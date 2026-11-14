📅 Puppy yoga brings furry friends to Charlotte yoga mats

In Charlotte, N.C., some yoga studios are offering puppy yoga classes that mix gentle stretching with play and cuddle time with puppies.

In these classes, the puppies don’t do the poses. Instead, they wander around, sit in people’s laps, and play while participants move through simple yoga stretches and then relax on their mats.

A yoga instructor, Jessica Seisay, says it’s a fun way to combine two things many people enjoy. First-time participant Taylor Manley said having a puppy in her lap during class made her feel calm and sleepy.

The story notes that research links contact with animals to lower stress hormones and higher feel-good brain chemicals, which can help with anxiety and mood. Breeder Taylor Terry says the classes also help socialize the puppies, and some even meet future families there.

If this sounds appealing, you can look for puppy yoga offerings in Charlotte to try a class for yourself.