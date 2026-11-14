Charlotte’s logistics scene is busy right now – from global 4PL leaders to local manufacturers, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and leadership roles. If you’re in supply chain, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: HarperLove

Location: Charlotte, NC (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Attractive salary (exact amount not listed)

Support customers across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America in a fast-paced B2B manufacturing environment. Great fit if you’re fluent in Spanish and English and enjoy a mix of customer service, order management, and international freight coordination, with strong benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid; first 90 days 100% onsite; other city options listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,800 – $138,000

Lead SAP S/4HANA Transportation Management deployments that tie together global warehousing, transportation, and 3PL/4PL partners. Ideal for a senior SAP TM expert who wants big-company impact, complex integrations, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Clariant

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own North America logistics operations for a global specialty chemicals company, leading a team of 9 and shaping regional strategy, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Good match if you have 5+ years of people leadership and like high-visibility, cross-cultural work.

Employer: Flowserve

Location: Charlotte, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Build and run the nuclear supply chain framework for Flowserve’s pumps business, from supplier qualification to compliance and project delivery. Great for someone with regulated-industry experience who enjoys cross-functional program leadership.

Employer: Sealed Air (SEE Headquarters)

Location: Charlotte, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage purchasing and inventory for externally sourced products across North America using SAP and Excel. Good step for early-career planners/buyers (2+ years) who like data, supplier coordination, and improving supply and inventory planning.

Employer: Day and Zimmermann – ECM (DZMC)

Location: Charlotte, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,640 – $120,960

Run the full sourcing lifecycle for power, chemical, and industrial projects—RFQs, bid evaluations, negotiations, POs, and subcontract administration. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years’ experience, EPC or construction exposure, and want a strategic, project-facing buyer role.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Charlotte, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee day-to-day hub operations—order fulfillment, inventory control, and leading hub drivers/inventory specialists. Good for someone with retail or logistics center experience who likes hands-on work, problem-solving, and team leadership.

Employer: A.P. Moller – Maersk

Location: Charlotte, NC (Onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $115,000

Lead customer-facing teams for complex 4PL supply chain solutions across ocean, air, intermodal, customs, and distribution. Great for leaders with 5+ years in logistics management who enjoy KPIs, customer governance, and turning operations data into business value.

Employer: isolved

Location: Charlotte, NC (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and own the procurement function—global sourcing strategy, vendor onboarding, PO and contract processes, and spend visibility. Best for a senior leader (10+ years in procurement, 8+ in leadership) who likes standing up processes and driving cost savings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.