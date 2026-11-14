Charlotte’s tech scene is hot right now—especially for AI, data, cloud, and financial services. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some serious six-figure roles (and a few contract gems) worth a look.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)

Location: Remote, U.S.-based (Charlotte-listed, but fully remote; some states excluded)

Type: Full-time (W-2)

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Work on a cloud-based healthcare EDI dashboard for the VA, building Java/NodeJS REST APIs and an Angular front end on AWS. Public Trust clearance, U.S. citizenship, and 8+ years of experience required; great fit if you know healthcare data and want 100% remote work.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 3+ days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,260 – $155,600

React 18, micro frontends, and enterprise-scale web apps for payments (ACH, RTP, wires). Strong on JavaScript/TypeScript, React, REST APIs, testing (Jest/RTL/Playwright) and CI/CD; comes with big-bank benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Red Ventures (RVGT)

Location: South Charlotte, NC HQ (hybrid: Tue–Thu onsite, Fri remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $200,000 total cash

Own end-to-end ML and LLM agent solutions for telecom/broadband partners—call routing, personalization, propensity models, and agentic workflows. Hands-on Python, SQL, Databricks/MLflow/AWS experience plus real production ML/LLM deployments needed.

Employer: Ally Financial

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid/onsite mix)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $180,000 + bonus

Lead enterprise vulnerability management—analyzing Qualys scan data, driving remediation with app/infra teams, and reporting to senior leadership. Great for someone with 7+ years in cyber or vuln management who likes data-heavy, risk-focused work.

Employer: USAA

Location: Charlotte, NC (remote/hybrid options per policy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,450 – $197,730

Blend data analytics and strategy to shape line-of-business direction—P&L, pricing, marketing, risk, and member experience. Needs 6+ years in analytics/strategy consulting and tools like SQL, Python, Tableau, R, SAS, Snowflake.

Employer: PwC

Location: Charlotte, NC (consulting, travel/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Lead payer data engineering for health plans—claims, membership, provider data, and modernization projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years in data engineering/data science with strong healthcare payer experience and client-facing skills.

Employer: GDH

Location: Charlotte, NC (onsite)

Type: Internship/Resident (but senior-level responsibilities)

Pay: $80 – $86/hour

Onsite Juniper-focused network engineer role supporting large service provider networks. Deep Junos, MX/QFX/EX/ACX/PTX, MPLS, BGP, OSPF/ISIS, VPNs, and Python/PyEZ automation required; strong fit for seasoned SP engineers.

Employer: American Express

Location: Charlotte, NC (Amex Flex hybrid/onsite/virtual per role)

Type: Full-time

Senior NICE Actimize SAM engineer building AML transaction monitoring solutions. Needs 8+ years in software/enterprise apps plus deep Actimize SAM/AIS, strong SQL, Java/Python, ETL, and performance tuning skills.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (Charlotte listed, travel 40–60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher ranges in select markets)

Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash workstreams—order mgmt, pricing, ATP, delivery, billing—for large clients. Needs 4–6+ years SAP OTC, full lifecycle implementations, and comfort running workshops and managing teams.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (Charlotte listed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 (market-dependent)

Enterprise AI architecture leadership role across foundation models, safety, governance, and agentic systems. Looking for 10+ years in enterprise architecture plus deep knowledge of LLMs (Claude, OpenAI, Llama, etc.), observability, and AI governance.

Employer: Visionary Innovative Technology Solutions LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Senior .NET microservices engineer with hands-on LLM/GenAI & LLMOps experience. You’ll design and optimize scalable backend services, integrate AI models into microservices, and handle performance, security, and third-party integrations.

Employer: Synechron

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (Charlotte): $90,000 – $104,000

Full-stack .NET + Angular + Python role building enterprise apps with LangGraph/LangChain, LLMs, RAG, Azure OpenAI. Great if you want to mix traditional full stack work with modern AI/agentic workflows in financial services.

Employer: Highbrow Technology Inc

Location: Charlotte, NC / Irving, TX / Bay Area, CA

Type: Contract (W-2 only)

Build and run AI/GPU platforms for GenAI, ML, LLM, and HPC workloads. Heavy on Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, Linux, Ansible, IaC, CI/CD, Prometheus, Grafana, Splunk, and production platform operations in regulated (banking) environments.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid: 4 days onsite, 1 remote)

Type: Contract (W-2 only)

Lead end-to-end business analysis with strong SQL work—requirements, user stories, Agile ceremonies, UAT, and data mapping. Good fit if you like being close to both business stakeholders and technical teams.

Employer: Red Ventures (RVGT)

Location: South Charlotte, NC (Mon–Thu onsite, Fri optional remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $220,000 total cash (higher NYC range listed separately)

Own AI/ML-powered digital products for a banking partner—customer acquisition, personalization, and agentic systems. Needs hands-on SQL/Python, real experience shipping LLM/automation products, and strong product strategy chops.

Employer: Barings

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Be the strategic tech advisor for Operations (trade ops, fund accounting, compliance, etc.). You’ll shape roadmaps, prioritize tech investments, and connect business strategy to data/platform changes—great for someone who blends product, architecture, and strategy.

Employer: Synechron

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (Charlotte): $90,000 – $100,000

SRE role focused on OpenShift, AutoSys, and databases (Oracle/SQL Server/Postgres/MySQL). Lots of Linux, containers, scripting (Python/Bash), monitoring, and CI/CD—ideal if you like keeping big platforms healthy and automated.

Employer: Lorven Technologies Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Design enterprise AI platforms in regulated environments, including supervisory AI with governance and compliance controls. Requires 8+ years experience plus strong grounding in AI risk, explainability, data engineering/governance, and cloud architecture.

Employer: Sharp Decisions

Location: Charlotte, NC (hybrid, 24x7 environment)

Type: Full-time (contracted through Sharp)

Lead a 24x7 NOC team in a financial setting—Linux/UNIX/Windows, networking, incident/change management, and payments experience (ACH, RTP, Fedwire, etc.) are big pluses. Primary schedule is Thu–Sat, 7 PM–7 AM after training.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Charlotte, NC (office-based with some flexibility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $255,000 + incentives

Senior technology risk leader role covering IAM/PAM, data protection, cloud security, vuln management, and more. Needs 10+ years in cyber/tech risk, strong knowledge of NIST/CIS/ISO frameworks, and comfort advising execs and boards.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—polish your resume around the exact skills they list (tools, clouds, frameworks) and apply while the roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.