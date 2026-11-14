Charlotte’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of big brands are hiring, from fashion and beauty to groceries and tech. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s probably something here for you.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $19–$29/hour

Lead store operations, coach the team, and keep customer service standards high. Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

(40 hrs/week) Pay: $16–$21/hour base + up to ~$18,000/year commission (top performers $65K–$75.5K+ total)

Sell phones and plans, hit sales goals, and grow your skills with strong training. Day‑one benefits, 401(k) with match, up to 5 weeks PTO, tuition help, and big Verizon discounts.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1830 Galleria Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28270

Type: Full-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3/hour premiums

Prepare deli and bakery items, stock, and keep food areas clean and safe. Offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (high school through bachelor’s).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.49–$23.13/hour

Run the whole store—sales, staffing, and community outreach. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Oversee Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, and Beer/Wine departments, including ordering, freshness, and team leadership. Competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, PTO, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Keep all pricing and shelf tags accurate across the store. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented; includes store discount, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and DailyPay.

Employer: Bozzuto

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.05–$21.63/hour + bonus eligible

Be the front‑desk face of a residential building—greet residents, plan events, manage packages, and keep things organized. Comes with health benefits, 20 days PTO plus holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts (GPC)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Help retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts, handle orders, and support deliveries. Good for someone who likes cars and fast‑paced customer service.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 9848 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead the grocery department—scheduling, hiring, shrink control, and customer service. Requires or will train for Certified Food Safety Manager; full grocery‑retail leadership role.

Employer: Jos. A. Bank Clothiers (Tailored Brands)

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in system, but role is part-time)

Help customers with suits, rentals, and custom clothing while earning a strong employee discount. Flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, and ongoing discounts across Tailored Brands stores.

Employer: Raydal Hospitality LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Take orders, run the register, and keep the dining area tidy at a fast‑casual restaurant focused on “Fresh, Authentic and Bold” flavors. Offers access to health benefits, PTO, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Raydal Hospitality LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Same core duties as the part‑time cashier—guest greeting, payments, to‑go orders—with a full‑time schedule. Eligible for health, vision, dental, PTO, and training and development.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$19.98/hour

Help walk‑in customers with printing, shipping, and signs/graphics, and run store equipment. Includes benefits eligibility details via FedEx, plus training and growth in a print/ship environment.

Employer: SEPHORA

Location: SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Rd #E11A, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $63,100–$77,350/year + bonus eligible

Lead a high‑volume beauty store: coach the team, drive sales, and keep the client experience top‑tier. Strong benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 30% product discount.

Employer: lululemon

Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC

Type: Part-time (contract)

Pay: $18–$20.71/hour base (target $20–$22.71/hour with bonus)

Work mostly behind the scenes: receive shipments, process inventory, restock the floor, and occasionally help guests. Includes employee discount, health and retirement benefits (with eligibility rules), and wellness perks.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Sort, track, and deliver packages and sometimes mail within a large venue or center, plus handle typical FedEx Office customer service tasks. Very active role with lots of walking and lifting.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Charlotte, NC (Waverly)

Type: Full-time

Act as a keyholder: lead the floor when managers are out, open/close the store, and coach the team while helping customers pick frames. Full‑time benefits include health, vision, dental, 401(k), and free eyewear.

Employer: DriveTime

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Guide customers through the full used‑car buying process, from calls and appointments to financing and paperwork. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and Sundays off.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: SouthPark, Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$32.25/hour

Fit and alter garments for customers, manage fittings, and support the sales floor with tailoring expertise. Comes with medical/vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, and a Nordstrom merchandise discount.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Second‑in‑command for the whole store—lead department managers, own P&L, and keep standards high in a natural‑foods setting. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, bonus eligibility, and DailyPay.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Charlotte retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.