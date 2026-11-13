CORE and Black Gamer League will host a gaming and pop-culture event on November 14, 2026, from 4–9 PM at the Carol Hoefener Center, 615 E. 6th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. The event is open to everyone, and it is free for INLIVIAN residents. Register here: https://t.co/QATVj7KW21 or here: https://t.co/BDx75sD6yU

This content is adapted from materials provided by INLIVIAN