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🧑💼 Charlotte HR Jobs With Multiple $120K+ Opportunities
Charlotte’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for folks who love building programs, leading change, and working in hybrid roles. Here are several standout openings worth a look.
Technical Talent Development Manager
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Design and run career-growth programs for global IT and software teams. Great if you love building competency models, mentoring programs, and using data to prove impact.
Talent (Leadership Network Builder)
Employer: Kanbrick
Location: Charlotte, NC (also Nashville)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entrepreneurial role building a long-term leadership talent network for founder-led companies. You’ll design pipelines, use AI and tools, and work directly with CEOs and business owners.
Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Talent.
Sr. Director of Human Resources
Employer: Sherpa | Recruiting, Staffing & Consulting (for client)
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time, Executive
Salary: Up to $160K
Lead the full HR function for a growing multi-location organization, reporting to the CEO. Mix of strategy and hands-on work across talent, comp/benefits, payroll, and culture.
Recruiter
Employer: Calculated Hire
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (range not listed)
Agency-style recruiting across professional roles with strong training, clear promotion paths, and solid benefits. Applications accepted through at least December 30, 2026.
Global Compensation & Benefits Manager
Employer: Discovery Education
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,400 – $138,250 + Annual Bonus
Own global Total Rewards operations across the US and UK—comp cycles, benefits, wellness, leave, and compliance. Great fit if you’re strong in Excel, audits, and vendor management.
HR Executive Recruiter
Employer: Search Solution Group
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid after ramp-up)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run full-cycle direct-hire searches for HR roles from generalist to CHRO. Ideal if you already recruit and want to specialize in HR with strong training and growth.
Executive Recruiter – HR & Multispecialty
Employer: Search Solution Group
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead executive and leadership searches (heaviest in HR) with a big focus on outbound sourcing and market mapping. Good for experienced recruiters who like complex, senior searches.
Manager, HRIS Administration and Compensation
Employer: Piedmont Airlines
Location: Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (exact range not listed)
Lead compensation programs and workforce management (WFM) implementation in the Finance org. Mix of comp design, HRIS/WFM oversight, and cross-functional work with HR, Payroll, and Operations.
Deadline: Apply by November 18, 2026.
HR Business Partner
Employer: TEGNA
Location: Charlotte, NC or Atlanta, GA (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
HRBP role supporting TV/media stations in the Southeast. Focus on employee relations, leadership coaching, org change, and engagement, with strong benefits and PTO.
Human Resources Business Partner
Employer: RHA Health Services
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid, frequent in-field travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70K – $85K
Regional HRBP supporting behavioral health and IDD services. Heavy on field visits, acquisitions integration, employee relations, and Workday-driven HR operations.
Lead Compensation Consultant – Compensation Design
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $119,000 – $206,000
Senior Total Rewards design role shaping company-wide pay philosophy, ranges, and award programs. Great if you love complex comp design, governance, and cross-functional work.
HR&C Product Portfolio Leader – Learning & Community
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid – 3+ days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $149,515 – $175,900
Lead the product strategy and roadmap for learning, knowledge sharing, and employee communities. Perfect for product-minded HR leaders who know L&D and employee experience.
HR&C Product Portfolio Lead – Total Rewards
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid – 3+ days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,255 – $200,300
Own the Total Rewards product portfolio—comp, benefits, and rewards experiences end-to-end. High-impact role for someone who blends comp/benefits knowledge with product strategy.
HR Manager
Employer: DingoBlu Financial, Inc.
Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site, HQ)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on HR generalist role at a growing neobank (30–40+ FTEs). You’ll own recruiting, onboarding, ER, policies, and compliance—great if you’ve done HR in banking/credit unions.
Compensation Manager
Employer: Scout Motors Inc.
Location: Charlotte, NC (4 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $145,000 + Annual Bonus
Lead compensation strategy and programs for a fast-growing EV brand. Mix of comp design, annual cycles, market pricing, and leading a small comp team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will spark ideas about how to position your experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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