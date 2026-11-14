Charlotte’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially in construction, real estate, tech, and utilities. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options here, from field leadership to product and operations.

Employer: Wharton-Smith, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee large, complex construction projects and lead field teams across multiple sites. Great fit if you’ve got 12+ years in construction, OSHA/safety credentials, and want a senior field-lead role with big impact.

Employer: Michael Page (national multifamily developer/GC client)

Location: Charlotte, NC (projects across Charlotte & Raleigh-Durham)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to ~$140K base + ~15% bonus + ~$700/month vehicle allowance

Lead ground-up, wood-frame multifamily jobs from mobilization to closeout. Ideal for superintendents with large multifamily experience who want strong pay, bonus, and steady pipeline.

Employer: Bozzuto

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30–$34/hour + bonus eligibility

Second-in-command at a high-end apartment community—mix of leasing, resident experience, and team leadership. Good for property management or hospitality pros ready to step into a true #2 role with strong PTO and benefits.

Employer: Cumming Group

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,100–$186,366.69/year

Run large electrical and capital projects end-to-end—scope, budget, schedule, and stakeholder management. Best for seasoned PMs (10+ years) with big-project experience and interest in a top-ranked consultancy.

Employer: Blythe Construction, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the estimating department for $30M–$150M+ highway and civil projects, including strategy, risk, and team mentorship. Great if you have 15+ years in heavy civil estimating and want to own bid strategy at a major contractor.

Employer: Lincoln Property Company

Location: Charlotte, NC (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (compensation tied to experience & market)

Independently manage commercial construction and capital projects as the main client contact. Good for PMs with 5+ years TI/commercial experience who like a national platform and full benefits.

Employer: Michels Corporation

Location: Eastern U.S. (role can be based in Charlotte; travel up to 100%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading regional T&D operations, growth strategy, and large utility projects. Best for senior leaders with 15+ years in power utility construction and comfort with heavy travel.

Employer: Gray Construction

Location: Charlotte, NC or Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support large design-build industrial and food & beverage projects—scheduling, estimating, procurement, and subs. Good step for early-career PMs (3+ years) wanting complex industrial work and growth.

Employer: Spectrum Business (Charter Communications)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage revenue-driving projects that impact customer experience, from planning through implementation. Great for PMs with 2+ years’ experience and strong data/PM tool skills (MS Project, JIRA, etc.).

Employer: Renuity

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee installation standards, training, and workforce planning for a fast-growing home improvement brand. Ideal for leaders with 4+ years in home improvement and strong install/warehouse process experience.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$225,000/year

Lead federal estimating and proposal efforts (USACE, NAVFAC, DoD) blending cost, risk, and technical writing. Great for heavy civil pros with 10+ years on federal work and deep HCSS HeavyBid experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a mechanical contractor)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits + bonus + ESOP noted)

Run large MEP projects from planning through execution, coordinating design, vendors, and field teams. Strong fit for mechanical PMs with 5+ years’ experience and comfort juggling multiple complex jobs.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an electrical contractor)

Location: Charlotte, NC (or Charleston, SC / Raleigh, NC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$180,000/year

Lead multiple healthcare electrical projects, owning schedule, budget, and client relationships. Best for PMs with 5+ years at an electrical contractor and proven hospital/healthcare project experience.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR mechanical contractor)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year + bonus + vehicle package (for qualified candidates)

Manage major HVAC and piping scopes on data center, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing projects. Great for mechanical PMs with 2+ years’ experience who want big-project exposure and strong upside.

Employer: Linedata

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$155,000/year + bonus

Own roadmap and delivery for a commercial lending platform, working closely with engineering and go-to-market teams. Ideal for fintech product leaders with deep lending domain expertise and 5+ years as an enterprise PM.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Charlotte, NC or Orlando, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000–$93,000/year + bonus

Coordinate large physical security projects—access control, risk mitigation, and vendor management—for a global security team. Good for folks with 3–5 years in physical security systems and strong project coordination skills.

Employer: Social Pet Hotel & Daycare

Location: Charlotte, NC (Pineville location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Lead daily operations, staff, and customer experience at a busy pet daycare and boarding facility. Great for pet-care leaders with 3+ years management experience who want hands-on team and business responsibility.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,250–$145,000/year

Oversee complex real estate and construction projects, owning cost, schedule, and risk while leading client-facing delivery. Best for PMs with 10+ years’ experience and strong life sciences or high-tech facility background.

Employer: Duke Energy

Location: Charlotte, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the roadmap and backlog for customer data products (SAP to AWS), working with agile teams and senior leaders. Great for product pros with utility experience and strong data/Agile background.

Employer: JLL

Location: Charlotte, NC (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead corporate moves for 200+ employees, handling budgets, schedules, vendors, and occupancy data. Ideal for relocation or facilities PMs who know FM systems and want client-facing work with a global real estate firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.