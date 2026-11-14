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Charlotte
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Charlotte, NC
12 days ago
Charlotte’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of big brands are hiring, from fashion and beauty to groceries and tech. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s probably something here for you.
Operations Manager – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19–$29/hour
Lead store operations, coach the team, and keep customer service standards high. Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.
Retail Sales Associate – Verizon
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16–$21/hour base + up to ~$18,000/year commission (top performers $65K–$75.5K+ total)
Sell phones and plans, hit sales goals, and grow your skills with strong training. Day‑one benefits, 401(k) with match, up to 5 weeks PTO, tuition help, and big Verizon discounts.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #5063
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1830 Galleria Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Type: Full-time (mid & closing shifts)
- Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums
Prepare deli and bakery items, stock, and keep food areas clean and safe. Offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (high school through bachelor’s).
Retail Store Manager – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.49–$23.13/hour
Run the whole store—sales, staffing, and community outreach. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.
Grocery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Oversee Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, and Beer/Wine departments, including ordering, freshness, and team leadership. Competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, PTO, and DailyPay access.
Scan Coordinator – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Keep all pricing and shelf tags accurate across the store. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented; includes store discount, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and DailyPay.
Evening Concierge (Mon–Fri 3–11 PM) – Bozzuto
- Employer: Bozzuto
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.05–$21.63/hour + bonus eligible
Be the front‑desk face of a residential building—greet residents, plan events, manage packages, and keep things organized. Comes with health benefits, 20 days PTO plus holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.
Store Pro – NAPA Auto Parts
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts (GPC)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Help retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts, handle orders, and support deliveries. Good for someone who likes cars and fast‑paced customer service.
FT Center Store Manager (Grocery) – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 9848 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Lead the grocery department—scheduling, hiring, shrink control, and customer service. Requires or will train for Certified Food Safety Manager; full grocery‑retail leadership role.
Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Jos. A. Bank
- Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers (Tailored Brands)
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in system, but role is part-time)
Help customers with suits, rentals, and custom clothing while earning a strong employee discount. Flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, and ongoing discounts across Tailored Brands stores.
Cashier – Raydal Hospitality LLC (Part-Time)
- Employer: Raydal Hospitality LLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time
Take orders, run the register, and keep the dining area tidy at a fast‑casual restaurant focused on “Fresh, Authentic and Bold” flavors. Offers access to health benefits, PTO, and referral bonuses.
Cashier – Raydal Hospitality LLC (Full-Time)
- Employer: Raydal Hospitality LLC
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Same core duties as the part‑time cashier—guest greeting, payments, to‑go orders—with a full‑time schedule. Eligible for health, vision, dental, PTO, and training and development.
Retail Customer Service Associate – FedEx Office
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$19.98/hour
Help walk‑in customers with printing, shipping, and signs/graphics, and run store equipment. Includes benefits eligibility details via FedEx, plus training and growth in a print/ship environment.
Assistant Store Manager – SouthPark – SEPHORA
- Employer: SEPHORA
- Location: SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Rd #E11A, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
- Salary: $63,100–$77,350/year + bonus eligible
Lead a high‑volume beauty store: coach the team, drive sales, and keep the client experience top‑tier. Strong benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 30% product discount.
Part-Time Product Operations Educator – SouthPark – lululemon
- Employer: lululemon
- Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Part-time (contract)
- Pay: $18–$20.71/hour base (target $20–$22.71/hour with bonus)
Work mostly behind the scenes: receive shipments, process inventory, restock the floor, and occasionally help guests. Includes employee discount, health and retirement benefits (with eligibility rules), and wellness perks.
Retail Customer Service – Customer Service Parcel Specialist – FedEx Office
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Sort, track, and deliver packages and sometimes mail within a large venue or center, plus handle typical FedEx Office customer service tasks. Very active role with lots of walking and lifting.
Sales Supervisor – Waverly – Warby Parker
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Charlotte, NC (Waverly)
- Type: Full-time
Act as a keyholder: lead the floor when managers are out, open/close the store, and coach the team while helping customers pick frames. Full‑time benefits include health, vision, dental, 401(k), and free eyewear.
Sales & Operations Advisor – DriveTime
- Employer: DriveTime
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Guide customers through the full used‑car buying process, from calls and appointments to financing and paperwork. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and Sundays off.
Alterations & Tailor Shop – Tailor – SouthPark – Nordstrom
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.25–$32.25/hour
Fit and alter garments for customers, manage fittings, and support the sales floor with tailoring expertise. Comes with medical/vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and a Nordstrom merchandise discount.
Assistant Store Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
Second‑in‑command for the whole store—lead department managers, own P&L, and keep standards high in a natural‑foods setting. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, bonus eligibility, and DailyPay.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Charlotte retail roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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