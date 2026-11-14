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Charlotte
🏥 Charlotte Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to RN
12 days ago
Charlotte’s healthcare scene is booming, from hospitals to home care to vet clinics. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Biomedical Technician III
- Employer: Hunter Recruiting
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Work independently on complex biomedical equipment—installing, repairing, and calibrating devices—and advise clinical staff on safe use. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ BMET experience and want to mentor others and lead special projects.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Patient‑first hygiene role focused on cleanings, perio maintenance, and oral health education. Ideal if you’re a licensed hygienist who loves building long‑term patient relationships.
Manager Patient Safety
- Employer: Novant Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Lead patient safety across a region—driving safety culture, event review, and risk reduction. Requires Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years’ healthcare experience; safety/quality certification (like CPPS/CPHQ) needed or obtained within 3 years.
Hematologist Oncologist
- Employer: Carolina Oncology Specialists / OneOncology
- Location: Charlotte, NC (private practice, inpatient/outpatient)
- Type: Full-time
- BE/BC MD/DO to treat both hematology and medical oncology patients in a physician‑led practice. Offers top‑tier compensation, full benefits, CME, partnership track in ~2 years, and access to clinical trials.
Pet Care Assistant
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.71/hour
- Entry‑level pet healthcare role helping with exams, lab tests, patient comfort, and hospital cleaning. Includes benefits, PTO, and big pet‑care discounts—great start if you love animals and client service.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Charlotte, NC (Albemarle Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Support patients with end‑stage renal disease in an outpatient clinic—take vitals, run dialysis equipment, and educate patients. Paid training, full benefits, career paths (including RN bridge); HS diploma or GED required.
Associate ABA Clinic Director (BCBA) – South Charlotte
- Employer: Kind Behavioral Health
- Location: South Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Leadership role for a BCBA (2+ years credentialed) to support an autism clinic—team coaching, community outreach, and operations. Offers competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, relocation help, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.
Pharmacy Technician – Retail
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50–$25.00/hour
- Front‑line pharmacy role filling prescriptions, handling inventory, and helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru. Includes formal training, benefits, and potential immunization duties once certified.
Telestroke Lead – Remote Vascular Neurologist
- Employer: Advocate Health (via Student Interest Group in Neurology posting)
- Location: Remote, based in Charlotte, NC area
- Type: Full-time
- Board‑certified Vascular Neurologist to build and lead an enterprise Telestroke program (~80% clinical / 20% leadership). Mostly remote with strong benefits, CME, and relocation support.
Registered Nurse – General Med/Surg (Nights)
- Employer: Novant Health – Ballantyne Medical Center
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am
- Med/Surg RN role with possible sign‑on bonus and relocation assistance, plus a clinical ladder and strong recognition programs. Requires active RN license; BSN and 1+ year experience preferred.
Registered Nurse – Kenilworth Infusion Center
- Employer: Atrium Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC (Kenilworth Infusion Center)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (8am–5:30pm)
- Outpatient non‑oncology infusion RN role (rheum, neuro, GI, etc.) with sign‑on bonus eligible. Best for RNs with 2–3 years acute care or infusion/oncology/ED/ICU experience.
Travel ER Registered Nurse
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time travel contract
- Pay: $1,800–$1,892/week (12‑hr nights)
- ER RN contract at a Magnet teaching hospital; needs 2+ years ER experience, compact RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NIHSS, CPI. AMN provides housing options, benefits, and 401(k).
Care Manager Registered Nurse
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- RN care management role (details limited in posting) focused on coordinating patient care plans. Good fit if you’re an experienced RN looking to move toward care coordination and case management.
Flexible Day/Overnight PCA
- Employer: ComForCare Home Care
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$17/hour
- In‑home caregiver role helping clients with daily tasks, personal care, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, PTO, paid orientation, and ongoing training.
Shift Lead – Veterinary Hospital
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.10–$23.13/hour
- Lead vet hospital shifts, support staff scheduling, and step in as client service or vet assistant as needed. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and strong pet benefits; needs 2+ years vet hospital experience.
Nurse Aide / Healthcare Technician
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Support patients with ADLs, vitals, ambulation, and basic clerical tasks. Requires High School diploma/GED, active Nurse Aide I or II listing, and BLS.
Lead Med Tech – Senior Living
- Employer: Premier Senior Living
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Supervise resident care staff, oversee medication management, and support quality of life for seniors. Needs current Med Tech certification and 1+ year med management experience, ideally in senior living; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
Certified Instrument Technician (CMC Tower Expansion)
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Handle complex instrument cleaning, assembly, and sterilization (including scopes and specialty sets). Requires High School diploma and CSPDT or CRCST certification.
Instrument Technician (CMC Tower Expansion)
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Focus on general instrument cleaning, assembly, and sterilization. CSPDT or CRCST required within 2 years of hire, so this can be a good entry into sterile processing.
Nurse Aide – Healthcare Tech, Stroke Neuro Med/Surg
- Employer: Atrium Health Pineville
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Work on a 32‑bed Stroke/Neuro Med/Surg unit supporting neuro and telemetry patients—ADLs, vitals, EKGs, and venipuncture with training. Requires High School diploma/GED, Nurse Aide I or II listing, and BLS.
Pick 2–3 roles that fit your skills, update your resume with clear licenses/certs, and apply this week while these are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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