Charlotte’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. If you work with concrete, steel, pipes, power, or paint, there’s likely a spot here with your name on it.

Employer: B&B Concrete Contractors

B&B Concrete Contractors Location: Remote , based near Charlotte, NC (periodic travel)

, based near (periodic travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Senior role shaping the company’s rebar estimating and detailing standards. Heavy focus on complex concrete projects, with a performance bonus, flexible work, and a path to department leadership.

Employer: IES Residential

Location: Charlotte, NC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Lead electrical work on multi-family projects for a large, national contractor. Offers competitive pay, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and multiple medical, dental, and vision options.

Employer: Betacom

Location: Based near Indian Trail / Charlotte, NC with travel

Based near with travel Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Advanced tower role for those comfortable at height and on the road. You’ll lead installs, testing, and repairs on telecom towers, using gear like Anritsu Site Master and working on complex antenna systems.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Charlotte-based, 100% travel across the U.S.

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Top-tier leadership role running large, complex aviation projects nationwide. You’ll manage multiple teams, drive safety and schedule, and sit on the path toward Director of Field Operations.

Employer: Corvant

Location: Charlotte, NC (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: On-site leader for big commercial and industrial plumbing jobs (data centers, healthcare, manufacturing). Requires a Master Plumber license, OSHA 10, and offers steady work in mission‑critical facilities.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a top ENR mechanical contractor)

(recruiting for a top ENR mechanical contractor) Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$130,000 + bonus

+ bonus Why it’s interesting: High‑pay estimating role focused on MEP and piping/HVAC systems. Comes with strong benefits: ESOP, 401(k) with contributions, health coverage, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Hands-on concrete work on complex, high‑profile projects (healthcare, tech, life sciences). Ideal for someone with 2–4 years of concrete experience who wants steady work with a major GC.

Employer: South Charlotte Nissan

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $30–$40 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Busy shop with solid flat-rate potential plus health, vision, dental, 401(k), FSA/HSA, life insurance, and retirement plan. Great fit if you like diagnostics and want consistent bay time.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Outdoor role building patios, stonework, and other hardscape features, with chances to use carpentry, tile, and other construction skills. Good for someone who likes varied, physical work.

Employer: Skyline Smart Lighting

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $250–$500 per day

Why it’s interesting: Mix of hands‑on install work and tech—low voltage lighting, networking, and troubleshooting. Great if you have your own truck/ladder and want higher day rates plus paid time off.

Employer: ACSM Design + Build

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried, in person

Full-time, salaried, in person Why it’s interesting: Shop-based role painting custom metal signage and architectural pieces. Monday–Friday 7:00–3:00, with health insurance and PTO, ideal for someone with auto/industrial spray experience.

Employer: Blythe Construction, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC (office-based with regional travel)

(office-based with regional travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Senior leadership role running estimating for $30M–$150M+ highway and civil projects. You’ll lead the estimating team, own bid strategy, and get a deep benefits package including 401(k match, stock purchase, and multiple paid leaves.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s looking so we can keep good work (and good workers) right here in Charlotte.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.