Charlotte’s keeping the lights on and the trucks rolling. If you like hands-on work that keeps our city running, these utility and infrastructure jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Charlotte, NC (about 90% travel to other locations)

(about to other locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and maintain high-voltage substations (up to 525 kV) across multiple states. This role fits someone with 4–6 years of substation experience, a CDL, strong safety focus, and comfort working at heights and outdoors.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Charlotte, NC (about 90% travel to other locations)

(about to other locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level substation work with 6–8 years of experience and the ability to lead and coach a crew. You’ll handle complex substation systems, read detailed drawings, and may run the job when the foreman is out.

Employer: Waste Connections

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise solid waste collection crews, manage routes, and keep safety and compliance on track. Great fit if you have transportation/logistics experience, a bachelor’s degree (preferred), and are open to relocating for promotion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.