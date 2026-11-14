Charlotte’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for folks who love building programs, leading change, and working in hybrid roles. Here are several standout openings worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and run career-growth programs for global IT and software teams. Great if you love building competency models, mentoring programs, and using data to prove impact.

Employer: Kanbrick

Location: Charlotte, NC (also Nashville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entrepreneurial role building a long-term leadership talent network for founder-led companies. You’ll design pipelines, use AI and tools, and work directly with CEOs and business owners.

Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Talent.

Employer: Sherpa | Recruiting, Staffing & Consulting (for client)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: Up to $160K

Lead the full HR function for a growing multi-location organization, reporting to the CEO. Mix of strategy and hands-on work across talent, comp/benefits, payroll, and culture.

Employer: Calculated Hire

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (range not listed)

Agency-style recruiting across professional roles with strong training, clear promotion paths, and solid benefits. Applications accepted through at least December 30, 2026.

Employer: Discovery Education

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,400 – $138,250 + Annual Bonus

Own global Total Rewards operations across the US and UK—comp cycles, benefits, wellness, leave, and compliance. Great fit if you’re strong in Excel, audits, and vendor management.

Employer: Search Solution Group

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid after ramp-up)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run full-cycle direct-hire searches for HR roles from generalist to CHRO. Ideal if you already recruit and want to specialize in HR with strong training and growth.

Employer: Search Solution Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead executive and leadership searches (heaviest in HR) with a big focus on outbound sourcing and market mapping. Good for experienced recruiters who like complex, senior searches.

Employer: Piedmont Airlines

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus (exact range not listed)

Lead compensation programs and workforce management (WFM) implementation in the Finance org. Mix of comp design, HRIS/WFM oversight, and cross-functional work with HR, Payroll, and Operations.

Deadline: Apply by November 18, 2026.

Employer: TEGNA

Location: Charlotte, NC or Atlanta, GA (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

HRBP role supporting TV/media stations in the Southeast. Focus on employee relations, leadership coaching, org change, and engagement, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: RHA Health Services

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid, frequent in-field travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70K – $85K

Regional HRBP supporting behavioral health and IDD services. Heavy on field visits, acquisitions integration, employee relations, and Workday-driven HR operations.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000 – $206,000

Senior Total Rewards design role shaping company-wide pay philosophy, ranges, and award programs. Great if you love complex comp design, governance, and cross-functional work.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid – 3+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,515 – $175,900

Lead the product strategy and roadmap for learning, knowledge sharing, and employee communities. Perfect for product-minded HR leaders who know L&D and employee experience.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid – 3+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,255 – $200,300

Own the Total Rewards product portfolio—comp, benefits, and rewards experiences end-to-end. High-impact role for someone who blends comp/benefits knowledge with product strategy.

Employer: DingoBlu Financial, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site, HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on HR generalist role at a growing neobank (30–40+ FTEs). You’ll own recruiting, onboarding, ER, policies, and compliance—great if you’ve done HR in banking/credit unions.

Employer: Scout Motors Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $145,000 + Annual Bonus

Lead compensation strategy and programs for a fast-growing EV brand. Mix of comp design, annual cycles, market pricing, and leading a small comp team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting will spark ideas about how to position your experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.