-service pizza shop with flexible scheduling.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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