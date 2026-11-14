Charlotte’s community and social services scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love working with kids and families. Here are a few strong roles hiring now with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Blue Jay ABA

Blue Jay ABA Location: Charlotte, NC

Salary: $90,000–$105,000/year

Type: Full-time

BCBA role focused on leading RBTs, partnering with families, and keeping caseloads manageable. Comes with flexible schedule, health insurance, PTO, CEU support, and professional development in a very BCBA-supportive environment.

Employer: Bethany Christian Services

Location: Charlotte, NC & surrounding areas

Salary: Not listed ( $1,500 sign-on bonus for MAPP Foundations Trainer Certification)

Not listed ( for MAPP Foundations Trainer Certification) Type: Full-time (some evenings and weekends)

Serve kids and foster families through case management, safety checks, court involvement, and service coordination. Role includes strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, generous PTO/holidays, parental leave, and education reimbursement) in a faith-based agency.

Employer: Opal Autism Centers

Location: 8604 Cliff Cameron Dr, Suite 180, Charlotte, NC 28269

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year base + quarterly bonuses up to ~$26,000 and optional retention bonus up to $5,000

+ and Type: Full-time, in-person, center-based

Center-based early intervention BCBA role (ages 2–6) with sustainable caseloads, strong admin support, and potential to exceed $100K total earnings. Offers medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, 9 holidays, CEU stipend, leadership paths, and some work-from-home/flex days.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.