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🎨 Multiple Charlotte Arts & Media Jobs, $20–$25/hr+ Options
Charlotte’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in digital, news, and YouTube production. If you’re into design, cameras, lights, or sound, there are some solid roles open.
UX Designer (Senior-Level Product Focus)
- Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)
- Location: Charlotte, NC (Partial Remote)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end UX for credit card products across web and mobile. You’ll own complex design projects, work closely with Product and Engineering, and contribute to design systems—portfolio required.
Production Lighting Technician – Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel
- Employer: Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel
- Location: Charlotte, NC (In person)
- Type: Other (Full-time style schedule)
- Salary: $20–$25 per hour, up to 40 hrs/week
Hands-on lighting role for a growing YouTube channel. You’ll design and run lighting setups in studio and on location, Monday–Friday days with occasional Saturdays, plus a flexible schedule and lots of real-world production experience.
Production Sound Technician – Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel
- Employer: Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel
- Location: Charlotte, NC (In person)
- Type: Other (Full-time style schedule)
- Salary: $20–$25 per hour, up to 40 hrs/week
Perfect if you love audio gear and clean sound. You’ll run mics and wireless systems, monitor levels, and help with set setup/breakdown, Monday–Friday days with some Saturdays and a flexible schedule.
Political Reporter
- Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior reporting role covering politics for TV and digital. You’ll pitch, shoot, write, voice, and edit your own stories, with at least 5+ years of experience needed and work both in the field and in the newsroom.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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