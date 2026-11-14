Charlotte’s maintenance and cleaning scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level detailing to skilled HVAC tech roles. If you like working with your hands and staying active, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: All-Pro Auto Reconditioning

All-Pro Auto Reconditioning Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Talk with recruiter for local structure

This role is all about making cars shine—washing, waxing, interior cleaning, and headlight refurbishing. You’ll work in a fast-paced, team setting with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Comstock Companies

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Keep upscale residential common areas spotless—lobbies, sidewalks, restrooms, and event spaces. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, free parking/EV charging, and growth & training perks.

Employer: Roers Companies

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.00–$37.59/hr + monthly commissions

Lead maintenance at multifamily apartments, supervise techs, and handle electrical, plumbing, and unit turns. Strong package with health, dental, vision, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) with 3% contribution, rent discount, bonuses, and wellness perks.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Charlotte, NC (two Yardly communities)

(two Yardly communities) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Full-time, Monday–Friday Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hr

Split your time between two single-family rental communities, keeping grounds, amenities, and common areas clean and helping with light maintenance. Offers robust medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, housing discounts, and sabbatical after 10 years.

Employer: Carrier

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, Fri–Sun 6:00am–6:30pm

Full-time, Fri–Sun Pay: $24.00–$48.00/hr

Weekend shift maintaining and troubleshooting complex mechanical and electrical equipment in an industrial setting. Strong fit if you like technical work and long shifts with health, retirement, paid time off, disability, life insurance, and tuition assistance.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Work inside a high-tech facility for a major online retailer, fixing and maintaining robotic and material handling systems. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid parental leave, and strong training and growth focus.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $12.00–$16.00/hr

Care for floors in a long-term care facility—cleaning, buffing, and refinishing. Good entry role with free telemedicine, discount programs, training, and potential access to PTO and insurance depending on location and eligibility.

Employer: Carolinas Signature Property Management, LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC & surrounding areas (hybrid field/remote)

(hybrid field/remote) Type: Full-time (35+ hrs/week)

Full-time (35+ hrs/week) Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hr

Drive between rental homes doing inspections, minor repairs, filter changes, and turnover checks, plus taking marketing photos. Includes 401(k), paid time off, mileage reimbursement/allowance, and lots of independent work.

Employer: Elite Nest Cleaning

Location: Charlotte, NC (South End, Ballantyne, SouthPark & nearby)

(South End, Ballantyne, SouthPark & nearby) Type: Part-time, independent contractor (1099)

Part-time, independent contractor (1099) Pay: $22.00–$26.00/hr, weekly pay

Perfect if you already clean houses or Airbnbs and want flexible extra work. You’ll use your own car and supplies, set a part-time schedule, and get flexible hours with commission-style pay.

Employer: Routine Clean

Location: Charlotte, NC & nearby towns

Type: Contract (1099)

Contract (1099) Pay: About $100 per typical 3-bed home (roughly $30–$33/hr for ~3 hours)

Pick only the house-cleaning jobs you want, see pay upfront, and get paid every Friday. You bring the supplies, transport, and liability insurance; they handle booking, scheduling, and customer service.

Employer: Preservation Management, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hr

Hands-on role maintaining HVAC, refrigeration, kitchen equipment, and more across facilities. Good for experienced techs who like variety, with steady in-person work and a focus on technical troubleshooting.

Employer: Venture Rentals LLC

Location: Charlotte, NC & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $26.74–$32.20/hr (expected)

Service and repair HVAC systems across multiple apartment communities, handling diagnostics, emergencies, and seasonal maintenance. Offers paid time off and a long-term role with a growing property management company.

Employer: Sonic Automotive – Town and Country Toyota

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00/hr

Clean and recondition new and used vehicles inside and out—washing, waxing, vacuuming, and detailing. Backed by a large dealership group with training, competitive pay, and benefits noted by the employer.

Employer: Anchor

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hr

Take care of building repairs, unit turns, and grounds at housing communities, plus on-call rotation. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and other insurance benefits.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27.60–$44.29/hr

Service commercial and industrial HVAC systems—rooftops, chillers, boilers, and more—with strong training and growth potential. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and a company vehicle and tech gear.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Charlotte employers are moving fast on solid maintenance and cleaning talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.