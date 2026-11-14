Charlotte’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with openings from fintech to utilities to global manufacturers. If you’ve got law, regulatory, or ops experience, there’s a solid mix of in-house and law firm roles to explore.

Employer: Taylor Root (for a full-service law firm)

Taylor Root (for a full-service law firm) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Litigation Attorney

Salary: $160,000–$200,000 + benefits

5–10 years’ litigation experience and active NC Bar required. You’ll run cases end-to-end, with a focus on commercial and real estate disputes, in a collaborative, growth-minded firm.

Employer: QuintEvents, LLC (Quint)

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, In-house Paralegal

Salary: Not listed

Senior paralegal role supporting commercial contracts, corporate governance, compliance, and legal ops for a global sports & entertainment events company. Great fit if you’ve got 6+ years in corporate legal and love building processes and templates.

Employer: CNA Insurance

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, In-house Counsel

Salary: Estimated national base range $97,000–$189,000 (range varies by location)

Senior attorney role advising Commercial P&C and Specialty claims on regulatory, compliance, and operational issues. Ideal if you have 9+ years’ experience and a background with insurance carriers, brokers, or TPAs.

Employer: Dexian (for an RIA client)

Location: Charlotte, NC 28203

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: $270,000–$300,000 + benefits

Lead the entire SEC/RIA compliance program for growing registered investment adviser entities, including exams, filings, surveillance, and M&A integration. Requires 10+ years RIA/hybrid compliance and at least 3 years as CCO or Deputy CCO, plus Series 65 or 66.

Employer: U.S. Bank / Elavon

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Senior Leadership

Salary: $143,905–$169,300 + incentives & benefits (range may vary by location)

Own global card network rule and mandate compliance for merchant payment services, leading North America teams and setting global standards. Best for leaders with deep payments/card network experience and a track record running complex, enterprise-wide compliance programs.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (U.S.) – role listed in Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Commercial/Transactional Counsel

Salary (most U.S. states): $164,000–$224,000 base + equity & stipends

(Higher range $185,000–$245,000 in CA, WA, NY, NJ, CT)

Transactional attorney role on Affirm’s Commercial Legal (Revenue) team, negotiating global fintech and payments deals and building playbooks and templates. Requires 5+ years tech/fintech transactional experience and comfort with privacy and data protection regimes.

Employer: Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC 28277

Type: Full-time, Regulatory Affairs

Salary: Not listed

Lead global regulatory submissions and strategy for dental/medical devices, including 510(k) and CE marking. Great match if you have 5+ years med device regulatory experience and want a HQ role at a major manufacturer.

Employer: K&A Power Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Compliance/Asset Management

Salary: $32–$39/hour + benefits

Hands-on role keeping asset and project records audit-ready for substation and utility construction work. Good fit if you’ve got 3–5+ years in asset data, work management, or utility construction support and are comfortable with Maximo and project documentation.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid – up to 2 days/week remote)

Type: Full-time, Legal Operations

Salary: Not listed

Lead legal ops for major transformation projects, from business readiness and process mapping to UAT and training. Ideal if you have 3+ years in Legal/Compliance/Global Trade ops plus project management experience and enjoy being the bridge between legal and tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume this week and send a few applications while these roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.