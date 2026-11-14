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🏭 Charlotte Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & $48/hr+ Roles
Charlotte’s manufacturing scene is busy right now – from entry-level lab techs to six-figure managers, there’s a good mix of hands-on and leadership roles open.
Below are several solid options if you like building, wiring, testing, or running a production team.
Label Machine Operator – 1st Shift (Back End)
- Employer: Vestcom (Avery Dennison)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Wed 9:30am–6pm, Thu–Sat 8am–7:30pm
- Pay: Not listed
Run label machines, track materials in the ERP system, and keep the line moving while minimizing waste. Good fit if you’ve got 1–2 years of machine or mechanical experience, can lift 50 lbs, and want day-one health benefits, 401(k), tuition help, and paid vacation/holidays.
Casting Department Manager
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an aluminum casting manufacturer)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000–$125,000/year + ~15% bonus
Lead the entire casting department in a growing aluminum operation – safety, quality, output, and people. Ideal if you’ve run a foundry or melt/casting department with engineers and supervisors reporting to you and have a track record of improving safety, quality, and throughput.
Wire Lead Technician
- Employer: Carrier
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$48.00/hour
Hands-on lead for wiring industrial control panels across multiple lines. You’ll be the go-to for wiring issues, train others, improve First Pass Yield, and help standardize work. Great for someone with 2+ years panel wiring experience, strong schematic reading skills, and interest in coaching a team. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, and tuition assistance.
Manufacturing Engineer – Gas Turbine Combustion
- Employer: Siemens Energy
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support manufacturing and repair processes for complex gas turbine combustion parts. You’ll develop processes, write instructions, train operators, and work closely with design and service engineering. Best for those with a BS in Mechanical/Manufacturing Engineering and 2+ years in a fab/machine shop, plus exposure to GD&T, Lean/Six Sigma, and SAP/NX.
Signage & Installation Assistant (General Production Worker)
- Employer: AlphaGraphics South Charlotte & Ballantyne
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Schedule: Mon–Fri days, some early/late or weekend installs
- Pay: $13–$15/hour
Entry-level role in large-format printing and signs. You’ll trim and finish graphics, prep jobs, ride along on installs, and learn the trade with a path to become an installer. Good for someone mechanically inclined, comfortable with tools and ladders, and wanting on-the-job training, PTO, holidays, health insurance, and bonus incentives.
Entry-Level Construction Materials (CMT) Laboratory Technician – Part-time
- Employer: S&ME
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Hands-on lab role testing soil, concrete, asphalt, and masonry for construction projects. No experience needed – they’ll train you and help you earn certifications. Nice fit if you like physical work, can lift 40–50 lbs, and want to grow in an employee-owned company with ESOP, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and credential bonuses.
Kitchen Cabinet Assembly & Order Picker
- Employer: Our Cabinetry LLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Typically 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour
Blend of cabinet assembly, order picking, and warehouse work using forklifts, order pickers, and pallet jacks. Great if you have cabinet or warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours plus health insurance and paid time off.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: STAline Waterworks Inc
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
General warehouse role at a waterworks products distributor. You’ll pick and pack orders, load/unload trucks with a forklift, handle inventory in the system, and help keep the warehouse clean. Good for someone with 1+ year forklift experience, strong work ethic, and interest in a stable, benefits-backed environment.
Quality Associate
- Employer: Carrier
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$30.00/hour
Inspect finished products, catch defects, and support ISO 9001 quality systems on the factory floor. You’ll document issues, support 8D problem-solving, and work closely with production. Strong match if you have 2+ years in manufacturing quality/inspection, sharp attention to detail, and want solid benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon – manufacturing roles in Charlotte tend to move fast, especially the ones with strong pay or growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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