Charlotte’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in digital, news, and YouTube production. If you’re into design, cameras, lights, or sound, there are some solid roles open.

Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)

Apex Systems (Everforth Apex) Location: Charlotte, NC (Partial Remote)

(Partial Remote) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end UX for credit card products across web and mobile. You’ll own complex design projects, work closely with Product and Engineering, and contribute to design systems—portfolio required.

Employer: Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel

Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel Location: Charlotte, NC (In person)

(In person) Type: Other (Full-time style schedule)

Other (Full-time style schedule) Salary: $20–$25 per hour, up to 40 hrs/week

Hands-on lighting role for a growing YouTube channel. You’ll design and run lighting setups in studio and on location, Monday–Friday days with occasional Saturdays, plus a flexible schedule and lots of real-world production experience.

Employer: Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel

Darryl Mayes YouTube Channel Location: Charlotte, NC (In person)

(In person) Type: Other (Full-time style schedule)

Other (Full-time style schedule) Salary: $20–$25 per hour, up to 40 hrs/week

Perfect if you love audio gear and clean sound. You’ll run mics and wireless systems, monitor levels, and help with set setup/breakdown, Monday–Friday days with some Saturdays and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior reporting role covering politics for TV and digital. You’ll pitch, shoot, write, voice, and edit your own stories, with at least 5+ years of experience needed and work both in the field and in the newsroom.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.