Charlotte has a steady flow of safety and security roles right now, from rail and aviation safety to concierge-style security work. If you like keeping people and property safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Charlotte, NC (field-based with heavy travel)

(field-based with heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37/hour, plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays)

Oversee safety for railroad construction and maintenance work, including flagging, job briefings, and FRA compliance. Good fit if you have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel 50–85%, and want a safety-focused role with a growing rail services company.

Employer: Comstock Companies (ParkX Management)

(ParkX Management) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Likely full-time, weekday shift

Likely full-time, weekday shift Pay: Competitive salary with bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Front-facing security role focused on patrols, access control, and guest support at a mixed-use property. Great if you like steady daytime hours, have VA security officer certification, and want strong perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing discount, free parking, and EV charging.

Employer: Comstock Companies (ParkX Management)

(ParkX Management) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Weekend shift (part-time or supplemental hours)

Weekend shift (part-time or supplemental hours) Pay: Competitive salary with bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Same property and duties as the weekday concierge role, but weekend day shifts. Nice option if you want extra hours, a side job, or prefer working weekends with access to the same benefits and perks as the weekday role.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Charlotte, NC (office + airport ramp, heavy travel)

(office + airport ramp, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year , plus bonuses and benefits (paid training, holiday pay, 401(k), vacation, medical, dental, and family travel on the American Airlines network )

, plus bonuses and benefits (paid training, holiday pay, 401(k), vacation, medical, dental, and ) Application deadline: November 27, 2026 (apply before 11:59 PM ET the day before)

Conduct safety and security audits, inspections, and risk assessments across airline operations, supporting the Safety Management System and emergency response programs. Ideal if you have aviation safety/operations experience, strong data and reporting skills, and are open to extensive travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.