Charlotte’s growth isn’t slowing down, and that means steady demand for people who can plan, manage, and guide development across the city.

Here are several solid planning, property, and building roles hiring now in Charlotte, NC.

Employer: City of Charlotte – Planning, Design & Development Department

City of Charlotte – Planning, Design & Development Department Location: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center, Charlotte, NC

Salary: $114,294 – $164,298.19 , commensurate with experience

, commensurate with experience Type: Full-time

This is a senior leadership role over rezoning, annexation, and Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) revisions. You’ll manage a 16-person team, guide major rezonings and policy updates, and sit on the department’s Executive Leadership Team.

Employer: CWS Apartment Homes

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support day-to-day operations at an apartment community, focusing on rent collection, resident records, and positive resident relations. Good fit if you have on-site property experience and want strong benefits plus rental discounts.

Employer: Sedgwick / EFI Global

Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work on commercial and personal property assignments, including site visits, damage scopes, cost estimates, and project management. Ideal for someone with construction/engineering/adjusting experience who likes field work and detailed reporting.

Employer: Venture Rentals LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC and surrounding areas

Salary: $45,000 – $60,000 per year , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead operations for multiple apartment communities, from leasing and rent collections to maintenance coordination and code compliance. Great if you have 3+ years of multifamily experience and want real ownership over property performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles pop up fast in this space.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.