Charlotte’s schools are hiring, and there’s solid demand for caring, skilled teachers across grade levels. If you’re ready to stay in the classroom and grow your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, 10-month

Salary: Certified schedule (district pay scale)

High school English role where you’ll lead your own classroom, plan lessons, and support diverse learners in grades 9–12. Good fit if you hold or can get a NC teaching license in English, like using data to guide instruction, and want strong district support and professional development.

Employer: Cyzner Institute

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $52,000 – $65,000 per year (based on experience)

Teach students with LD and Autism in small classes (max 10 students), with strong focus on individualized instruction and data-driven IEP goals. Comes with a 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, and training, ideal if you want a tight-knit, supportive special education setting.

Employer: KIPP North Carolina (Charlotte campus)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Listed as part-time in posting; school-day hours M–F

Listed as part-time in posting; school-day hours M–F Salary: Competitive; salary supplements for active NC licensure

Lead your own 2nd grade classroom using KIPP’s ready-to-go curriculum, with heavy coaching, weekly PD, and clear growth paths. Strong match if you believe “all means all,” want robust benefits (healthcare at no cost for individuals, 403(b) with match, generous breaks), and like a feedback-rich, mission-driven charter environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same school or network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.