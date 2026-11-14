Charlotte’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now – from tech and finance to restaurants and construction, there’s something for every experience level.

Below are several standout roles hiring now in Charlotte, NC (or hybrid with Charlotte as a hub).

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Charlotte, NC (4 weeks in-office training, then hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about answering inbound calls, building equipment rental quotes, and turning inquiries into reservations. Great fit if you have 1–2 years inside sales, strong phone skills, and want structured training plus solid benefits.

Employer: REVGEN

Location: Remote in North Carolina (supports Triangle tech market)

Type: Full-time

OTE: $42,000/year ($30K base + uncapped commission)

Entry-level tech sales with heavy outbound calling and hands-on coaching. Ideal if you want to break into SaaS/tech sales, build a big network, and grow into higher-paying SDR roles.

Employer: Turner Asphalt

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own relationships with construction and paving clients, from bids and proposals to closing deals. Best for someone with B2B construction/asphalt/concrete sales experience who likes being out with customers and at industry events.

Employer: Zachry Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: Not listed

Great for engineering students who want to learn proposal writing and business development. You’ll help draft proposals, organize content, and work with engineers and project managers while sharpening your writing and coordination skills.

Employer: IMA Financial Group, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus + stock purchase + robust benefits)

Relationship-heavy role serving business insurance clients—renewals, coverage reviews, and cross-sell opportunities. Good match if you have a NC insurance license and experience as an account manager or client advisor.

Employer: Global Payments Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (likely hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + 10–15% bonus

Senior product role owning roadmap, pricing, and go-to-market for hospitality/restaurant POS products. Requires 10+ years relevant experience and deep hospitality/POS knowledge.

Employer: Spectrum Reach

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle ad order entry and schedule management for campaigns nationwide, working closely with sales and tech teams. Good for detail-oriented folks with Excel skills and interest in media/advertising.

Employer: Creative Circle (for a financial services client)

Location: Hybrid – Charlotte, NC (also Milwaukee or Boston)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Owns platforms like Seismic, Synthesis, Morningstar Publisher and leads content operations, governance, and optimization. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product/marketing ops or martech and experience in regulated environments.

Employer: The Dorne Region

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$130,000

Client-facing role focused on prospecting, meetings, and relationship building. No degree or prior experience required—good for motivated communicators who want a high-earning path in business development.

Employer: Global Payments Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,000–$175,000 + 20% bonus + 20% equity target

Senior leader turning POS/payment product capabilities into go-to-market strategies and revenue growth. Best for someone with 10+ years in product commercialization/strategy/payments and strong executive storytelling skills.

Employer: Electrolux Group

Location: Charlotte, NC HQ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead integrated media strategy across brand, DTC, search, and performance channels. Great fit if you have 5+ years in media/marketing, are comfortable with Google Ads, paid social, and want to own media planning and budgets.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $159,000–$254,000

High-impact strategy role focused on market analysis, growth strategy, and competitive intelligence across consumer banking. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in strategy/market planning, especially in financial services.

Employer: South Charlotte Nissan

Location: Charlotte, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $75,000–$200,000/year (uncapped, performance-based)

Front-line auto sales role helping guests choose new and pre-owned vehicles. Training provided—great if you’re driven by commission, enjoy talking with people, and want high earning potential.

Employer: Conquista Group

Location: Charlotte, NC 28262 (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $1,200–$1,800 per week (uncapped commission)

Entry-level B2B telecom sales calling on local businesses about phone, internet, and TV services. Includes paid training, weekly team coaching, and a clear path into management.

Employer: Carolina Cat

Location: Charlotte, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone and email–based role supporting parts and service sales for equipment customers. Good entry point into the Caterpillar product support sales path if you like customer service, equipment, and inside sales.

Employer: Servpro Industries – Team Cox

Location: Charlotte, NC (some flexible WFH)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri + some evenings/weekends

Salary: Not listed

You’ll grow a commercial client base for restoration/mitigation services, build a referral network, and attend networking events. Best for someone with mitigation/restoration industry experience and a strong relationship-sales mindset.

Employer: MoveFruit

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support planning and running company events and promos—setting up spaces, greeting guests, and keeping things organized. Good starter role if you’re people-oriented and want to build event and coordination skills.

Employer: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead CRM and loyalty strategy for a 70+ location restaurant brand, owning guest lifecycle, Inner Circle loyalty program, and data-driven campaigns. Great for 5+ year CRM/loyalty pros, ideally with restaurant or hospitality experience.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Face-to-face brand and promo role—you’ll work events, talk with customers, and support product presentations. Nice fit if you want to grow PR, communication, and sales skills without needing prior experience.

Employer: Carolina Cooks Foodservice Equipment & Supplies

Location: Charlotte, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42,000–$65,000/year + commission

Blend of inside sales and project coordination for commercial kitchen equipment—quoting, ordering, and managing installs. Great if you like foodservice or restaurant operations and want a mix of sales and logistics.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.