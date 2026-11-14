undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Multiple Charlotte Sales & Marketing Roles, Many at $80K+ OTE
Charlotte’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now – from tech and finance to restaurants and construction, there’s something for every experience level.
Below are several standout roles hiring now in Charlotte, NC (or hybrid with Charlotte as a hub).
Bilingual Inside Sales Rep – Customer Care Center
Employer: United Rentals
Location: Charlotte, NC (4 weeks in-office training, then hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This role is all about answering inbound calls, building equipment rental quotes, and turning inquiries into reservations. Great fit if you have 1–2 years inside sales, strong phone skills, and want structured training plus solid benefits.
Sales Development Representative (Remote – North Carolina) | Tech Sales
Employer: REVGEN
Location: Remote in North Carolina (supports Triangle tech market)
Type: Full-time
OTE: $42,000/year ($30K base + uncapped commission)
Entry-level tech sales with heavy outbound calling and hands-on coaching. Ideal if you want to break into SaaS/tech sales, build a big network, and grow into higher-paying SDR roles.
Sales Representative
Employer: Turner Asphalt
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll own relationships with construction and paving clients, from bids and proposals to closing deals. Best for someone with B2B construction/asphalt/concrete sales experience who likes being out with customers and at industry events.
Proposal Coordinator I – Intern
Employer: Zachry Group
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time internship
Salary: Not listed
Great for engineering students who want to learn proposal writing and business development. You’ll help draft proposals, organize content, and work with engineers and project managers while sharpening your writing and coordination skills.
Client Advisor (Business Risk Insurance)
Employer: IMA Financial Group, Inc.
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus + stock purchase + robust benefits)
Relationship-heavy role serving business insurance clients—renewals, coverage reviews, and cross-sell opportunities. Good match if you have a NC insurance license and experience as an account manager or client advisor.
Sr. Product Manager – Hospitality POS
Employer: Global Payments Inc.
Location: Charlotte, NC (likely hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + 10–15% bonus
Senior product role owning roadmap, pricing, and go-to-market for hospitality/restaurant POS products. Requires 10+ years relevant experience and deep hospitality/POS knowledge.
Advertising Operations Specialist
Employer: Spectrum Reach
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll handle ad order entry and schedule management for campaigns nationwide, working closely with sales and tech teams. Good for detail-oriented folks with Excel skills and interest in media/advertising.
Product Content Manager (Financial Services)
Employer: Creative Circle (for a financial services client)
Location: Hybrid – Charlotte, NC (also Milwaukee or Boston)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Owns platforms like Seismic, Synthesis, Morningstar Publisher and leads content operations, governance, and optimization. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product/marketing ops or martech and experience in regulated environments.
Business Development Associate – Hiring Immediately (Charlotte)
Employer: The Dorne Region
Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$130,000
Client-facing role focused on prospecting, meetings, and relationship building. No degree or prior experience required—good for motivated communicators who want a high-earning path in business development.
Director of Genius Product Commercialization
Employer: Global Payments Inc.
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $165,000–$175,000 + 20% bonus + 20% equity target
Senior leader turning POS/payment product capabilities into go-to-market strategies and revenue growth. Best for someone with 10+ years in product commercialization/strategy/payments and strong executive storytelling skills.
Media Manager
Employer: Electrolux Group
Location: Charlotte, NC HQ (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead integrated media strategy across brand, DTC, search, and performance channels. Great fit if you have 5+ years in media/marketing, are comfortable with Google Ads, paid social, and want to own media planning and budgets.
Senior Lead Strategy & Planning Consultant
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, up to 25% travel)
Type: Full-time
Base Pay Range: $159,000–$254,000
High-impact strategy role focused on market analysis, growth strategy, and competitive intelligence across consumer banking. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in strategy/market planning, especially in financial services.
Sales Consultant
Employer: South Charlotte Nissan
Location: Charlotte, NC (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $75,000–$200,000/year (uncapped, performance-based)
Front-line auto sales role helping guests choose new and pre-owned vehicles. Training provided—great if you’re driven by commission, enjoy talking with people, and want high earning potential.
Business Solutions Associate – Entry Level Sales
Employer: Conquista Group
Location: Charlotte, NC 28262 (in person)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri
Pay: $1,200–$1,800 per week (uncapped commission)
Entry-level B2B telecom sales calling on local businesses about phone, internet, and TV services. Includes paid training, weekly team coaching, and a clear path into management.
Aftermarket Sales Associate
Employer: Carolina Cat
Location: Charlotte, NC (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Phone and email–based role supporting parts and service sales for equipment customers. Good entry point into the Caterpillar product support sales path if you like customer service, equipment, and inside sales.
Business Development Representative
Employer: Servpro Industries – Team Cox
Location: Charlotte, NC (some flexible WFH)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri + some evenings/weekends
Salary: Not listed
You’ll grow a commercial client base for restoration/mitigation services, build a referral network, and attend networking events. Best for someone with mitigation/restoration industry experience and a strong relationship-sales mindset.
Event Assistant
Employer: MoveFruit
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support planning and running company events and promos—setting up spaces, greeting guests, and keeping things organized. Good starter role if you’re people-oriented and want to build event and coordination skills.
Senior Manager, CRM & Loyalty
Employer: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead CRM and loyalty strategy for a 70+ location restaurant brand, owning guest lifecycle, Inner Circle loyalty program, and data-driven campaigns. Great for 5+ year CRM/loyalty pros, ideally with restaurant or hospitality experience.
Public Relations Assistant
Employer: Not listed
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Face-to-face brand and promo role—you’ll work events, talk with customers, and support product presentations. Nice fit if you want to grow PR, communication, and sales skills without needing prior experience.
Foodservice Equipment Sales Associate
Employer: Carolina Cooks Foodservice Equipment & Supplies
Location: Charlotte, NC (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $42,000–$65,000/year + commission
Blend of inside sales and project coordination for commercial kitchen equipment—quoting, ordering, and managing installs. Great if you like foodservice or restaurant operations and want a mix of sales and logistics.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.