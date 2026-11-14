Charlotte’s healthcare scene is booming, from hospitals to home care to vet clinics. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Hunter Recruiting

Hunter Recruiting Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Work independently on complex biomedical equipment—installing, repairing, and calibrating devices—and advise clinical staff on safe use. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ BMET experience and want to mentor others and lead special projects.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Patient‑first hygiene role focused on cleanings, perio maintenance, and oral health education. Ideal if you’re a licensed hygienist who loves building long‑term patient relationships.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Lead patient safety across a region—driving safety culture, event review, and risk reduction. Requires Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years’ healthcare experience; safety/quality certification (like CPPS/CPHQ) needed or obtained within 3 years.

Employer: Carolina Oncology Specialists / OneOncology

Location: Charlotte, NC (private practice, inpatient/outpatient)

(private practice, inpatient/outpatient) Type: Full-time

Full-time BE/BC MD/DO to treat both hematology and medical oncology patients in a physician‑led practice. Offers top‑tier compensation, full benefits, CME, partnership track in ~2 years, and access to clinical trials.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00–$16.71/hour

Entry‑level pet healthcare role helping with exams, lab tests, patient comfort, and hospital cleaning. Includes benefits, PTO, and big pet‑care discounts—great start if you love animals and client service.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Charlotte, NC (Albemarle Rd)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Support patients with end‑stage renal disease in an outpatient clinic—take vitals, run dialysis equipment, and educate patients. Paid training, full benefits, career paths (including RN bridge); HS diploma or GED required.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Location: South Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Leadership role for a BCBA (2+ years credentialed) to support an autism clinic—team coaching, community outreach, and operations. Offers competitive pay, quarterly bonuses, relocation help, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Full-time (40 hrs/week) Pay: $16.50–$25.00/hour

Front‑line pharmacy role filling prescriptions, handling inventory, and helping patients at the counter and drive‑thru. Includes formal training, benefits, and potential immunization duties once certified.

Employer: Advocate Health (via Student Interest Group in Neurology posting)

Advocate Health (via Student Interest Group in Neurology posting) Location: Remote, based in Charlotte, NC area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Board‑certified Vascular Neurologist to build and lead an enterprise Telestroke program (~80% clinical / 20% leadership). Mostly remote with strong benefits, CME, and relocation support.

Employer: Novant Health – Ballantyne Medical Center

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am

Full-time, Med/Surg RN role with possible sign‑on bonus and relocation assistance, plus a clinical ladder and strong recognition programs. Requires active RN license; BSN and 1+ year experience preferred.

Employer: Atrium Health

Location: Charlotte, NC (Kenilworth Infusion Center)

Type: Full-time, weekdays (8am–5:30pm)

Full-time, weekdays (8am–5:30pm) Outpatient non‑oncology infusion RN role (rheum, neuro, GI, etc.) with sign‑on bonus eligible. Best for RNs with 2–3 years acute care or infusion/oncology/ED/ICU experience.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time travel contract

Full-time travel contract Pay: $1,800–$1,892/week (12‑hr nights)

(12‑hr nights) ER RN contract at a Magnet teaching hospital; needs 2+ years ER experience, compact RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NIHSS, CPI. AMN provides housing options, benefits, and 401(k).

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift RN care management role (details limited in posting) focused on coordinating patient care plans. Good fit if you’re an experienced RN looking to move toward care coordination and case management.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15–$17/hour

In‑home caregiver role helping clients with daily tasks, personal care, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, PTO, paid orientation, and ongoing training.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.10–$23.13/hour

Lead vet hospital shifts, support staff scheduling, and step in as client service or vet assistant as needed. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and strong pet benefits; needs 2+ years vet hospital experience.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Support patients with ADLs, vitals, ambulation, and basic clerical tasks. Requires High School diploma/GED, active Nurse Aide I or II listing, and BLS.

Employer: Premier Senior Living

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Supervise resident care staff, oversee medication management, and support quality of life for seniors. Needs current Med Tech certification and 1+ year med management experience, ideally in senior living; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Handle complex instrument cleaning, assembly, and sterilization (including scopes and specialty sets). Requires High School diploma and CSPDT or CRCST certification.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Advocate Aurora Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Focus on general instrument cleaning, assembly, and sterilization. CSPDT or CRCST required within 2 years of hire, so this can be a good entry into sterile processing.

Employer: Atrium Health Pineville

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Work on a 32‑bed Stroke/Neuro Med/Surg unit supporting neuro and telemetry patients—ADLs, vitals, EKGs, and venipuncture with training. Requires High School diploma/GED, Nurse Aide I or II listing, and BLS.

Pick 2–3 roles that fit your skills, update your resume with clear licenses/certs, and apply this week while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.